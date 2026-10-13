One Of The Best Costco Finds Under $20 Is A Must For Chocolate Fans

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Costco is famous for its bulk buys and reasonable prices. Shoppers score steep deals on all sorts of groceries, like K-cups, eggs, and even the wholesaler's famous $5 rotisserie chicken, which has quite a cult following. But of all the best Costco foods under $20 that feel like they should cost $50, the 48-count box of Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy is among the most luxurious.

If you haven't had the immense pleasure of eating this confection before, allow us to explain. There's a whole hazelnut in the center that's encased in rich, creamy hazelnut filling. It's then enrobed in milk chocolate that's studded with crispy wafer bits and pieces of roasted hazelnut. It makes for a textural mélange that's become famous worldwide, just like the candy's signature gold wrapper.

At Costco, the 48-count box comes out to about $0.43 per piece. Most stores (like Target and Walmart) sell them in smaller quantities for more — think $0.61 or $0.71 per piece, respectively. The only stores that price the candy similarly are other bulk warehouses, like Sam's Club and BJ's. In a quantity this large, this Costco find is fancy enough to give as a gift (but we wouldn't blame you for eating it all yourself).