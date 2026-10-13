One Of The Best Costco Finds Under $20 Is A Must For Chocolate Fans
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Costco is famous for its bulk buys and reasonable prices. Shoppers score steep deals on all sorts of groceries, like K-cups, eggs, and even the wholesaler's famous $5 rotisserie chicken, which has quite a cult following. But of all the best Costco foods under $20 that feel like they should cost $50, the 48-count box of Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy is among the most luxurious.
If you haven't had the immense pleasure of eating this confection before, allow us to explain. There's a whole hazelnut in the center that's encased in rich, creamy hazelnut filling. It's then enrobed in milk chocolate that's studded with crispy wafer bits and pieces of roasted hazelnut. It makes for a textural mélange that's become famous worldwide, just like the candy's signature gold wrapper.
At Costco, the 48-count box comes out to about $0.43 per piece. Most stores (like Target and Walmart) sell them in smaller quantities for more — think $0.61 or $0.71 per piece, respectively. The only stores that price the candy similarly are other bulk warehouses, like Sam's Club and BJ's. In a quantity this large, this Costco find is fancy enough to give as a gift (but we wouldn't blame you for eating it all yourself).
Costco's globally beloved Ferrero Rocher chocolates are a steal
Ferrero Rocher's signature candy delivers luscious flavor in an opulent package. Each two-piece serving contains 150 calories, 11 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbs, 10 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. The main ingredients are sugar, cocoa butter, skim milk powder, hazelnuts, and cocoa powder. These chocolates are widely available, but you'll be hard pressed to find a better price than at Costco or other wholesalers.
This iconic chocolate treat has spread far beyond its modest start in Alba, Italy. Today, it's in stores across 140 countries. The brand launched across Europe in 1982, then in the U.S. six years later. In 2022, Ferrero Rocher turned its iconic chocolate into bars, launching milk, white, and dark chocolate hazelnut varieties.
Costco customers adore the original candy (and its price), considering it's earned an almost 5-star rating from more than 1,200 reviews. "Love this gift box for giving. I had it sent via Costco to family and friends for Halloween," one shopper wrote. "These make me feel fancy when I eat them. The gold wrapping is so pretty! They have a strong hazelnut flavor ... They also have a lot of different textures in one candy," another added. "Had this item delivered to a friend as a gift, she absolutely loved it. You could never go wrong with Ferrero — quality and taste [are] consistent — and Costco delivery is phenomenal," expressed a third.