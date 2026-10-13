Concrete Mixers are firmly cemented as one of Culver's most popular menu items, and for good reason. The combination of ultra-creamy chocolate or vanilla frozen custard blended with any of the burger chain's dozens of fruit, nut, and candy mix-ins is beloved for its thick, concrete-like texture and customizable nature. The cherry on top? Unlike its soft serve-based competition — looking at you, McDonald's McFlurry and Dairy Queen Blizzard – Culver's Concrete Mixers are made with real-deal frozen custard (by the way, here are the real differences between soft serve and frozen custard).

It's hard to go wrong with a Concrete Mixer, but it's definitely possible to go even more right. Fans of the beldnable treat have come up with plenty of sweet ordering hacks and upgrades over the years. One of the top tips is to select mix-ins based on qualities like, size, temperature, or texture. Another idea to keep in mind is that placing your order at certain times of day may increase your chances of snagging fresher custard. Moreover, you could opt for the frozen dessert flavor of the day, request extra toppings, and even incorporate bacon.