What Happened To Sandra Lee After Food Network?

Sandra Lee has a long list of accomplishments that could be considered claims to fame, but many people most likely associate her with Food Network's "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee." On air from 2003 to 2011, the show shared ideas with viewers for how to whip up meals quickly by using about 70% prepared foods and giving them flair using 30% homemade ingredients. She was also a pioneer of crafting cocktails onscreen, an element she fought hard for when negotiating the show with the network. And while Lee didn't create the term "tablescape," a portmanteau of "table" and "landscape" that describes the creative styling of a table set for a meal, she certainly repopularized it for a new generation of home cooks.

"Semi-Homemade" wasn't her only show on Food Network, though. Lee also hosted "Sandra's Money Saving Meals" for five seasons, from 2009 to 2012. As the name suggests, it focused on providing tips and tricks for shopping as well as creating tasty yet inexpensive dishes that met the qualifications of her Triple-A philosophy: accessible, aspirational, and affordable. Then in 2012, "Sandra's Restaurant Remakes" served as a bit of a twist, though it still stayed on-brand, taking audiences to explore restaurants and then offering ways to make dupes at home that wouldn't break the bank. However, it didn't enjoy the longevity of the previous shows, lasting only one season.

Since 2012, Lee has made periodic appearances on shows like "Food Network Star" and "The Halloween Baking Championship" but is now in the company of other stars who no longer host shows on the channel. However, there are quite a few things you may not know about Sandra Lee's time since her departure.