What Happened To Sandra Lee After Food Network?
Sandra Lee has a long list of accomplishments that could be considered claims to fame, but many people most likely associate her with Food Network's "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee." On air from 2003 to 2011, the show shared ideas with viewers for how to whip up meals quickly by using about 70% prepared foods and giving them flair using 30% homemade ingredients. She was also a pioneer of crafting cocktails onscreen, an element she fought hard for when negotiating the show with the network. And while Lee didn't create the term "tablescape," a portmanteau of "table" and "landscape" that describes the creative styling of a table set for a meal, she certainly repopularized it for a new generation of home cooks.
"Semi-Homemade" wasn't her only show on Food Network, though. Lee also hosted "Sandra's Money Saving Meals" for five seasons, from 2009 to 2012. As the name suggests, it focused on providing tips and tricks for shopping as well as creating tasty yet inexpensive dishes that met the qualifications of her Triple-A philosophy: accessible, aspirational, and affordable. Then in 2012, "Sandra's Restaurant Remakes" served as a bit of a twist, though it still stayed on-brand, taking audiences to explore restaurants and then offering ways to make dupes at home that wouldn't break the bank. However, it didn't enjoy the longevity of the previous shows, lasting only one season.
Since 2012, Lee has made periodic appearances on shows like "Food Network Star" and "The Halloween Baking Championship" but is now in the company of other stars who no longer host shows on the channel. However, there are quite a few things you may not know about Sandra Lee's time since her departure.
Sandra Lee has battled health issues
About three years after her last Food Network series ended, Sandra Lee announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 48-year-old embarked on a nearly yearlong journey of fighting the disease, including undergoing a double mastectomy. However, she also took the time to document her battle, ultimately working with HBO to release the documentary, "RX: Early Detection — A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee" in October of 2018. While initially hesitant to film her struggles with cancer, Lee ultimately saw it as an opportunity to educate others and potentially save lives. Her situation also resulted in improvements to the affordability and access to screening across New York, spearheaded by her longtime then-partner, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Less than a decade later, Lee underwent more invasive surgery, with a full hysterectomy. At 55, having sidelined the surgery for multiple reasons (including COVID-19), she was determined to go through with it after a worrying Pap smear and with the knowledge that breast cancer survivors can also be prone to ovarian cancer.
Throughout her surgeries and battles with cancer, Lee also faced challenges with her weight. After her mastectomy, the emotional toll left her far below her previous size, which forced Lee to actively work to put pounds on. Then, while quarantining during the pandemic, the scale went up by 30 pounds, at which point Lee said none of her clothes fit and she felt terrible. But in the first half of 2021, Lee worked hard to drop back down to a comfortable weight for her.
Sandra Lee continued her publishing path
Sandra Lee had already published multiple books before she left Food Network, including "Semi-Homemade Cooking." Many of the books were inspired by her cooking shows and were published throughout the duration of her time at Food Network. However, she also took the time to craft a memoir and even delved into fiction with her novel, "The Recipe Box." Published in 2013, the book explores concepts that include family struggles and grief as well as the ways in which cooking can be restorative during challenging times. Fans of Sandra Lee might appreciate that the book also contains some of her own recipes, including ones for blood orange sheet cake and Door County cherry German chocolate cake.
In addition to being a best-selling author, Lee started her own magazine too. She initially had one dedicated to her semi-homemade brand, published by Hoffman Media. But later, she began a venture with a broader lifestyle focus through a collaboration with "TV Guide Magazine" called "Sandra Lee." That came to an end in 2014, and then she restarted with her own brand, Simply Living Publishing.
Of publishing, Lee posted on Facebook in 2015, "To this day, creating and publishing my magazine is my favorite thing to do. I am so proud of each and every issue." Apparently, the feeling is mutual. On the post, one fan commented, "I look forward to your magazine every month. Your recipes and presentation never fail to inspire me."
Sandra Lee got into sales and partnerships
Long before Sandra Lee achieved fame on Food Network, she took on business ownership in the form of a window treatment company she named Kurtain Kraft. That early 1990s business made Lee a surprising amount of money as her products got picked up by Walmart, Sears, and QVC. And she never lost the knack for that type of pursuit. After years writing cookbooks and hosting on the Food Network, she once again returned to product sales in 2012, when she launched The Sandra by Sandra Lee collection, putting all of the decor knowledge she gained creating so many tablescapes on her show to work. Lee crafted the brand to include affordable kitchen tools, storage, table decor, and more. Both Sears and Kmart sold the home goods.
More recently, Lee branched out into a partnership with Wheatley American Vodka as it celebrates America's 250th year. She's a prime pick for the face of the brand, given that one of Lee's most famous clips from "Semi-Homemade Cooking" is one in which she tells viewers to pour "two shots" of vodka into a cocktail, then proceeds to load up the shaker with what is clearly a lot more than two shots. The collaboration seems to be a solid fit beyond that too — the patriotic brand advertises on its site that "Wheatley tastes like America," while Lee swears by using vodka in a classic American apple pie. To go with it, Lee has crafted an apple pie martini using Wheatley's vodka — but with a twist. Instead of using it straight from the bottle, she infuses it with nutty flavor using pecans, before shaking it up with apple cider and simple syrup.
Sandra Lee has hosted shows on other networks and streaming services
While Sandra Lee may not be a regular on Food Network anymore, she's no stranger to our televisions thanks to appearances on other shows. ABC, HGTV, Fox, the Cooking Channel, and Great American Country have all welcomed her as a guest on their channels. But she has also broken back into the world of hosting.
In the spring of 2024, Lee graced the screens of Roku audiences on "Dinner Budget Showdown," sticking with her consistent message of making meals affordable. For Lee, the new element this show brought was the incorporation of competition. Since 2024, she's also been a co-host (alongside Jason Biggs) of "Blue Ribbon Baking Championship," which streams on Netflix. On the show, Lee judges (as do Bill Yosses and Bryan Ford) as bakers who have won blue ribbons at state fairs compete to take home a $100,000 prize. Reviews for the show are mixed. One Redditor raved, "Great show! Adorable contestants, fun host and judges, yummy treats. Loved it. Definitely one of the best American rip-offs of the Great British Bake Off." However, others in the thread are not as enthused, citing unfair judging and undeserved contestant wins.
Lee has also worked with QVC for over three decades. Not only has she been a part of the United States broadcasts, but according to an Instagram post, she was also sent to launch QVC in England and Germany. Lee is enthusiastic about the partnership because she believes the network empowers women. In 2024, she launched her Aunt Sandy Claus brand, a line of affordable holiday goods, on QVC.
Sandra Lee has spearheaded and participated in many philanthropic endeavors
While Sandra Lee has undoubtedly spent quite a bit of time building her career — from cooking show host, author, and purveyor of window treatments to seller of household goods for her own brand and QVC ambassador — she has also devoted countless hours to philanthropic efforts. As an involved member of the food community, she's served as the national spokesperson for No Kid Hungry. And while she helped to found the Los Angeles UNICEF chapter well before she left Food Network, since then, she has received UNICEF's Special Appointment of Nutrition Emissary. Additionally, Lee has been a part of God's Love We Deliver and Project Angel Food, both of which focus on delivering medically tailored meals to people who need them.
In her quest to improve cancer awareness since her own experiences, she has also taken on the role of national spokesperson for Stand Up to Cancer. She's also involved in another organization dedicated to fighting fatal illness — Elton John's AIDS Foundation.
Lee's dedication to serving hasn't gone unrecognized, either. Recognition includes the President's Volunteer Service Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award. She has also received Capitol Hill's Congressional Families Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award and The Creative Coalition's Television Industry Advocacy Award. The Eleanor Roosevelt Medal of Honor and the Albert Einstein Award of Excellence round out the acknowledgements of her commitment to giving back and propelling important causes forward.