12 Stars Who Left The Food Network

Paula Deen was a controversial staple of the Food Network for a long time. On her show, "Paula's Home Cooking," she brought Southern comfort into people's homes. Her recipes tended to be on the unhealthy side, sparking some discussion and prompting chef Anthony Bourdain to call Deen "the worst, most dangerous person" on television, according to TV Guide (via The Guardian). Nevertheless, Deen's show ran for 10 years, from 2002 until 2012, and even won two Emmys.

Then, scandal struck. In 2013, Deen admitted in a court deposition that she had "of course" used "the n-word" (via The Guardian). This admission in itself was enough to tank the chef. Unfortunately, it gets worse. Deen also admitted that she considered hiring a team of all-Black waiters for her brother's wedding, to fit with the event's old plantation theme. Her apologies after the fact simply would not cut it. Due to these overtly racist admissions, the Food Network announced in June 2013 that it would not be renewing Deen's contract, and the chef's time with the network ended.

Since leaving the Food Network, Deen has pursued different avenues to maintain her platform, including launching her own digital network. She has also launched a podcast, kept up with her magazine, "Cooking with Paula Deen," and released more cookbooks. More recently, Deen has found a home at Fox, hosting "At Home With Paula Deen" and appearing on shows like "Fox and Friends" and "MasterChef."