KFC Vs Chick-Fil-A: Which Chain Has The Higher-Quality Chicken Sandwich?
The humble chicken sandwich. It's just a piece of chicken, a bun, some sauce, and maybe lettuce or condiments, and yet so much more than the sum of its parts. Whether snagged after school, on a lunch break, or ordered by the armful to fuel a big game, everyone has a favorite. You might not stop to think about a chicken sandwich's quality too often, but when you pit two popular fast food competitors against each other, Chick-fil-A's sandwich edges out KFC's.
For both companies, the chicken sandwich is a big deal. In fact, Restaurant Business Online reported that KFC saw a 14% rise in sales in 2021 coinciding with the release of a new chicken sandwich. Meanwhile, one of Chick-fil-A's slogans is, "We didn't invent the chicken, just the chicken sandwich." That claim to fame might be disputed, but there's no denying that Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwiches are the foundation of its entire menu.
To put it simply: people think Chick-fil-A's chicken is delicious. "It's a number of things that make the sandwich perfect. Everything from the quality of the chicken to the temperature of the chicken when served", said one Reddit user of the chain's signature product. "Love the fact that no matter where you get it, it'll always taste amazing," another commenter agreed. Consumers praise the larger size and seasoning of KFC's version, though there are complaints. "Sickeningly sweet and had a ton of mayo on it," grumbled one Redditor. A fellow KFC customer complained that the sandwiches were "so soggy with grease and sauce that I had to throw them away."
What's so special about Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich?
Nutrition is a marker of quality, and Chick-fil-A just scrapes past KFC when you crunch the numbers. Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich is lower in calories, fat, and saturated fat, though it does have more sodium. Beyond the labels, Chick-fil-A also has a commitment to No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine, but the chickens do receive animal antibiotics.
As for the chicken itself, Chick-fil-A uses real chicken breast meat, unlike other chains that rely on separated or ground poultry (like what McDonald's chicken McNuggets are made of). The company pressure-cooks its chicken in 100% refined peanut oil, which is considered the gold standard by chefs thanks to its high smoke point.
Although Chick-fil-A keeps the identities of its bun suppliers guarded, it's widely believed that the company gets them from multiple local sources. This means the bread is baked fresh and delivered to each location with that telltale soft, pillowy texture. Name-drops in Reddit threads have included Mrs Baird's, a historic Texas bakery, while others point to deliveries from Sunbeam.