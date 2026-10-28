KFC Vs Chick-Fil-A: Which Chain Has The Higher-Quality Chicken Sandwich?

The humble chicken sandwich. It's just a piece of chicken, a bun, some sauce, and maybe lettuce or condiments, and yet so much more than the sum of its parts. Whether snagged after school, on a lunch break, or ordered by the armful to fuel a big game, everyone has a favorite. You might not stop to think about a chicken sandwich's quality too often, but when you pit two popular fast food competitors against each other, Chick-fil-A's sandwich edges out KFC's.

For both companies, the chicken sandwich is a big deal. In fact, Restaurant Business Online reported that KFC saw a 14% rise in sales in 2021 coinciding with the release of a new chicken sandwich. Meanwhile, one of Chick-fil-A's slogans is, "We didn't invent the chicken, just the chicken sandwich." That claim to fame might be disputed, but there's no denying that Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwiches are the foundation of its entire menu.

To put it simply: people think Chick-fil-A's chicken is delicious. "It's a number of things that make the sandwich perfect. Everything from the quality of the chicken to the temperature of the chicken when served", said one Reddit user of the chain's signature product. "Love the fact that no matter where you get it, it'll always taste amazing," another commenter agreed. Consumers praise the larger size and seasoning of KFC's version, though there are complaints. "Sickeningly sweet and had a ton of mayo on it," grumbled one Redditor. A fellow KFC customer complained that the sandwiches were "so soggy with grease and sauce that I had to throw them away."