5 Ordering Tips For The Best Arby's Curly Fries

Fast food customers take their fries seriously, and each chain is pretty much recognizable by its version of spuds: from McDonald's shoestring thin classic World Famous Fries to Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries. And then there's Arby's Curly Fries, which, like magic, can conjure up almost whimsical childhood nostalgia from the chain best known for its towering roast beef sandwiches. As memorable as they may be, a few ordering tips can help make the most of the spiral-shaped spuds.

Founded in 1964 in Boardman, Ohio, Arby's got its start by focusing on roast beef sandwiches in a market saturated with burger chains. It eventually became a household name with over 3,500 locations. The original fries, then called Curly Q Fries, didn't join Arby's menu until 1988. They weren't the first spiral French fry, but the shape alone isn't what makes them so distinctive — it's the flavorful seasoning of onion and garlic powders, paprika coloring, as well as other spices. Although decidedly tasty on their own, the popular potatoes can pack an even bigger, spicier, sweeter, or cheesier punch thanks to a handful of ordering hacks.