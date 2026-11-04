The Costco Bakery Bread Shoppers Say Is Perfect For Top-Notch French Toast
Few brunch items scratch an itch for something sweet and decadent quite like French toast. Thick buttery slices of bread come loaded with a jumble of syrupy berries, brûléed bananas and — for some contrast — rashers of salty back bacon draped atop the whole happy, chaotic mess. Traditionally made using stale, leftover bread, shoppers have found that Schwartz Brothers Croissant Loaf from Costco makes for a luxurious upgrade.
To understand how far French toast has come, you have to go back to its original, historical form. The name is something of a red herring. It's true, the French popularized the dish in Medieval times using pain perdu or "forgotten bread." But the sugary treat actually appeared in an early Roman cookbook dating back to the 4th or 5th century. The Germans later got in on the bready act, but their version was called arme ritter or "poor knight's" bread. It wasn't referred to as French toast until the 18th century.
With some variation of unused, unloved bread as the base, recipes agree on soaking the slices in milk and egg, frying, and topping with honey. That basic French toast recipe hasn't changed much to this day. Well, until you add extravagant fruity toppings and sub out plain old white bread for Costco's Croissant Loaf, that is. At that point it becomes a twice-removed cousin to the austere-seeming original.
Croissant loaf for French toast and other ideas
The fluffy, pillowy texture of Schwartz Brothers All Butter Croissant Loaf — which isn't too sweet and is more of an artisan product than something hastily grabbed in the aisles of Costco — is what makes this loaf so perfect for top-notch French toast. While flaky layers don't always lend themself well to being cut neatly, in this case, the bread is pre-sliced, so mess-free French toast (or even grilled cheese) is possible.
There's also size to consider. Coming in two-pack portions weighing 15 ounces each and retailing for $10.77 (price may vary by location), shoppers have praised how convenient and cost effective these loaves are for feeding big families at breakfast time. Anything that's not used can easily be frozen and toasted at a later date, making them a handy breakfast staple to reach for in a pinch. If it makes it to the freezer, that is. "I could honestly eat a whole loaf in just a few days," one Facebook commenter gushed.
Aside from using buttery croissant dough — with its suitably shaggy nooks for custard to soak into — you might like to try some other French toast riffs. A baguette is ideal for its sturdiness and ability to hold up against the greediest of topping combinations. Challah works like an especially delicious sponge to soak up your milk mixture, resulting in a crunchy, even crust. And finally, there's brioche, which might be too sweet for some, but is the perfect choice for doubling down on richness.