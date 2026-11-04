The Costco Bakery Bread Shoppers Say Is Perfect For Top-Notch French Toast

Few brunch items scratch an itch for something sweet and decadent quite like French toast. Thick buttery slices of bread come loaded with a jumble of syrupy berries, brûléed bananas and — for some contrast — rashers of salty back bacon draped atop the whole happy, chaotic mess. Traditionally made using stale, leftover bread, shoppers have found that Schwartz Brothers Croissant Loaf from Costco makes for a luxurious upgrade.

To understand how far French toast has come, you have to go back to its original, historical form. The name is something of a red herring. It's true, the French popularized the dish in Medieval times using pain perdu or "forgotten bread." But the sugary treat actually appeared in an early Roman cookbook dating back to the 4th or 5th century. The Germans later got in on the bready act, but their version was called arme ritter or "poor knight's" bread. It wasn't referred to as French toast until the 18th century.

With some variation of unused, unloved bread as the base, recipes agree on soaking the slices in milk and egg, frying, and topping with honey. That basic French toast recipe hasn't changed much to this day. Well, until you add extravagant fruity toppings and sub out plain old white bread for Costco's Croissant Loaf, that is. At that point it becomes a twice-removed cousin to the austere-seeming original.