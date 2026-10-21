3 Best Aldi Finds Of Fall 2026 To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

With Halloween on the way, October is basically the unofficial start of the holiday season. It's also when loads of autumnal desserts arrive at Aldi, offering sugary temptations in various shapes and sizes. From maple- and pumpkin-flavored treats to apple-filled pastries, Aldi has no shortage of sweets to get you in the spirit of fall.

And what better time than now to enjoy a sweet or two? Since many of Aldi's fall finds are seasonal — so aren't available year-round— you may as well give them a try before they sell out. Whether you're stocking up for a cozy fall gathering, planning a weeknight dessert, or seeking a sweet snack to have on hand when the craving hits, Aldi has something to fit the bill.

Luckily, all of these items are under $5, making it particularly easy to sample something new without overspending. So if you're wondering which treats to grab on your next "hauldi," check out our picks for the best Aldi sweet finds of fall, including maple leaf cookies that deserve a spot on shelves year-round, a moist pumpkin loaf cake, and frozen apple caramel pastries. Just make sure to save room for Halloween candy!