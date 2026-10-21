3 Best Aldi Finds Of Fall 2026 To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
With Halloween on the way, October is basically the unofficial start of the holiday season. It's also when loads of autumnal desserts arrive at Aldi, offering sugary temptations in various shapes and sizes. From maple- and pumpkin-flavored treats to apple-filled pastries, Aldi has no shortage of sweets to get you in the spirit of fall.
And what better time than now to enjoy a sweet or two? Since many of Aldi's fall finds are seasonal — so aren't available year-round— you may as well give them a try before they sell out. Whether you're stocking up for a cozy fall gathering, planning a weeknight dessert, or seeking a sweet snack to have on hand when the craving hits, Aldi has something to fit the bill.
Luckily, all of these items are under $5, making it particularly easy to sample something new without overspending. So if you're wondering which treats to grab on your next "hauldi," check out our picks for the best Aldi sweet finds of fall, including maple leaf cookies that deserve a spot on shelves year-round, a moist pumpkin loaf cake, and frozen apple caramel pastries. Just make sure to save room for Halloween candy!
Benton's Maple Leaf Creme Cookies
We've been talking about these seasonal cookies for years due to the consistent hype around them. Aldi shoppers love Benton's Maple Leaf Creme Cookies, with some fans admitting they go through a whole box in just a couple of days. Facebook users are also in on the maple cookie obsession, stocking up on the seasonal item while they can. "Love these! I get them every year!" shared one commenter. The passion for these fall-themed cookies may have something to do with the fact that they're made with real maple syrup. According to one Reddit user, "The maple flavor is very natural, and the cream filling seems to be of good quality."
To get the full fall experience, pair the cookies with a cozy seasonal beverage like warm apple cider or crumble them over vanilla ice cream for an easy but decadent dessert that adds a hint of maple to every bite. Grab a box for $3.85.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Sliced Loaf Cake
No fall sweets list is complete without something pumpkin-flavored. Aldi's Bake Shop Pumpkin Sliced Loaf Cake definitely is a taste of autumn. And with 15 grams of sugar per slice, it certainly is sweet. Fans of the pumpkin loaf cake rave about it on Facebook, with one user calling it the "Best pumpkin bread ever!" Another suggests warming up a slice and melting butter on top. Or eat the dairy-free loaf cake as is — it still manages to be moist, rich, and tasty according to Reddit commenters, with one saying, "It was eaten up pretty quickly in this house! So delicious!"
The convenience of this loaf cake can't be topped — It's the perfect solution if you don't even have time to make an easy homemade pumpkin bread. At $4.29, one box of eight slices costs about the same as a single order of Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf at Starbucks.
Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms
If you have a sweet tooth, don't forget to check out Aldi's frozen section. The Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms, in particular, have a nostalgic taste of caramel apples that's reminiscent of childhood Halloweens and county fairs. Made with Northern Spy apples, which are often used in traditional apple pies, the apple blossoms combine a mouth-watering pie filling with creamy caramel in a flaky pastry crust. Aldi fans have clamored over these apple desserts, and this year should be no different. Because the blossoms are only available seasonally, one Facebook commenter confessed they bought eight boxes. "These taste like the product of a whole kitchen full of grannies pouring their hearts and souls into apple desserts," raved another Facebook post.
An Aldi shopper on Instagram recommends heating the apple blossoms in an air fryer for about 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve with vanilla ice cream like a traditional apple pie, or just as is, since it's already pretty decadent. At $3.85 for a two-pack, you can have a fancy little fall dessert at a fraction of the price at a bakery.