Where Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Olive Oil Come From?
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Whatever you are buying at Costco, the goal is to enjoy it, since the product sizes are so big. The warehouse giant's Kirkland Signature olive oil, which comes in a 3-liter bottle, is a prime example. Olive oil lovers may find this size useful in their kitchen since it's so versatile. One caveat about this oil, though, is the origin(s) of its contents. Unlike Kirkland's extra virgin Italian olive oil or 100% Spanish extra virgin olive oil, the simpler variety's front label doesn't bear a single-region designation, just a mention that it is a mix of refined olive oil and 15% extra virgin olive oil. So where does it come from?
The back label of Costco's Kirkland Signature olive oil specifies that it contains select high-quality olive oil from Argentina, Chile, Spain, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey, and the United States. A list consisting mainly of Southern European and North African countries isn't surprising, since the Mediterranean region is where most olive oil is sourced. Spain is the largest producer of olive oil in the world, followed by Italy and Greece.
Should you buy Costco's Kirkland Signature olive oil?
Given that Kirkland Signature olive oil is a blend from multiple growing regions, it doesn't have much of a distinct flavor, especially when compared in a taste test of Costco's olive oils, which included two area-specific varieties. This is mostly due to the refining process — a practice reserved for lower-quality oils. Refining uses heat and chemicals to change the taste, color, and aroma of the finished product. Mixing refined oil with virgin olive oil reintroduces some of its natural characteristics, such as antioxidants, a fresh, subtly herbaceousness, and a lower smoke point. Kirkland Signature olive oil has a 4.6-star rating on Costco's website, so it seems to be worth buying. Members say the quality is great, but the price has gone up significantly in recent years.
The 3-liter bottle costs around $22.49 (or $7.50 per liter), but can be closer to $25 ($8.33 per liter) in certain regions. Costco's 3-liter bottle of 100% Spanish extra virgin olive oil costs $28.49 and has an SGS food product certification, which ensures quality and integrity. A 2-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin Italian olive oil costs $31 and also has the SGS certification. The 2-liter organic extra virgin olive oil is $21, and its source is vaguely designated as the Mediterranean region. Despite the differences in price and origin, members still can't decide which Costco version is the best.