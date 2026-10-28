Where Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Olive Oil Come From?

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Whatever you are buying at Costco, the goal is to enjoy it, since the product sizes are so big. The warehouse giant's Kirkland Signature olive oil, which comes in a 3-liter bottle, is a prime example. Olive oil lovers may find this size useful in their kitchen since it's so versatile. One caveat about this oil, though, is the origin(s) of its contents. Unlike Kirkland's extra virgin Italian olive oil or 100% Spanish extra virgin olive oil, the simpler variety's front label doesn't bear a single-region designation, just a mention that it is a mix of refined olive oil and 15% extra virgin olive oil. So where does it come from?

The back label of Costco's Kirkland Signature olive oil specifies that it contains select high-quality olive oil from Argentina, Chile, Spain, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey, and the United States. A list consisting mainly of Southern European and North African countries isn't surprising, since the Mediterranean region is where most olive oil is sourced. Spain is the largest producer of olive oil in the world, followed by Italy and Greece.