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Hot dogs may have originated in Austria and Germany, but today, they're as quintessentially American as the cheeseburger. With high demand comes an endless supply of franks, all with assorted proteins, flavors, and casings. How can a shopper know which brand to choose? Well, Consumer Reports ranked the best hot dogs of 2026 and gave Nathan's Famous Skinless Beef Franks the crown.

To the testing team, it checked all the boxes. Consumer Reports called Nathan's, "the Goldilocks of hot dogs," for its crisp exterior, even interior, juicy texture, and mild-spiced flavor. The skinless grocery store dogs don't have the same snap of Nathan's famous boardwalk dogs served on Coney Island, which have a natural sheepskin casing, but testers still enjoyed them. They were moist and deeply seasoned, allowing them to hold their own against a flurry of toppings. In our ranking of 11 hot dog brands, Nathan's came in third for its balanced, beefy flavor, not to mention second in our ranking of grocery store hot dogs that use 100% beef.

Reviewers ranked the hot dogs based on four metrics: snappiness, juiciness, flavor, and texture (prioritizing a smooth, even interior). They were oven-roasted for ten minutes before being eaten. Nathan's ranked above other popular options like Hebrew National, Oscar Mayer, and even Whole Foods 365 organic, uncured, grass-fed beef hot dogs, which were praised for their umami, flavor, and snap, respectively.