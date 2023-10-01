Savor The Restaurant Taste At Home With Copycat Bang Bang Sauce

Bang bang shrimp is a dish made popular by Bonefish Grill, while bang bang chicken is essentially the same thing made with chicken nuggets and dished up by countless strip mall Chinese-American restaurants. What puts the "bang" in each version, however, is actually a very simple sauce that you can easily make at home. Mashed recipe developer Ting Dalton came up with a bang bang shrimp recipe that, while not meant as a Bonefish Grill copycat, does include directions for making a sauce very similar to the one served up by the chain.

So simple is this sauce that you needn't ever look for a store-bought version. All you need to do is mix two parts mayonnaise with 1 part sweet chili sauce, then squirt in a little sriracha. The proportions Dalton uses in her bang bang sauce recipe are ½ cup of the first ingredient, ¼ cup of the second, and ½ teaspoon of the hot(tish) sauce, which she feels makes a sufficient amount of sauce for 8 ounces of fried shrimp. She does note, though, that you can alter the sauce as you see fit. "If you don't like the mayo," she says, "You could leave out or use crème fraîche or natural yogurt as alternatives." (Sour cream would also work to cut down on oil.) She also suggests playing around with the spice level, saying "You can add much more sriracha sauce if you want more of a fiery kick."