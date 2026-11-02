The Difference Between Culver's And Wendy's Beef Patties

To say there is fierce competition in the fast food market might be an understatement. Every chain needs to stand out from the pack, staking a claim on at least one thing that makes it stand taller than all the rest. Among fast food burger restaurants, this one thing usually comes down to the burgers, of course. Wendy's crafts its burger patties in a now-famous square rather than the conventional round shape, leaving no question about where the burgers came from. Culver's uses traditional round meat patties, relying instead on butter, a longstanding American Dairyland secret ingredient, to make its burgers stand out.

Both Culver's and Wendy's use the highest quality beef in their burgers, and each sits among the top 10 burger chains in the United States when ranked by sales. Aside from patty shape and level of butteriness, what else sets these two fan-favorite burgers apart? Here's what makes Culver's and Wendy's beef patties different.