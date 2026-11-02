Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best Frozen Meals You Can Buy From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has built a loyal following with its affordable groceries, fan-favorite snacks, and premade meals that make putting dinner on the table a bit easier. Whether you need a quick meal in between meetings, a low-effort dinner, or a good 'ol sweet treat, like the Salted Caramel Mochi that Trader Joe's shoppers are calling one of the best new frozen foods of 2026, the retailer has plenty of options for your cart. This extends to the store's vast selection of frozen meals — the store has so many that it almost becomes difficult to narrow down which ones could be the most satisfying for you.
Fortunately, Consumer Reports (CR) has done most of the legwork for you. The independent research organization has broken down some of the best frozen meals on the market according to both taste and nutrition. No, Consumer Reports' highest-rated frozen pizza is not on this list, nor is the Orange Chicken that 33% of buyers think is the best Trader Joe's frozen meal, but that doesn't mean these meals aren't just as delicious and perhaps more nutritious. From a Chicken Burrito Bowl to Riced Cauliflower and Chicken Shawarma, the Trader Joe's picks on this list contain an ideal combination of carbs, protein, and fiber for an overall well-balanced and delicious meal.
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Putting a spin on the Mexican classic is Trader Joe's Chicken Burrito Bowl. Priced at $3.49 for 11.6 ounces, the bowl blends brown rice, quinoa, black beans, chicken, red and green peppers, and cheddar along with chipotle and chili powder for a packed meal that goes beyond the expectations of a microwavable dish. The bowl also includes 22 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber. According to CR's report, the bowl has a higher score in nutritional value than taste satisfaction, as the chicken's texture is reportedly either too chewy or too dry.
Consumers on forums echo the same sentiment regarding taste, with many saying that the bowl tastes bland. One Reddit user wrote, "It's pretty bad, so bland! I think it needs a little doctoring," and others agreed and added their own revisions to the dish. Some add in some extra spice with hot sauce and jalapeños, while others say ripe avocados help make the bowl more filling.
Riced Cauliflower Bowl
For a veggie-focused meal, Trader Joe's Riced Cauliflower Bowl seems to be a top pick. For $3.99, consumers get a 10-ounce bowl packed with tofu, cauliflower rice, sweet potato, chickpeas, and kale. To prepare the bowl, all you have to do is cut a small slit into the plastic covering and put it in the microwave for three minutes. Much like the Chicken Burrito Bowl, this dish is high in macronutrients, with 12 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber in just 280 calories. The retailer suggests topping the bowl with avocado or a fried egg, but consumers have found other ingredients that help dress up the dish.
A Reddit user posted their bowl, noting the addition of Trader Joe's taco sauce and chunky salsa for a bit of extra heat. Another user said the bowl is "enhanced ten-fold with a sprinkle of feta cheese and some sliced kalamata olives." Other potential additions include broccoli, carrots, and once again, hot sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
If you're in the mood for some spice with a creamy sauce, Trader Joe's Chicken Shawarma Bowl is calling your name. Sold for $3.99 with 11.3 ounces of food, the bowl includes garlic sour cream sauce, chicken thighs, white rice, red peppers, and Middle Eastern seasonings. This dish is packed with 20 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber for 400 calories. However, Consumer Reports gave this bowl an average nutritional rating, likely due to its high sodium content. The bowl has 720 milligrams, which is above the report's 700-milligram benchmark for a healthy meal. More importantly, the sodium content accounts for nearly one-third of the 2,300-mg recommended daily maximum, as suggested by the American Heart Association.
The report also calls out the chicken's "spongy" texture, which is something many Reddit users also agreed with. "The chicken was chewy and gamey," one person wrote. Another said, "Spongy chicken. Two bites then tossed it." Overall, consumers have mixed reviews regarding the meal. Some say it wasn't the worst meal they've bought from Trader Joe's, but other options are more flavorful and filling. On the other hand, many other consumers thoroughly enjoy the dish, so it's worth giving this one a shot.