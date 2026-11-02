Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best Frozen Meals You Can Buy From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has built a loyal following with its affordable groceries, fan-favorite snacks, and premade meals that make putting dinner on the table a bit easier. Whether you need a quick meal in between meetings, a low-effort dinner, or a good 'ol sweet treat, like the Salted Caramel Mochi that Trader Joe's shoppers are calling one of the best new frozen foods of 2026, the retailer has plenty of options for your cart. This extends to the store's vast selection of frozen meals — the store has so many that it almost becomes difficult to narrow down which ones could be the most satisfying for you.

Fortunately, Consumer Reports (CR) has done most of the legwork for you. The independent research organization has broken down some of the best frozen meals on the market according to both taste and nutrition. No, Consumer Reports' highest-rated frozen pizza is not on this list, nor is the Orange Chicken that 33% of buyers think is the best Trader Joe's frozen meal, but that doesn't mean these meals aren't just as delicious and perhaps more nutritious. From a Chicken Burrito Bowl to Riced Cauliflower and Chicken Shawarma, the Trader Joe's picks on this list contain an ideal combination of carbs, protein, and fiber for an overall well-balanced and delicious meal.