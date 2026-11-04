6 Beverage Brands Owned By Kraft Heinz

Capri Sun started life in 1969 as Capri-Sonne, a new fruity beverage developed in Heidelberg, Germany. ("Sonne" is "sun" in German.) The name was meant to evoke the kind of tropical imagery you might associate with the Italian island, Capri. So it's fitting that the first two flavors were orange and lemon. The now-iconic stand-up pouch was the first of its kind to hit German grocery shelves.

Capri Sun didn't arrive in the United States until the early 1980s. That's when Shasta Beverages Inc. slowly introduced it to the U.S. market after securing a licensing deal with a West German company. Early competitors included Hi-C and Hawaiian Punch, neither of which came in a shiny stand-up pouch that could be frozen to make a slush. In 1990, Capri Sun was acquired by Kraft General Foods, which already owned Kool-Aid, Crystal Light, and Country Time.

Despite its name, the brand has seen its share of metaphorical storm clouds. Capri Sun has had a shady history of mold growing in its pouches. However, that wasn't enough to eclipse the company's success, and it continues to be a key player in the U.S. fruit beverage market.