One Of The Best Breakfast Items At Costco Brings The Heat

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Countless shoppers go to Costco for its cult-favorite rotisserie chicken or essentials like paper towels. But the warehouse chain keeps its shelves stocked with tasty ways to start the day. Before you toss the usual bacon into your cart, consider Amylu Andouille Chicken Sausages, which are arguably one of the best breakfast items at Costco.

Sold in a 16-pack, the item has come in at least two slightly different forms over the years. One is casing-free, and the other has a lamb casing. As of this writing, the store website displays the latter version (although some shoppers report seeing both and suggest double-checking the package). The sausages are made from antibiotic-free chicken, and they're free of gluten, nitrites, and nitrates. Prices vary, but the pack typically costs around $15, less than $1 per link. They're Paleo-friendly, meaning free of grains, legumes, dairy, refined sugar, and processed foods.

Multiple customers have mentioned heat and spice as highlights of the item. One Costco reviewer wrote, "I've been looking for andouille sausages made without pork ... The sausages have a subtle underlying heat ... The sausages are delicious, and we are freezing them and using [them] ... to enhance the Cajun recipes that I like to prepare," Another exclaimed, "They were so good. Plump, juicy, and spiced just right!" A third observed, "The taste reminds me of a hot dog, but more juicy and flavorful."