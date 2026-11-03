One Of The Best Breakfast Items At Costco Brings The Heat
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Countless shoppers go to Costco for its cult-favorite rotisserie chicken or essentials like paper towels. But the warehouse chain keeps its shelves stocked with tasty ways to start the day. Before you toss the usual bacon into your cart, consider Amylu Andouille Chicken Sausages, which are arguably one of the best breakfast items at Costco.
Sold in a 16-pack, the item has come in at least two slightly different forms over the years. One is casing-free, and the other has a lamb casing. As of this writing, the store website displays the latter version (although some shoppers report seeing both and suggest double-checking the package). The sausages are made from antibiotic-free chicken, and they're free of gluten, nitrites, and nitrates. Prices vary, but the pack typically costs around $15, less than $1 per link. They're Paleo-friendly, meaning free of grains, legumes, dairy, refined sugar, and processed foods.
Multiple customers have mentioned heat and spice as highlights of the item. One Costco reviewer wrote, "I've been looking for andouille sausages made without pork ... The sausages have a subtle underlying heat ... The sausages are delicious, and we are freezing them and using [them] ... to enhance the Cajun recipes that I like to prepare," Another exclaimed, "They were so good. Plump, juicy, and spiced just right!" A third observed, "The taste reminds me of a hot dog, but more juicy and flavorful."
Amylu andouille chicken sausages are versatile and affordably priced at Costco
Amylu Andouille Chicken Sausages are more of a value buy at Costco than elsewhere. Some retailers sell a 16-pack for roughly $20 to $25. Smaller four-link packs can cost about $6, or upwards of $1 per link. While the prices may seem steep, they come with a promise of ample protein and simple ingredients. The sausages contain antibiotic-free chicken, water, spices, herbs, onions, garlic, salt, and vinegar. Each single-link serving contains 110 calories, 6 grams of fat, 1 gram of carbs, and 13 grams of protein.
Amylu offers several types of chicken sausages, both with and without casings. Varieties include apple and Gouda, basil and Parmesan, and caramelized onion and cheddar. When you count the rest of the brand's lineup, which includes chicken burgers and meatballs, there are dozens of options. The company started in 1992, when founder Amy Kurzawski got the idea to put a more health-conscious twist on her family's traditional sausage company. It took two years to perfect the recipe for a modern chicken link crafted with old-world methods.
The andouille sausages are largely savory and make a comparatively nutritious replacement for your usual bacon or pork sausage. They can be paired with eggs, hash, bread, and avocado alike, for starters. Customers could also use them in an easy chicken sausage sheet pan recipe with vegetables, as well as jambalaya, breakfast burritos, and polenta.