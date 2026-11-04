4 Disadvantages Of Using A Pressure Cooker

Pressure cookers help home chefs do the seemingly impossible, like cook rice in less than 10 minutes and turn dried beans tender in less than an hour. This might sound like culinary magic, but it's really just science: As the liquid heats, it turns into steam, thus increasing the pressure in the sealed cooking chamber. The high pressure raises the boiling point of water, allowing food to cook at a higher temperature without getting scorched (for a more detailed explanation, read up on the scientific correlation between water and steam in a pressure cooker).

Pressure cookers are kind of like the bidets of kitchen gadgets — some folks swear by them, while others find them intimidating or borderline terrifying. The truth is, these products can be useful and time-saving culinary tools, but they also have their shortcomings. It's important to understand the realistic drawbacks in order to best use (or not use) pressure cookers.

One of the biggest concerns is that faulty devices or improper usage can cause dangerous accidents (we've all heard an exploding pressure cooker horror story). Another issue is that it's difficult to add ingredients or check on food as it cooks. Finally, pressure cookers often produce bland food, and it's hard to adapt recipes to your needs.