The Types Of Grilling That Propane Grills Aren't Suited For

For the best low-and-slow results outdoors, a charcoal grill is a better play. It's relatively easy to set up for indirect heat, and charcoal can sustain steady low temperatures while providing smoke. Plus, many people think the flavor that charcoal imparts is far superior. Charcoal's smoke can also enhance the seasonings you use in the rub, especially if you utilized smoky ingredients like smoked paprika or chipotle.

If a propane grill is what you have, it may be best to leave the low-and-slow cooking for the oven instead. But if you really want to cook outdoors, there are ways to get a smoky flavor on a propane grill. For example, you can set up a smoker box to place on top of the grates.

But even without low-and-slow cooking, your propane grill is still going to be a workhorse of backyard feasts. There are lots of disadvantages to using a propane grill, but speed is not one. Charcoal does not quite beat the speed of propane coming up to heat, and with it, you can have a delicious grilled hamburger in less time than it takes for your family to set up the inflatable swimming pool. Just avoid the common mistakes people make when grilling with propane, and you can do a lot with your propane grill.