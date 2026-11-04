The Types Of Grilling That Propane Grills Aren't Suited For
There are advantages and disadvantages to every type of grill, whether fueled by propane or charcoal. But among the different points on both sides of the debate, even the most die-hard propane fans must concede that they're not the most convenient choice for one very specific type of grilling: low-and-slow.
If you're looking for that tender, pull-apart texture in your meat, a propane grill is not your friend. Recreating the ideal conditions for a low-and-slow cook on a propane grill is possible, but it needs to be set up for indirect heat. Doing this on propane grills means turning the burners on one end of the grill while arranging the food on the other end, and this can make for a lot of wasted space. On an equally important note, propane grills do not impart the smoky flavor one usually wants with a low-and-slow cook. Some people may even swear they can taste the propane on their food, though this has been proven to be unlikely in most cases. But even if a propane grill is all you have, there are options.
Charcoal grills are better suited to low-and-slow cooking
For the best low-and-slow results outdoors, a charcoal grill is a better play. It's relatively easy to set up for indirect heat, and charcoal can sustain steady low temperatures while providing smoke. Plus, many people think the flavor that charcoal imparts is far superior. Charcoal's smoke can also enhance the seasonings you use in the rub, especially if you utilized smoky ingredients like smoked paprika or chipotle.
If a propane grill is what you have, it may be best to leave the low-and-slow cooking for the oven instead. But if you really want to cook outdoors, there are ways to get a smoky flavor on a propane grill. For example, you can set up a smoker box to place on top of the grates.
But even without low-and-slow cooking, your propane grill is still going to be a workhorse of backyard feasts. There are lots of disadvantages to using a propane grill, but speed is not one. Charcoal does not quite beat the speed of propane coming up to heat, and with it, you can have a delicious grilled hamburger in less time than it takes for your family to set up the inflatable swimming pool. Just avoid the common mistakes people make when grilling with propane, and you can do a lot with your propane grill.