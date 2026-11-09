McDonald's Customers Desperately Want This Discontinued Breakfast Item To Make A Comeback
McDonald's has arguably the most iconic fast food breakfast menu of all time. Between classics like the Egg McMuffin and creative innovations like McGriddles (not to mention those famously crispy hash browns), fans have plenty to sink their teeth into in the morning. But some customers are still missing their favorite a.m. item that McDonald's discontinued years ago: the Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait.
The Golden Arches rolled out this now-nostalgic offering in 1999. A layered masterpiece of low-fat yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, and granola, the dish was one of the more nutritious items on the menu. Whether you think of it as a discontinued McDonald's dessert or breakfast item, the parfait was largely adored. In fact, fans have been bummed about its disappearance since 2020, and some are still waiting for its revival.
"I miss the parfait so much. I worked at McD in high school and loved making them. My favorite little treat was a $1 Diet Coke and the $1 parfait back in 2008," one Reddit user wrote. "The parfait was the go-to for a sweet treat that wasn't loaded with added sugar. Bring it back," chimed in another. In a separate Reddit thread, another user who appreciated the dollar-menu bargain recalled, "I loved having this as an option for $1 if I wanted a bit more food and didn't have to get fries or nuggets." A fourth added, "They used decent yogurt and granola. For fast food, you can't complain."
McDonald's nixed the fruit 'n yogurt parfait in 2020 despite its fandom
McDonald's cut a number of menu items in 2020 during the pandemic to scale down store operations. Along with the Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait went grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, and buttermilk chicken tenders. Considering the parfait was around for just over 20 years, its discontinuation was both upsetting and unexpected for fans. While some of these nixed items have returned, like the fan-favorite Snack Wrap, there are no current plans to bring back the parfait.
The parfait's fandom may be an example of diners not realizing how much they love a dish until it's gone. In a Mashed survey about the best McDonald's breakfast item, only 4% of the 500 readers polled chose the parfait. However, in a later survey that asked Mashed readers which discontinued McDonald's item needed to make a comeback, the yogurt dish was runner-up with 19.03% of the vote, only second to the fried apple pie.
Luckily, the menu item is easy to replicate at home. There are several copycat recipes online, some with fresh fruit and others with frozen, as McDonald's used. You can easily customize any component as long as there's fruit, granola, and yogurt. For instance, substitute vanilla Greek yogurt for a protein boost. If you'd prefer not to make it yourself, chains like Corner Bakery Cafe, Panera Bread, and Starbucks offer similar alternatives.