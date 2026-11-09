McDonald's Customers Desperately Want This Discontinued Breakfast Item To Make A Comeback

McDonald's has arguably the most iconic fast food breakfast menu of all time. Between classics like the Egg McMuffin and creative innovations like McGriddles (not to mention those famously crispy hash browns), fans have plenty to sink their teeth into in the morning. But some customers are still missing their favorite a.m. item that McDonald's discontinued years ago: the Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait.

The Golden Arches rolled out this now-nostalgic offering in 1999. A layered masterpiece of low-fat yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, and granola, the dish was one of the more nutritious items on the menu. Whether you think of it as a discontinued McDonald's dessert or breakfast item, the parfait was largely adored. In fact, fans have been bummed about its disappearance since 2020, and some are still waiting for its revival.

"I miss the parfait so much. I worked at McD in high school and loved making them. My favorite little treat was a $1 Diet Coke and the $1 parfait back in 2008," one Reddit user wrote. "The parfait was the go-to for a sweet treat that wasn't loaded with added sugar. Bring it back," chimed in another. In a separate Reddit thread, another user who appreciated the dollar-menu bargain recalled, "I loved having this as an option for $1 if I wanted a bit more food and didn't have to get fries or nuggets." A fourth added, "They used decent yogurt and granola. For fast food, you can't complain."