What's The Difference Between Cabernet Sauvignon And Pinot Noir?

When you know it's a red wine night, or you're cooking a recipe that requires red wine, how do you know which one to pick? Of all the dark-skinned grapes used to make different types of red wine, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir are some of the best-known. Both are incredibly popular and tend to be commonly available, but what is the difference between them?

Cabernet sauvignon is a tannin-forward red wine with a deep flavor. It has a somewhat more intense profile than pinot noir, which is known for its balance of fruit and floral notes. Pinot noir also has a lighter body, higher acidity, and is slightly more expensive across the board, due to being one of the higher-maintenance grapes in the vineyard. It's certainly worth exploring both cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir for sipping or to make a luscious meal.

With a little bit of care, you can avoid common mistakes when drinking red wine. For example, don't always choose the same type of wine from the same region, assume older reds are always better, or dismiss screw-cap reds as not worth buying. When cooking, either cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir could work well, depending on the recipe. The wine's dryness and weightiness are more important than choosing a specific kind.