Whataburger Biscuits And Gravy Is 10x More Filling With This Simple Ordering Hack
Given Whataburger's strong Texas roots, it makes sense that the chain offers a countrified breakfast option. Restaurant patrons can order a Biscuit and Gravy meal alongside egg sandwiches, pancake platters, and breakfast bowls. While the combo of a flaky biscuit and creamy, sausage-flecked gravy is pretty hardy on its own, Whataburger has a recommendation for making it even more filling. As shared on the chain's official Facebook page, try adding a Whatachick'n patty (aka a fried chicken filet) to the dish for "The ultimate country style hack!"
The upgraded breakfast meal bears a slight similarity to chicken fried steak in that it pairs gravy with breaded, fried meat (chicken, in this case). It's available from 11 p.m. at night to 11 a.m. in the morning as part of Whataburger's typical breakfast menu. While that's more generous than other fast food joints (check out our roundup of breakfast hours at popular fast food chains), it's still not enough for the Whataburger faithful. In the words of a disappointed Facebook commenter responding to the restaurant's post, "Aw, maaaaan. It's already 10:50 and I'm just now seeing this!"
Other ways to beef up your Biscuit and Gravy at Whataburger
While the chain has literally made a name on its burgers, Whataburger has been selling other types of fare for decades. It's not fully clear when its Biscuit and Gravy meal arrived, but the chain introduced its breakfast menu in 1982 and added Whatachick'n just a year later. These days, the restaurant offers a nice selection of chicken sandwiches (plus wings, wraps, and strips) alongside melts, desserts, sides, and salads. Whataburger also features limited-time offers like the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double.
In addition to the Whatachick'n Biscuit and Gravy hack, there are other ways to maximize this down-home breakfast item. The online menu has an option to add scrambled eggs and shredded cheese for a small fee. You can also incorporate other menu items. According to a Facebook commenter, "I do the 'sausage-egg-cheese biscuit-n-gravy' ... otherwise known as 'the artery clogger.'" The restaurant offers other tempting secret menu items as well. If you love sweet and savory breakfast combos, Whataburger's chicken and pancakes hack has your name all over it.