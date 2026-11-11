Whataburger Biscuits And Gravy Is 10x More Filling With This Simple Ordering Hack

Given Whataburger's strong Texas roots, it makes sense that the chain offers a countrified breakfast option. Restaurant patrons can order a Biscuit and Gravy meal alongside egg sandwiches, pancake platters, and breakfast bowls. While the combo of a flaky biscuit and creamy, sausage-flecked gravy is pretty hardy on its own, Whataburger has a recommendation for making it even more filling. As shared on the chain's official Facebook page, try adding a Whatachick'n patty (aka a fried chicken filet) to the dish for "The ultimate country style hack!"

The upgraded breakfast meal bears a slight similarity to chicken fried steak in that it pairs gravy with breaded, fried meat (chicken, in this case). It's available from 11 p.m. at night to 11 a.m. in the morning as part of Whataburger's typical breakfast menu. While that's more generous than other fast food joints (check out our roundup of breakfast hours at popular fast food chains), it's still not enough for the Whataburger faithful. In the words of a disappointed Facebook commenter responding to the restaurant's post, "Aw, maaaaan. It's already 10:50 and I'm just now seeing this!"