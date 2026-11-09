Not Keurig, Not Ninja: Walmart Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Coffee Maker Brand

Nostalgia might not be a familiar brand since it's only been around since 2001, putting it nearly a decade after Keurig and more than 50 years after fellow retro-inspired appliance manufacturer, Smeg. The company also considers itself a novelty brand, so it doesn't have quite the same experience performance-focused appliance makers have. This means its products likely aren't on the same level of quality as brands that specialize in coffee.

The handful of negative reviews on Walmart's site suggested as much. One reviewer said the coffee maker's body felt like cheap plastic, and their machine leaked during use. Another user shared it was impossible to get a replacement nozzle that broke on their machine after just a few uses. While these experiences make up a tiny fraction of customer reviews, they're a reminder this is a coffee maker from a novelty brand that doesn't specialize in coffee.

It might also be helpful to know about the disadvantages to using drip coffee makers like Nostalgia's, especially if you've never owned one before. You have less control over the coffee's flavor, for example, and you might not be accustomed to the lighter flavors drip coffee has compared to a French press brew. The Nostalgia coffee maker also comes with a glass carafe, so you might want to brush up on the pros and cons between glass and thermal ones and see if it's a match for your coffee habits.