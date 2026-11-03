This Flavor-Packed Cut Of Meat Deserves More Attention

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Whether you are a self-professed kitchen guru, or known to avoid the kitchen at all costs, it's likely that you have heard of the shank cut of meat. You may have seen lamb shank mentioned on the menu at a fine dining restaurant, or even heard of beef shank, the cow version of the cut. But what you may not be overly familiar with is the lamb shank's less popular cousin: The pork shank.

This heavily underrated cut of meat comes from the front leg. Naturally, as it comes from the leg, a part of the pig that aids in walking and running, the meat contains muscles that support these movements. Now, often when there is muscle tissue within meat, it can lead to a chewier experience when the proper care is not taken with cooking it. To learn all about the secrets hidden within this cut of pork, we have turned to the experts.

To help set readers straight, we were lucky enough to connect with three experts in the butchery field. Jamie Waldron, both the head butcher and owner of J. Waldron Butchers, has over 20 years of experience in the industry. His knowledge is combined with that of Brent Miedema, the owner of Miedema's Meat Market, a family-run business since 1982, and Reed Curry, the butcher and owner of The Brackenrig Butcher. With their expertise taken into account, one of the most underrated cuts of meat that chefs love can finally get its time to shine.