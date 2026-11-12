One Of Walmart's Best New Great Value Items Of 2026 Is Made For Dipping
Walmart's private label brand Great Value has a track record of delivering popular products. One of the best new Great Value food items of 2026 is a freezer find that'll pair well with different dipping sauces. It's an easy appetizer for game day hosting, a no-brainer for feeding hungry teenagers, and a convenient nighttime snack: Great Value Tex Mex Rolls. These finger foods combine egg rolls with taquitos. They're made with flour tortillas and a filling of diced white chicken, corn, bell peppers, black beans, spinach, and Monterey Jack cheese. A box contains five rolls and costs around $4.60 (though prices may vary by location). Various shopper reviews on social media say they mirror the Southwestern Eggrolls from Chili's Grill & Bar, all the way down to the dipping pairings.
Chili's Southwestern Eggrolls come with an avocado ranch dipping sauce. A Facebook user created a similar combination by pairing Great Value's Tex Mex rolls with Chick-fil-A's Avocado Lime Ranch. For someone interested in going the DIY route, our copycat Chick-fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch dressing is easy to make. A different store-bought option could also work. For instance, another Facebook commenter said the rolls pair well with Taco Bell's Avocado Ranch Sauce.
Some fans went with a combination of condiments. "Hear me out these in the airfryer then sour cream with sweet chili sauce mixed together," wrote one person on Facebook. "Herdez Guacamole Salsa if you like some kick," a Reddit user wrote. Alternatively, fans could try Chipotle's ranch dressing hack, which combines sour cream and honey vinagarette.
Customers note these appetizers are smaller than the restaurant version but just as crispy
Customer reviews didn't highlight many drawbacks to Great Value's Tex Mex Rolls. Some pointed out the storebought version is smaller than Chili's Southwestern Eggrolls. That doesn't seem to have dampened enthusiasm, however. Some people love that the product is a dupe for an appetizer that could cost you around $14 at the restaurant. "Exact replica just slightly shorter. I will be 100% adding these on my rotation," one person wrote on Reddit. Another user in the same thread said, "They are small. But the taste and texture matches chili's. Easy buy."
Many online complaints center around the rolls not being in stock. "Ya'll should have kept this quiet because I found them once and now they are constantly sold out grrr...," wrote one person on Facebook. Several Redditors remarked that they couldn't find the appetizers at their local stores, either. An alternative you might spot at Walmart are El Monterey Southwest Chicken Taquitos; they don't have the same filling, but they do have the same vibe. Tai Pei Southwest Style Chicken Egg Rolls also resemble Great Value Tex Mex Rolls. Walmart carries the brand, so watch the freezer section for the company's Southwest-inspired offerings. Or you could wander over to Target and try Good & Gather's Frozen Southwest Chicken Mini Egg Rolls, which contain similar ingredients.