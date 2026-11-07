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Potato salad might be a comfort food for a lot of us, but making it from scratch can feel like such a chore sometimes. The prep time alone can take literal hours, especially for fancier versions like this recipe for creamy seafood potato salad. If you want your salad ready quicker, you can actually take a major shortcut by swapping out fresh potatoes for canned.

Using canned potatoes lets you skip more than half the steps during prep. You won't need to fully cook, scrub, or peel the vegetables. You can shave off another task by using pre-diced potatoes instead of slicing them yourself. The amount of time you save also scales with the amount of salad you're making, so this trick is especially helpful if you need to make a large batch.

For the best results, go with highly rated options like Del Monte Fresh-Cut Diced New Potatoes. They contain no artificial flavors and are non-GMO. The vegetables are also processed and packed during the first few hours of harvesting so you get the freshest possible spuds. Such qualities make them one of the best canned foods you can buy at Target and other chains.