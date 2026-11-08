Whose Fish Sandwich Has Better Value: Burger King Or McDonald's?
Now, fish sandwiches aren't what you might typically associate with the two giants of the burger world that is McDonald's and Burger King. While they are more commonly known for their signature meat offerings — namely, and respectively, the Big Mac and Whopper — they each offer a fish sandwich that has been a staple on their menus for a while. Which of the two fish sandwiches has better value ultimately depends on what you personally value the most: McDonald's affordability or Burger King's portion size. But McDonald's Filet-O-Fish undoubtedly takes the crown when it comes to having a lower price.
Filet-O-Fish — first introduced in 1962 to appeal to Catholic customers wanting a meat-free Friday option — contains breaded Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, an American cheese slice, and a bun, coming in at 380 calories. While neither chain has standardized nationwide prices, a comparison from October 2026 on UberEats in different United States locations — including Ohio, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Missouri — shows Filet-O-Fish coming in at around $5.41 to $6.49, around 50 cents to a dollar less on average than Burger King's Big Fish (the exception was in Bozeman, Montana, where the Filet-O-Fish cost $8.44 compared to $7.29 for its Burger King counterpart). And this is for the sandwich alone — the meal deal further accentuates the gap, as McDonald's averaged at around $2 to $3 lower than Burger King, although delivery prices can differ slightly from what you might find at the restaurant itself.
Money is only part of the picture — and Burger King wins on size
Price is only a small part of the picture, and while Filet-O-Fish might be the more affordable offering, that doesn't mean it's worth more for your buck. Burger King's Big Fish, which dates back to the 1960s (formerly known as the Whaler) and also includes Alaskan pollock, albeit in a panko crust with pickles, lettuce, and tartar sauce, on a potato bun, lives up to its name — it's larger in size than the Filet-O-Fish and provides significantly more fuel, racking up 570 calories, 58 grams of carbs (20 more than Filet-O-Fish), and 19 grams of protein (a few more than McDonald's). This doesn't automatically translate to more fish: In our own Filet-O-Fish versus Big Fish taste test, we found the patties were similar in size. But with a bigger bun and more fillings from Burger King, you're getting a more substantial bite.
Our taste test also found the Big Fish to be superior to the Filet-O-Fish, but you may want to think twice about ordering the Big Fish because according to a self-reported employee on Reddit, the fish may be old as it doesn't need to be made fresh when you order. Ultimately, it depends on which type of fish sandwich you prefer: the fresh crunch of the Big Fish or the distinctive melted cheese on the Filet-O-Fish. But it seems our own predilection for the Burger King offering matches some critiques on Reddit, with reviewers taking shots at McDonald's Filet-O-Fish's petite size and relatively spartan fillings.