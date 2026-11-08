Whose Fish Sandwich Has Better Value: Burger King Or McDonald's?

Now, fish sandwiches aren't what you might typically associate with the two giants of the burger world that is McDonald's and Burger King. While they are more commonly known for their signature meat offerings — namely, and respectively, the Big Mac and Whopper — they each offer a fish sandwich that has been a staple on their menus for a while. Which of the two fish sandwiches has better value ultimately depends on what you personally value the most: McDonald's affordability or Burger King's portion size. But McDonald's Filet-O-Fish undoubtedly takes the crown when it comes to having a lower price.

Filet-O-Fish — first introduced in 1962 to appeal to Catholic customers wanting a meat-free Friday option — contains breaded Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, an American cheese slice, and a bun, coming in at 380 calories. While neither chain has standardized nationwide prices, a comparison from October 2026 on UberEats in different United States locations — including Ohio, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Missouri — shows Filet-O-Fish coming in at around $5.41 to $6.49, around 50 cents to a dollar less on average than Burger King's Big Fish (the exception was in Bozeman, Montana, where the Filet-O-Fish cost $8.44 compared to $7.29 for its Burger King counterpart). And this is for the sandwich alone — the meal deal further accentuates the gap, as McDonald's averaged at around $2 to $3 lower than Burger King, although delivery prices can differ slightly from what you might find at the restaurant itself.