The Popular Brand That Supplies Burger King With Chicken

Burger King is the second largest burger chain in the U.S., with Company Prospect reporting the behemoth has 6,833 locations. To put that in mind-boggling terms — that's 20 Burger Kings per million people. Think of all those chicken nuggets and chicken fries. So who keeps Burger King supplied with chicken to match the demand for its nuggets, wraps, and sandwiches? Tyson Food Inc. is responsible for your favorite nugget.

To understand the scale of Tyson Foods, it's important to know the company doesn't just supply Burger King with chicken. It also supplies its adversary McDonald's, KFC, and Taco Bell with chicken, too. The company's genesis took place during the Great Depression when founder John W. Tyson arrived in Arkansas searching for work. He quickly began delivering chickens to markets in the Midwest. Demand for chicken grew during World War II (since it wasn't rationed), leading to delivering chickens by plane, followed by opening a processing plant. Besides its huge supply wing, the company has its own roster of brands that reads like a who's-who of the food world — think Ball Park, Sara Lee, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Aidells.