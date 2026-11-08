The Popular Brand That Supplies Burger King With Chicken
Burger King is the second largest burger chain in the U.S., with Company Prospect reporting the behemoth has 6,833 locations. To put that in mind-boggling terms — that's 20 Burger Kings per million people. Think of all those chicken nuggets and chicken fries. So who keeps Burger King supplied with chicken to match the demand for its nuggets, wraps, and sandwiches? Tyson Food Inc. is responsible for your favorite nugget.
To understand the scale of Tyson Foods, it's important to know the company doesn't just supply Burger King with chicken. It also supplies its adversary McDonald's, KFC, and Taco Bell with chicken, too. The company's genesis took place during the Great Depression when founder John W. Tyson arrived in Arkansas searching for work. He quickly began delivering chickens to markets in the Midwest. Demand for chicken grew during World War II (since it wasn't rationed), leading to delivering chickens by plane, followed by opening a processing plant. Besides its huge supply wing, the company has its own roster of brands that reads like a who's-who of the food world — think Ball Park, Sara Lee, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Aidells.
Is Burger King's chicken any good?
When it comes to boots on the ground taste testing, does Burger King's chicken offerings stack up? The chain sells a few different chicken sandwiches — original, crispy, bacon and Swiss, and spicy — as well as wraps, nuggets, and chicken fries. Redditors agreed the Original Chicken Sandwich is one of the best choices you can make at Burger King, describing it as flavorful, with a good amount of black pepper in the breading. But the affection is partly due to the OG sandwich often sold as a buy-one-get-one-free deal. But to make it even better, perhaps order it Norwegian style.
The chicken fries, on the other hand, received mixed feedback. One customer complained, "They used to be so good, the ones today were very bland." Another Redditor agreed, "I think they're different. They used to have tender, flavorful chicken, and now the chicken is just very mushy and tasteless." The consensus seems to be you have to order the fingers fresh, otherwise they start to drop in quality. There are also some concerns about menu items getting smaller. One Redditor complained about the chicken wraps having skimpy ingredients, posting a sad 4:1 wrap-to-filling photo.