Have These Favorite Fast Food Menu Items Gotten Smaller?
Shrinkflation is a strategy fast food chains use to deal with increasing production costs without shocking their customers. It is the reduction of the volume or quantity of a menu item to make up for more expensive ingredients, utility costs, and other factors that affect pricing. It is sneaky because fast food chains will never announce that the portions they serve are now smaller. They will keep the prices as is, but reduce the quantity so they can sell more units and increase their profits.
Nobody expects fast food chains to keep the same prices for decades. But neither does the paying public like to feel cheated because they got less food for the same prices they pay. As customers, we all want to know exactly what we're getting in light of rising food prices and other economic factors that affect our wallets.
Since fast food chains are quiet about shrinkflation, let us help you out. Here are some popular fast food menu items that now seem smaller than usual (fingers crossed you don't find your favorites on this list).
Wendy's Chicken Nuggets
No one expects chicken nuggets to be gigantic, so having many people make a big fuss about the size of Wendy's nuggets says a lot about how tiny they have become. Customers have vented their frustration on social media, sharing photos and videos as proof, and some do so before leaving the parking lot.
"The tiniest chicken nuggets I've ever seen in my life," said a customer on YouTube who looked like she'd just been through a Wendy's drive-through. More recently, a Redditor took a photo of four chicken nuggets that were all smaller than a sauce cup. But, Wendy's shrinking nuggets isn't new. Reddit has threads as early as three years ago about the fast food chain's shrunken nuggets, with one even sharing a photo showing that Wendy's nuggets have shriveled to nearly the size of a quarter.
For some customers, it wasn't the size that was the problem, but the weight and volume of the nuggets. One diner bit into a spicy nugget and found it hollow, while another reviewer on Instagram weighed Wendy's nuggets and found that each piece came in about 2 grams less than the ones from another popular fast food chain.
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has long been the subject of discussions on fast food shrinkflation. It's been widely discussed by news outlets, but more so by disgruntled customers on social media. One TikTok reviewer called it "comically small," while another said it's just "a fish slider." It's a shame, because many actually love the Fillet-O-Fish, enough to pay more than $5 for the sandwich alone.
Just how tiny are these fish sandwiches now? One could easily pinch it and pick it up with just the thumb and index finger, and the diameter is about as long as the latter. One could argue that the people uploading videos on social media probably just have large hands, but surely not all of them have gigantic hands that dwarf everything they hold. The sad fact is that the Filet-O-Fish many people get today are not as big as the one in the iconic 2009 television commercial ("Give me back that Filet-O-Fish!").
McDonald's is aware that people think its sandwiches have gotten smaller. But, in 2023, the company gave an official statement insisting that the size of the Filet-O-Fish has stayed the same for decades, as reported by the New York Post. McDonald's statement means little, however, as unhappy customers continue to share videos and pictures proving otherwise.
McDonald's burgers
McDonald's is also getting flak for shrinking its iconic burgers. The cheeseburger, for one, has gotten smaller — much smaller. A customer on TikTok provided evidence by laying his cheeseburger next to the honey mustard sauce cup. Both were nearly the same size. The double cheeseburger is no better, according to another customer.
But, perhaps the worst thing about McDonald's burgers getting smaller now is that the patties have gotten much thinner. One Redditor shared a photo of his cheeseburger patty appearing thinner than the cheese. Another showed his quarter pounder being just as thin. According to a TikTok post featuring former McDonald's corporate chef, Mike Haracz, the patties might be thinner because of high fat content. Fatty beef is cheaper, but once cooked, the rendered fat leaves behind a thinner patty.
McDonald's shrinkflation also caused an outrage across the pond in December 2025, when the chain re-released the Big Tasty in the UK. Customers' excitement was quickly doused when they saw that the Big Tasty burgers, which originally had a one-third pound patty, is now a mere quarter pounder. It just had a different sauce.
Subway sandwiches
Subway was once known for its five-dollar foot-long sandwiches loaded with greens, choice of protein, condiments, and delicious sauces that hit the mark. But, as the buns have gotten noticeably thinner with lesser portions, customers are noticing and getting disappointed. Sure, the subs are still tasty, but, because of shrinkflation, they are now unsatisfying.
For instance, a Redditor took a picture of a six-inch Sub that is as big as an eyeglass case. Another reviewer shared a photo of their footlong, which was very thin and had very little meat and greens. Meanwhile, a customer in California showed their $26.70 Subway order of one footlong and one six-inch sub on TikTok. Both were significantly thinner and smaller.
An anonymous customer on Facebook theorized that the chain cannot reduce the lengths of its sandwiches because those are the brands marketing and selling points ("footlong" and "6-inch" sandwiches). As such, they cut costs by shrinking the product in other ways, such as reducing the width of the buns and putting less ingredients in the sandwiches. Based on the photos and videos circulating on social media, people are not getting the appetizing sandwiches bursting with veggies and meats that we see on Subway commercials.
Burger King Whoppers
Like McDonald's, Burger King is in the spotlight for shrinkflating its bestseller burger, the Whopper. A year-old thread on the Burger King subreddit estimates the size reduction at 15% to 20%, which had the original poster comparing the Whopper to the Whopper Jr. or the Kids' Menu burger.
Over at TikTok, more people share their dismay over the smaller Whoppers. One user showed a Whopper Jr. she ordered that looks smaller than usual. Many in the comments agreed, and some even shared their own pictures (one Whopper Jr. was as just wide as an inhaler). Some may argue that people just grew up, so the things they enjoyed as kids now appear smaller. However, another reviewer threw that reasoning out the window when he laid out a measuring tape beside the Whopper Jr. and showed that it's now only 3.5 inches wide.
To Burger King's credit, the chain is now making a huge effort in improving public opinion by launching new buns and new packaging for the Whoppers. In February 2026, the chain started to serve burgers in cardboard boxes instead of the usual paper wrapper. It's a simple change, but one that keeps them from getting smashed and squished. Customers now get bouncy buns, a plump patty, not-soggy onions and tomatoes, and lettuce leaves that are still crunchy.
Taco Bell burritos
The Beefy 5-Layer Burrito is undoubtedly one of the more popular items on Taco Bell's menu. And, like any best-selling fast-food item, people are quick to notice changes to this beloved burrito's flavor and size.
"RIP to the beefy 5-layer that we all knew and loved. These things are pathetically skinny these days," said a Reddit thread uploaded with photos of a sad, thin burrito that looked to be mostly tortilla. But, someone else had it worse. A Redditor shared a photo of a cross-section of a Taco Bell beefy burrito with barely any beef in it.
You can find more reviews that share the same sentiments on TikTok. One reviewer said it should be called "5-Layer Twig Burrito" instead. Another customer unraveled his burrito and found an abysmal quantity of beans, beef, and nacho cheese. It looked like they merely smeared the tortilla with them instead of assembling a halfway-decent burrito.
In some cases, the beefy burritos have the usual amount of filling, but the ratio of beans to beef is terrible. For example, one reply to a Taco Bell shrinkflation thread on Reddit said that their local branch served Beefy 5-Layer burritos with "90% beans and hardly a bite of anything else."
Taco Bell fries
There is another item on Taco Bell's menu that was so beloved in earlier years that customers wish the chain would serve it again today: The Nacho Fries Supreme. It's a decadent bowl of fries smothered with nacho cheese then topped with minced beef, pico de gallo, and sour cream. The salty and tangy flavors on a base of potato fries made for a hearty and filling snack.
Sadly, the Nacho Fries Supreme is rarely assembled this way today. A customer shared a video on Instagram of what looked like a regular serving of fries with a dollop of nacho cheese, squirts of sour cream, and a tiny scoop each of beef and chopped tomatoes. It looks like something anyone could cook and assemble at home. "Remember when Fries Supreme at Taco Bell was elite?" the caption read, clearly reminiscing a good thing from the past. The saddest part? Customers have been bemoaning the sad state of the Nacho Fries Supreme as early as seven years ago .
Another customer on TikTok who ordered Loaded Steak and Jalapeño fries had similar shrinkflation experience. She expected a plastic bowl respectably filled with fries and jalapeños, but the serving she got was just as big as her hand.
Costco chicken bake
Costco is best known for its low-priced products and food court food. We're talking about $2 pizzas and a signature quarter-pound hotdog that everyone finds delicious, more so because it only costs $1.50 with a drink. When you have many pleasing items on the menu, the less pleasant ones stand out like a sore thumb.
Costco's chicken bake is quite affordable at $3.99, but it is still the most expensive thing on the menu. It ranks ninth on our Costco food court favorites list, and many Costco members like it presumably because of the size. A regular chicken bake is about a foot long and stuffed full with chicken, bacon bits, and some cheese. Unfortunately, some Costco locations have been serving much smaller and thinner chicken bakes at the same price point.
"Costco Ozempified the chicken bake," a customer on TikTok lamented. Another person on Reddit showed that the chicken bake they got was only two fingers thick, around 30% thinner than usual. Shrinkflation appears to have affected the filling, too, as another Redditor showed that the chicken bake they were eating only had half the ideal chicken and bacon filling.
Culver's chicken tenders
Culver's is famous for its ButterBurgers and a wide selection of frozen custard flavors. But, customers also keep coming back for another menu item: Chicken tenders. People love them because they are juicy and flavorful, despite having thin breading. The breading or batter is usually used as a vehicle for bringing flavor into chicken nuggets, tenders, and fillets. Culver's doesn't do that, which makes loyal customers happy. Unfortunately, what they seem to be doing now is giving people less of the chicken tenders that they love.
"I love Culver's dearly but the size of these tenders and the increase price is criminal," said one Redditor, who showed a box of tinier-than-usual chicken tenders that are just a little longer than the round sauce cup. Another customer uploaded a TikTok video of a four-piece chicken tenders order where all of the pieces were ultra thin. The saddest thing about it was that before, if the customer got one skinny tender, Culver's would add another skinny one to make up for the reduced size. This time though, she got four skinny pieces.
Hopefully, Culver's will do something about stick-thin or nugget-sized tenders that slip past quality control. It ranks second in QSR Magazine's ranking for fast-food chains based on customer satisfaction and is widely acknowledged for offering quality food. It would be a shame for its products to succumb to shrinkflation.
Jersey Mike's sandwiches
Jersey Mike's is a popular sandwich chain that gives bigger fast-food sandwich chains, like Subway and Panera, a run for their money. There are so many good reasons to pick a Jersey Mike's sub, mainly that it uses quality, fresh ingredients and delicious bread. Unfortunately, shrinkflation seems to be hitting it now.
A disappointed customer on TikTok talked about how one regular-sized Club Supreme used to be enough for two meals, but now she needed to eat the entire sandwich to feel full. Another reviewer was miffed to get what looked like a Mini sandwich instead of a Regular, which was what she ordered.
What makes the Jersey Mike's shrinkflation problem different from most of the fast food chains on this list is that people believe a recent private equity takeover caused it. Private equity firms have a reputation for being sales-forward and prioritizing growth instead of upholding the values and qualities that made small companies successful. There's now a lot of content online about the sad changes Jersey Mike's is going through, as evidenced by its shrinking sandwiches.
Chick-fil-A chicken strips and sandwiches
Chick-fil-A is indisputably one of the top fast food chains in the country today. It ranked first in YouGov's Best Bites 2026: U.S. restaurant brand rankings for the chicken and fries categories. It's solid proof that customers love the chain's chicken meals and sandwiches despite reports of smaller portions and serving sizes across social media.
"[The chicken strips] fit in the nuggets box now – they're all uniformly smaller?" a customer asked on Reddit. The top comments likened the strips to chicken fingers because of how thin they looked. It's the same problem a customer on TikTok encountered. She ordered a three-piece chicken strip meal for around $15, but all three pieces were much smaller than she expected. Disgruntled, she held up a piece and compared it to a McNugget, saying the meal wasn't worth the price.
The chicken sandwich has also allegedly shrunk, according to a Reddit thread. The poster compared two pictures of Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches that were reportedly taken five years apart. The older photo showed an ad-worthy sandwich with a thick patty and fresh lettuce, while the newer photo had thin buns, a thin patty, and barely a piece of lettuce.
To be fair, shrinkflation complaints about Chick-fil-A are not as abundant as other fast food chains. Fingers crossed it will stay this way for a long time!
Jimmy John's subs
Online discourse about Jimmy John's being on the same boat as Jersey Mike's is just as rampant. It tells the same story: A company, smaller in comparison to fast food giants, like KFC and McDonald's, becomes wildly successful and catches the eye of private equity firms. The owners sell a majority stake to private equity, which then takes over and steers the entire brand towards revenue generation. Soon, loyal customers notice that beloved menu items are beginning to change, usually starting with portion sizes.
A viral Instagram video encapsulates the situation perfectly. A female customer, obviously lost for words, kept asking, "What is this?" while flipping a Little John sandwich in every direction. The bun was reed-thin and the ham, veggies, and cheese slices scant. Another customer on TikTok wordlessly echoed her frustration, showing a clip of what a Jimmy John's sub should look like before cutting to the sandwich on hand, which barely had anything between the buns.
There are more videos of Jimmy John's subs with significantly reduced ingredients all over social media. Unhappy customers are no longer convinced the sandwiches are worth the price. The company might be after higher profits now, but shrinking the sandwiches can't be good in the long run.
KFC fried chicken and tenders
Finally, we have KFC, another major fast-food company that people are clocking for its shrinking food. The most noticeable are its fried chicken and chicken tenders. A customer on Reddit had a rude awakening when they received a teeny tiny drumstick and two pieces of fried chicken that looked hardly bigger than the mashed potatoes and gravy container. "We all knew it was getting smaller," the original post read. "But seriously ..." The disbelief in the rest of the caption was palpable.
Another Redditor shared a photo of what were allegedly KFC chicken tenders. Each piece was so tiny, they could easily pass for nuggets. The shrinkflation subreddit has more threads showing KFC tenders nearly as tiny as sauce cups or as thin as a finger, and some were uploaded two years ago. Clearly, this is not a recent issue.
The worst thing about fast food shrinkflation is the sense of resigned acceptance from the public. Customers can make a lot of noise on social media, but no one actually expects these companies to restore portion sizes. It's a sad reality that one day, many of our fast food favorites could simply shrink to oblivion.