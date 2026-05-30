Have These Favorite Fast Food Menu Items Gotten Smaller?

Shrinkflation is a strategy fast food chains use to deal with increasing production costs without shocking their customers. It is the reduction of the volume or quantity of a menu item to make up for more expensive ingredients, utility costs, and other factors that affect pricing. It is sneaky because fast food chains will never announce that the portions they serve are now smaller. They will keep the prices as is, but reduce the quantity so they can sell more units and increase their profits.

Nobody expects fast food chains to keep the same prices for decades. But neither does the paying public like to feel cheated because they got less food for the same prices they pay. As customers, we all want to know exactly what we're getting in light of rising food prices and other economic factors that affect our wallets.

Since fast food chains are quiet about shrinkflation, let us help you out. Here are some popular fast food menu items that now seem smaller than usual (fingers crossed you don't find your favorites on this list).