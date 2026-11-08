Swap Mayo Out For This Protein-Packed Creamy Ingredient In Your Next Potato Salad

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Potato salad is a classic comfort dish in culinary cultures across the globe, and for good reason. Whether you make it Greek-style or give it a Cajun twist, it's hearty, budget-friendly, and endlessly customizable. For example, if you're looking for a protein-packed, tangy alternative to mayo-based potato salad, swap the condiment for a creamy Middle Eastern ingredient: labneh.

Also known as labne, labaneh, or lebne, labneh (which is not the same as Greek yogurt) is a strained and salted Middle Eastern dairy product often used as a dip or spread. People have likened it to cream cheese, sour cream, Greek yogurt, or some combination of all of the above. However, labneh is its own distinct dairy delight. Thanks to an extra-long straining time (as much as 12 to 24 hours, compared to just a couple of hours for Greek yogurt), it has an uber-thick, spreadable texture and supremely tart flavor. Those qualities make it an ideal mayo substitute in potato salad.

The rich tang balances with the mild, tender potatoes for a flavor- and protein-packed delight. Making the salad is as simple as replacing some of the mayo in your favorite recipe with labneh, as you might with Greek yogurt. Labneh is tarter and thicker than mayonnaise, so you may want to start with a half-and-half blend and then add more of the former if desired.