This Smoky Potato Salad Is Packed With Cajun Flavor

Nothing beats a good potato salad, whether you need a worthy side dish for a backyard barbecue or something to pair with a sandwich at lunchtime. You'll find no end of classic potato salad recipes from around the world, but this Cajun potato salad recipe stands out thanks to its smoky-spicy flavor profile. I tossed tender baby potatoes with a creamy, tangy dressing seasoned with whole-grain mustard, smoked paprika, garlic, herbs, and just the right amount of cayenne for a gentle kick of heat. The final dish still touches on those savory, creamy notes that we all know and love in potato salad, but with a distinctly bold twist that will keep your barbecue guests coming back for seconds.

There are a few key aspects to this recipe that take it from an average potato salad to a Cajun-inspired one — starting with the spice mix. I also riffed off the idea of a classic Cajun holy trinity by incorporating celery and green bell peppers into the mix, and I swapped out the typical white onion in favor of green onions. The chopped hard-boiled eggs bring a classic, Southern-style creaminess, and a final few dashes of Tabasco balance out the whole dish, striking the perfect balance of creamy, smoky, and spicy flavor notes.

This potato salad is ideal for barbecues, picnics, potlucks, or any meal that needs a side that stands out. It can be served chilled or right after it's assembled at room temperature. Leftovers will keep for 2 to 3 days in the fridge in an airtight container. In fact, this salad tastes even better the next day as the flavors have a chance to develop.