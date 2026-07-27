This Smoky Potato Salad Is Packed With Cajun Flavor
Nothing beats a good potato salad, whether you need a worthy side dish for a backyard barbecue or something to pair with a sandwich at lunchtime. You'll find no end of classic potato salad recipes from around the world, but this Cajun potato salad recipe stands out thanks to its smoky-spicy flavor profile. I tossed tender baby potatoes with a creamy, tangy dressing seasoned with whole-grain mustard, smoked paprika, garlic, herbs, and just the right amount of cayenne for a gentle kick of heat. The final dish still touches on those savory, creamy notes that we all know and love in potato salad, but with a distinctly bold twist that will keep your barbecue guests coming back for seconds.
There are a few key aspects to this recipe that take it from an average potato salad to a Cajun-inspired one — starting with the spice mix. I also riffed off the idea of a classic Cajun holy trinity by incorporating celery and green bell peppers into the mix, and I swapped out the typical white onion in favor of green onions. The chopped hard-boiled eggs bring a classic, Southern-style creaminess, and a final few dashes of Tabasco balance out the whole dish, striking the perfect balance of creamy, smoky, and spicy flavor notes.
This potato salad is ideal for barbecues, picnics, potlucks, or any meal that needs a side that stands out. It can be served chilled or right after it's assembled at room temperature. Leftovers will keep for 2 to 3 days in the fridge in an airtight container. In fact, this salad tastes even better the next day as the flavors have a chance to develop.
Gather the ingredients for Cajun potato salad
Baby new potatoes serve as the spuddy base for this potato salad, and you'll also need some salt for boiling them. To make the dressing, you'll need mayonnaise, whole grain mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, dried thyme, black pepper, fresh parsley, apple cider vinegar, and more salt. To add some crunch, reach for that holy trinity of celery, green bell pepper, and green onions instead of white. Finally, you'll need a couple of hard-boiled eggs and Tabasco to round out the dish.
Step 1: Boil the potatoes
Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon kosher salt and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 12–15 minutes.
Step 2: Add the dressing ingredients to a bowl
Add the mayonnaise, mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cayenne, oregano, thyme, pepper, parsley, 1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar, and the remaining ¾ teaspoon of kosher salt to a small bowl.
Step 3: Whisk to combine the dressing
Whisk the ingredients until well blended.
Step 4: Drain and cool the potatoes
Drain the potatoes and toss them with the remaining 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. Allow the potatoes to cool to room temperature.
Step 5: Add the mix-ins to the bowl with the potatoes
Add the green pepper, celery, scallions (reserving 1 tablespoon for garnish), and eggs to the potatoes.
Step 6: Add dressing
Add the dressing.
Step 7: Add the Tabasco
Add a few dashes of Tabasco to taste.
Step 8: Mix it all together
Gently fold the dressing into the potatoes until evenly coated.
Step 9: Garnish and serve the Cajun potato salad
Garnish with ¼ teaspoon of smoked paprika and the remaining scallions.
What can I serve with potato salad?
Cajun Potato Salad Recipe
A smoky, tangy Cajun-spice mayo dressing transforms our Southern-style potato salad into the perfect side for any summer barbecue or potluck.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds baby new potatoes, quartered
- 1 tablespoon plus ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 ½ tablespoons whole grain mustard
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 ¼ teaspoons smoked paprika, divided
- ½ teaspoon cayenne
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup minced parsley
- 2 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 5 scallions, diced, divided
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, diced
- Tabasco sauce, to taste
Directions
- Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon kosher salt and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 12–15 minutes.
- Add the mayonnaise, mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cayenne, oregano, thyme, pepper, parsley, 1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar, and the remaining ¾ teaspoon of kosher salt to a small bowl.
- Whisk the ingredients until well blended.
- Drain the potatoes and toss them with the remaining 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. Allow the potatoes to cool to room temperature.
- Add the green pepper, celery, scallions (reserving 1 tablespoon for garnish), and eggs to the potatoes.
- Add the dressing.
- Add a few dashes of Tabasco to taste.
- Gently fold the dressing into the potatoes until evenly coated.
- Garnish with ¼ teaspoon of smoked paprika and the remaining scallions.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|636
|Total Fat
|47.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|97.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.8 g
|Sodium
|941.0 mg
|Protein
|8.7 g
How can I change up this potato salad recipe?
There are quite a few ways to customize potato salad, be it by adding an extra crunchy element or experimenting with the spices in the dressing. In this Cajun potato salad recipe, we want to keep certain elements (like the spice additions and crunchy veggies) to ensure that it stays, well, an actual Cajun-inspired dish, but that still leaves plenty of wiggle room for customization. To start, if you don't feel like adding the individual spices or simply don't have all of them on hand, you can use Old Bay instead for a shortcut. If you go this route, you may also consider adding Cajun-spiced shrimp to the mix to hone in on the seafood theme.
If you're big on the crunchy elements in potato salad, diced dill pickles will add an extra layer of texture while a splash of pickle juice will add a nice hit of tanginess. If you want to go for a more loaded Cajun potato salad, add crumbled bacon and grated sharp cheddar to the mix to add some protein and amp up the savory, sharp, and smoky flavors. Finally, to stay on theme with the Cajun-inspired nature of the dish, you could mix in cooked, diced andouille sausage.
What types of potatoes are best for potato salad?
There are many popular potato varieties, but not all of them are well-suited for potato salad. The best types of potatoes for potato salad are those that will cook up tender and creamy while still retaining their shape once mixed with the mayo-heavy dressing and crunchy mix-ins.
Waxy potatoes are the best bet for getting the job done, as they withstand boiling without turning to mush and will hold their shape nicely once mixed into the salad. In this recipe, I opted for baby new potatoes because their creamy texture pairs beautifully with the bold, tangy dressing, and their small size makes them ideal for cutting into bite-sized pieces. That said, Yukon Golds or red potatoes are also excellent choices thanks to their smooth texture, thin skins, and buttery flavor profiles. Their lower starch content also helps keep them from getting crumbly or falling apart after boiling.
I tend to avoid very starchy potatoes like russets or long whites, which I think are better suited for baked potatoes or mashed potatoes. They tend to break down more easily, resulting in a softer, less structured salad.