7 Aldi Snacks Worth Buying In 2026

Acolytes of Aldi have been banging the drum for the store's Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups for years. There are even some big, bold claims that these cups are better than Reese's. The filling is a pretty textbook smooth peanut butter with a milk chocolate shell encasing it. But Facebook tastemakers like Morgan Chomps would argue that Aldi's version is much gooier with a texture that almost explodes in the mouth and makes Reese's seem quite dry and sandy in comparison. She gave the chocolatey snack an 8.5 out of 10.

Other shoppers agree, citing better-quality chocolate and peanut butter that has salty, nutty notes rather than just straight-up sweetness. Facebook commenters in the aptly named Aldi Aisle of Shame Community went as far as to say these peanut butter cups are creamier and taste less artificial than Reese's. They're $5.49 for a 12-ounce bag, and if the glowing threads are to be believed, these don't stick around for very long.

You can buy Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups online for $5.49.