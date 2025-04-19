8 Best And 4 Worst Potato Chips To Buy At Aldi

By bagging up less and charging more, potato chip producers embracing the devious concept of shrinkflation have put a nasty twist on some of the world's favorite snack food options. Whether you prefer flat or grooved, plain or flavored, fried or baked, best of luck finding a package that doesn't feel minimized with a maximized price tag attached. Thankfully, low-price grocer Aldi comes to the rescue with potato chips that stand in the gap for satisfying crisps that don't wring you dry. If there are any affordable snacks you should be buying at Aldi to make your money go further, potato chips are a biggie.

Though a few Aldi potato chip selections take the format into intriguing new territory, most of the possibilities are better known brands and familiar flavors. Having never dug into the chip section here, I thought it was high time that I sort through the deep shelf and find out which Aldi potato chips are as good as or better than the original versions and which aren't sufficient for putting the crunch on my selective snacking habits. With such an imaginative array, I chose a few from every category and set the table for a chip-stravaganza. While I hoped I would enjoy all of them equally, there were some clear winners and a few definite losers in the bunch.