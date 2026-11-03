Fast Food Burger Chains Customers Suspect Are Shrinking Portion Sizes And Patties In 2026

Four years ago, Burger King sought to improve quality and efficiency metrics by streamlining its menu, but it's not just the number of items on the menu that shrunk. According to consumers, some of the chain's signature burgers have gotten so small that they can pass for sliders. For instance, someone on TikTok showed how his Cheeseburger fits his palm. On Facebook, a couple of Bacon Double Cheeseburgers turned out smaller than the containers of fries; and on Reddit, one customer was so disappointed that his regular BK burger was only about twice as large as his sauce packet.

While it can be argued that some complainers were misinformed (they ordered a Whopper Jr. but expected a quarter-pounder Whopper), the nutritional information on Burger King's website shows that some menu items have truly gotten smaller. The Whopper Jr. and regular hamburger both shrunk by 30 calories from 2008 to 2026 (from 370 to 340 calories, and 290 to 260 calories, respectively), while the Cheeseburger went down by 40 (from 340 to 300 calories). However, if we consider the grams in protein as a basis for patty shrinkage, the differences are minimal. This could mean that the beef patties have stayed relatively the same weight and size, but the buns and condiments were downsized.

This nutritional information is published on Burger King's website, so we can't say the shrinking portions are a secret. But the chain wasn't forthcoming about these changes either, and that's why it's on this list.