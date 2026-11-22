La Monarca Bakery & Cafe has 12 locations in the Los Angeles area, but partnering with Costco allows those outside Southern California to enjoy the brand's Cafe de Olla ground coffee wherever they sip from their mugs. The company also sells bagged coffee at several non-membership grocery chains, including Target, Safeway, Albertsons, Walmart, and Meijer. Having grown up in Monterrey, Mexico, La Monarcha's founders, Ricardo Cervantes and Alfredo Livas, donate 1% of packaged goods sales to ECOLIFE Conservation to support the communities where monarch butterflies migrate for the winter.

Reviews for Cafe de Olla are glowing, inspiring many to gush compliments or even use all caps. One five-star review on Costco's website reads: "This is some of the best coffee I've ever tasted ... It has a very smooth taste with no bitterness, and the cinnamon and brown sugar flavor is super present." Another says, "This is honestly the only thing I buy in multiples because it's THAT good! Everyone who tries my iced coffees always compliments the flavor and asks where they can get it."

Costco customers have mentioned that it's often better to order Cafe de Olla online. According to reviewers and availability info, it's not always available locally and is often out of stock. One shopper writes, "BEST coffee brand I found!!! GREAT FLAVOR. I'm ordering several online because it's hit or miss whether this product is sold at my local Costco."