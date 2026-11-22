Not Kirkland Signature — One Of Costco's Highest-Rated Coffees Comes From Another American Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no doubt Costco is a favorite spot to stock up on just about anything, including that quotidian favorite to start each morning: coffee. The chain keeps its caffeinated lineup exciting with a range of unique products, ground coffee included. One of the best buys of August 2026 was Kirkland Signature's organic Mexico whole bean coffee, which shoppers love for its tasting notes of caramel, chocolate, and roasted peanuts (similar to a Snickers bar). We've ranked Kirkland Signature coffee blends before, but now another bagged coffee is earning raves of its own from Costco customers.
La Monarca Bakery, a Los Angeles-made brand named for the monarch butterfly, has fluttered in and won hearts with its Cafe de Olla ground coffee, sweetened with brown sugar and real cinnamon. This 2½-pound bag of flavored grounds makes 40 cups of coffee and retails at Costco for $24.99. It's a full-caf option advertised as being great hot or iced and has earned predominantly five-star reviews (as of November 2026).
Why people love La Monarca ground coffee and how to buy it
La Monarca Bakery & Cafe has 12 locations in the Los Angeles area, but partnering with Costco allows those outside Southern California to enjoy the brand's Cafe de Olla ground coffee wherever they sip from their mugs. The company also sells bagged coffee at several non-membership grocery chains, including Target, Safeway, Albertsons, Walmart, and Meijer. Having grown up in Monterrey, Mexico, La Monarcha's founders, Ricardo Cervantes and Alfredo Livas, donate 1% of packaged goods sales to ECOLIFE Conservation to support the communities where monarch butterflies migrate for the winter.
Reviews for Cafe de Olla are glowing, inspiring many to gush compliments or even use all caps. One five-star review on Costco's website reads: "This is some of the best coffee I've ever tasted ... It has a very smooth taste with no bitterness, and the cinnamon and brown sugar flavor is super present." Another says, "This is honestly the only thing I buy in multiples because it's THAT good! Everyone who tries my iced coffees always compliments the flavor and asks where they can get it."
Costco customers have mentioned that it's often better to order Cafe de Olla online. According to reviewers and availability info, it's not always available locally and is often out of stock. One shopper writes, "BEST coffee brand I found!!! GREAT FLAVOR. I'm ordering several online because it's hit or miss whether this product is sold at my local Costco."