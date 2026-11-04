This Is Hands Down The Best Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwich
You can go to almost any fast food chain to find a sausage- or egg-based breakfast sandwich. But if you're craving chicken for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is the place to go. The chicken chain offers many delicious breakfast options, but as we found in our Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwiches taste test, one stands above the rest: the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich with Spicy Filet. CFA's take on the classic fried chicken and waffles is the most recent addition to its breakfast menu — and it's genuinely one of the best new fast breakfast sandwiches of 2026.
Newest doesn't always equal best, but in this sandwich's case, it absolutely does. It's a mouthwatering combination of a spicy fried chicken filet, salty bacon, honey butter, and two thinly sliced waffles with just the right level of sweet maple flavor. According to our taste tester, the waffle breakfast sandwich, which has spicy and mild versions, has a perfect "waffle-to-chicken ratio." But as they noted, it's the "additional heat of the spicy filet that takes the whole thing to the next level." The spice really balances the waffle's sweetness and adds a "wow" factor.
Our reviewer said the sandwich is "worth getting up and out the door for on a Saturday morning before breakfast service ends" and honestly, you can't get much better praise. Really, the only issue with the sandwich is that it's a limited-edition item, only available from August 24 to November 14, 2026. It's also worth noting that while the breakfast sandwich is only available until 10:30 a.m. (the end of Chick-fil-A's breakfast hours), there is a bigger version of the sandwich served throughout the rest of the day.
Many customers love the sandwich — and have advice for upgrading it
Chick-Fil-A's spicy Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich has won over the hearts of many fans, who have shared their opinions on the internet. "The spicy sandwich is 10/10, hands down [the] best thing ever from CFA," one wrote on Reddit. Other Reddit users reported, "with the spicy it's AMAZING! [I] can not stop getting them" and "Spicy is soooo good!!" A few compared the waffle to the McGriddle due to the maple flavor. Fans overwhelmingly agreed the spicy version is far better than its mild counterpart.
Some reviewers took issue with the waffle itself, saying it's too dense or soggy and too sweet. The latter reason is why many think the sandwich doesn't need the side of maple syrup it comes with, though some thought it helped cut the spice. And even those who enjoyed the sandwich noted that it's super filling, so much so that you really don't need a side to go with it.
Fans have also experimented with the sandwich to find new ways to enjoy it. Many suggest adding cheese for an extra boost of savory flavor, while some add an egg for a more breakfast-y feel. Some didn't feel that the bacon added anything and removed it (which will also make the sandwich a dollar or two cheaper). And other fans made the discovery that (at breakfast, anyways) you can replace the chicken with sausage and add egg for a sweet twist on a more classic fast food breakfast sandwich.