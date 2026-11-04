This Is Hands Down The Best Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwich

You can go to almost any fast food chain to find a sausage- or egg-based breakfast sandwich. But if you're craving chicken for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is the place to go. The chicken chain offers many delicious breakfast options, but as we found in our Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwiches taste test, one stands above the rest: the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich with Spicy Filet. CFA's take on the classic fried chicken and waffles is the most recent addition to its breakfast menu — and it's genuinely one of the best new fast breakfast sandwiches of 2026.

Newest doesn't always equal best, but in this sandwich's case, it absolutely does. It's a mouthwatering combination of a spicy fried chicken filet, salty bacon, honey butter, and two thinly sliced waffles with just the right level of sweet maple flavor. According to our taste tester, the waffle breakfast sandwich, which has spicy and mild versions, has a perfect "waffle-to-chicken ratio." But as they noted, it's the "additional heat of the spicy filet that takes the whole thing to the next level." The spice really balances the waffle's sweetness and adds a "wow" factor.

Our reviewer said the sandwich is "worth getting up and out the door for on a Saturday morning before breakfast service ends" and honestly, you can't get much better praise. Really, the only issue with the sandwich is that it's a limited-edition item, only available from August 24 to November 14, 2026. It's also worth noting that while the breakfast sandwich is only available until 10:30 a.m. (the end of Chick-fil-A's breakfast hours), there is a bigger version of the sandwich served throughout the rest of the day.