The Portland Restaurant That Turned Me On To Soviet Food And Is My Regular Special Occasions Spot

When the cocktail came out with a sugared baby pine cone on top, I knew I was going to enjoy my time at Kachka. Forest flavors of pine and cedar are some of my favorites, partly because of how rarely I come across them. Russians turn baby pine cones into jam (you can buy a jar from the upstairs shop), making the woody cones chewy and sweet with a hit of citrusy pine. I've gone back to this Portland, Oregon, restaurant many times for birthdays, anniversaries, or lunchtime family gatherings. At night, it's friendly elevated dining: low candlelight undulates over plastic-coated floral tablecloths, and a mass of sticks hangs from the ceiling. During the day, you order from the counter, as large windows let in whatever light the Portland sky is providing.

As a vegetarian, I can eat more of the menu at Kachka than I probably could in many of the former Soviet states the restaurant is inspired by. The vareniki (Ukrainian dumplings) are made in-house. We always get both the cheese and potato vareniki, but also enjoy the sour cherry. When it's on the menu, I love the cabbage schnitzel — marinated cabbage leaves that are breaded, fried, and served with turmeric mustard sauce. The mushrooms, whether they're in a noodle or rice dish, are meaty and rich. Beyond pine cone-garnished cocktails, the drinks include plenty of vodkas, infusions, and occasionally a housemade kvass (a lightly carbonated drink made from rye bread, a smart way to use a leftover loaf). These days, whenever I'm home in Portland, Kachka is a regular celebration destination.