Not Modelo Or Dos Equis: This Is The Hands-Down Best Mexican Beer
Whether you're a longtime fan of light beers or a curious drinker keen to try something new, consider what led us to choose Pacifico Clara as the No. 1 pick in a list of worst-to-best classic Mexican beers. We dubbed the lager first place due to its easy drinkability and refreshing taste. Mashed writer M. Davis-McAfee wrote, "There is a subtle brightness to the overall flavor, but it isn't so grassy that it gets skunky, as is the case with other light Mexican beers, like Corona Extra." This Mexican pilsner-style lager is at only 4.4% ABV, making it the ultimate "session beer" without tasting diluted or dulling its buzzy impact, Davis-McAfee mentioned.
Pacifico Clara's malt profile is described as "almost cracker-like" with a "featherlight breadiness" blending seamlessly with plenty of carbonation. Despite its "poor" 65% score on BeerAdvocate.com, one reviewer praised the beer's lack of "skunk taste," along with the can and bottle design. Another reason Pacifico Clara is among the top Mexican beers you'll wish you knew about sooner is its budget-friendly price ($11.99 for a 6-pack). Drinkers on Reddit agree about Pacifico's affordability and "decent" palatability.
How Pacifico Clara compares to Modelo Especial and Dos Equis
While several of Mexico's most popular exported beers — including Modelo Especial, Dos Equis and Pacifico Clara — are considered refreshing and easy-drinking, they differ in malt sweetness, crispness, and body. For example, Pacifico Clara is a bright, crisp pilsner-style lager with a highly carbonated palate and bone-dry finish. In contrast, Modelo Especial is considered an international pale lager with a creamier, bready mouthfeel. Dos Equis is a Mexican-style adjunct lager, with subtle tartness and a mild biscuit malt flavor profile.
Although Pacifico Clara is a thirst-quenching standalone pour, it's also exceptional in beer cocktails —like a michelada or a beerita. It's also often on the list of underrated beers to have at your summer cookout and bonfires. When you're sorting out which drink to pair with your go-to seafood dish (think fried fish and ceviche), opt for Pacifico Clara as the ideal complement. And, of course, the refreshing lager is also a perfect pairing with Mexican fare, especially a flavorful dish like tacos al pastor.