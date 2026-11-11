Not Modelo Or Dos Equis: This Is The Hands-Down Best Mexican Beer

Whether you're a longtime fan of light beers or a curious drinker keen to try something new, consider what led us to choose Pacifico Clara as the No. 1 pick in a list of worst-to-best classic Mexican beers. We dubbed the lager first place due to its easy drinkability and refreshing taste. Mashed writer M. Davis-McAfee wrote, "There is a subtle brightness to the overall flavor, but it isn't so grassy that it gets skunky, as is the case with other light Mexican beers, like Corona Extra." This Mexican pilsner-style lager is at only 4.4% ABV, making it the ultimate "session beer" without tasting diluted or dulling its buzzy impact, Davis-McAfee mentioned.

Pacifico Clara's malt profile is described as "almost cracker-like" with a "featherlight breadiness" blending seamlessly with plenty of carbonation. Despite its "poor" 65% score on BeerAdvocate.com, one reviewer praised the beer's lack of "skunk taste," along with the can and bottle design. Another reason Pacifico Clara is among the top Mexican beers you'll wish you knew about sooner is its budget-friendly price ($11.99 for a 6-pack). Drinkers on Reddit agree about Pacifico's affordability and "decent" palatability.