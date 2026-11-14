The 14 Best Whiskeys To Buy At Costco
Costco may be best known for its bulk groceries and affordable Kirkland Signature products, but its liquor department is something of a hidden gem. Many shoppers would be surprised by the liquid jewels hiding on its shelves. We certainly were, and hats off to Costco's spirits buyers. While any liquor store worth its salt carries a lineup of familiar bottles, Costco offers an impressive selection of bourbons, Scotches, Irish whiskeys, and Japanese expressions, including some that even seasoned collectors would happily add to their private stashes.
You don't have to just take our word for it. Sara Havens, director of whiskey at CaskX and a World Whiskies Awards judge, shares our enthusiasm. "Whenever I shop at Costco, I always swing by the liquor store area first, because you never know what you're going to find — and at great discounts!" she says. "I've been lucky enough to score some decent bottles there."
For this article, I drew on my years of experience in the food and beverage industry to explore 14 of the best whiskeys available at Costco that deserve a place on your home bar cart. Rather than focusing exclusively on price or prestige, our selections emphasize quality, character, and the nuances that distinguish one whiskey from another, including production methods, aging, flavor profiles, and distillery heritage.
Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned whiskey drinker, there's something here worth exploring. Be forewarned, however, that availability may vary by warehouse and state.
1. Wild Turkey Rare Breed — Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Barrel Proof
Wild Turkey Rare Breed is a barrel-proof Kentucky straight bourbon produced at the Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. While the distillery traces its roots back to the 19th century, the Rare Breed expression was first released in 1991, making it one of the earlier barrel-proof bourbons on the market. Combining bourbons aged six, eight, and 12 years, it's bottled without dilution, preserving its natural strength and flavor.
It is a more powerful, concentrated pour, clocking in at 116.8 proof (58.4% ABV), with pronounced notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and baking spice. It's rich, with a full-bodied mouthfeel and accompanied by a warming finish. Timo Torner, certified bartender and founder of Cocktail Society, recommends Rare Breed for drinkers who want a more intense bourbon. He also suggests adding a small splash of water to make its strength easier to adjust to personal taste.
2. Elijah Craig Small Batch — Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Elijah Craig Small Batch is a Kentucky straight bourbon named after the Baptist preacher often credited with pioneering the use of charred oak barrels in American whiskey production. Produced by Heaven Hill, a family-owned Kentucky distillery founded in 1935, the bourbon was introduced in 1986 and helped popularize the small-batch category. Today, it remains one of Heaven Hill's signature expressions.
Bottled at 94 proof (47% ABV), Elijah Craig Small Batch offers a full-bodied drinking experience, with pronounced notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and baking spice. Its smooth, rounded texture gives way to a sweet finish, with lingering hints of oak. There's plenty of depth and character to enjoy it neat or over ice, while its balance of sweetness and spice makes it equally suited to classic bourbon cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan.
3. Angel's Envy Bourbon — Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Port Wine Barrel Finished
Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon was created by legendary master distiller Lincoln Henderson, who helped develop Woodford Reserve and Gentleman Jack during his decades-long career at Brown-Forman. Founded in Louisville in 2010 by Henderson, Angel's Envy distinguished itself by embracing a finishing technique more commonly associated with Scotch whisky. After spending four to six years aging in new charred American oak barrels, the bourbon is finished for up to six additional months in Portuguese port wine casks.
Bottled at 86.6 proof (43.3% ABV), Angel's Envy offers a fruitier take on traditional Kentucky bourbon. The port casks contribute notes of ripe fruit and subtle sweetness, complementing flavors of vanilla, maple syrup, toasted oak, and dark chocolate. Its rounded mouthfeel and lingering finish make it a less aggressive bourbon, whether enjoyed neat or over ice. Angel's Envy has helped introduce a new generation of bourbon drinkers to the possibilities of finishing whiskey in wine and specialty casks.
4. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked — Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Matured Twice
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked is a Kentucky straight bourbon produced by Brown-Forman at its historic distillery in Versailles, Kentucky, where whiskey production dates back to 1812. Double Oaked takes a different approach to traditional bourbon maturation: After initially aging in new charred oak barrels, the whiskey is transferred into a second barrel that's been deeply toasted and lightly charred, bringing out additional sweetness and complexity.
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked emphasizes sweetness and depth. At 90.4 proof (45.2% ABV), it offers a rich, decadent drinking experience. It's in the second barrel where the magic really happens; the additional contact with toasted wood deepens the color and helps develop the whiskey's pronounced flavors. You can expect notes of dark chocolate, caramel, marzipan, and hazelnut, all accompanied by a creamy, full-bodied texture. Double Oaked's emphasis on dessert-like flavors makes it a rather indulgent whiskey without sacrificing complexity.
5. Bulleit 95 Rye — American Straight Rye Whiskey
Bulleit 95 Rye is an American straight rye whiskey produced by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, a brand founded in 1987 by former attorney Tom Bulleit. Inspired by a family whiskey-making tradition dating back to the 1830s, Bulleit introduced its rye expression in 2011. Its most distinguishing feature is its unusually high rye content: while American rye whiskey must contain at least 51% rye grain, Bulleit takes it almost as far as a distiller can possibly go, with a mash bill consisting of 95% rye and 5% malted barley.
Bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV), Bulleit 95 Rye delivers a distinctly spicy drinking experience, balanced by sweeter notes of maple, vanilla, oak, and light toffee. The whiskey has quite the assertive character while still maintaining a smooth yet crisp finish punctuated by rye spice. Try this one in cocktails like the Manhattan and Sazerac, where its high rye content helps it stand out against sweeter ingredients.
6. Angel's Envy Finished Rye Whiskey — American Rye Whiskey, Caribbean Rum Cask Finished
Angel's Envy Rye Whiskey takes a similar approach to its rye whiskey as it does to its bourbon. First introduced in 2013, Angel's Envy Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks sports a hefty mash bill consisting of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. What makes this rye so unique is that, after its initial aging in new charred American oak barrels, it undergoes a secondary maturation of up to 18 months in Caribbean rum casks.
Bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV), Angel's Envy Finished Rye offers a noticeably sweeter take on the traditionally spicy American rye whiskey. The influence of the Caribbean rum casks is immediate, with notes of maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, and caramel layered with hints of baking spice and toasted oak. It's full-bodied, with a thick mouthfeel and a long, warming finish. This is a decadent expression, but the lingering sweetness is well balanced by the rye's signature spice.
7. Stranahan's Original — American Single Malt Whiskey
Stranahan's Original is an American single malt whiskey produced at the Stranahan's Distillery in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2004 by Jess Graber and George Stranahan, the distillery has quite the origin story. The two met in 1998 after Graber, a volunteer firefighter, responded to a fire at Stranahan's barn. Discovering a shared appreciation for whiskey, they eventually established Colorado's first legal whiskey distillery since Prohibition. What started as a chance encounter turned into one of the pioneering names in American single malt whiskey.
Stranahan's Original is matured in new, charred American oak barrels before being bottled at 94 proof (47% ABV). It opens with aromas of caramel, butterscotch, vanilla, and maple syrup, while the palate brings notes of cinnamon, chocolate, and spiced pear, followed by a deep finish of oak, tobacco, and leather. Although it shares its malted barley foundation with single malt Scotch, aging in new American oak gives Stranahan's some of the sweeter characteristics typically associated with bourbon. It's a unique departure from the usual bourbon and Scotch selections, especially for anyone curious about what American single malt whiskey has to offer.
8. Redbreast 12 Year Old — Irish Single Pot Still Whiskey
Redbreast 12 Year Old is a single pot still Irish whiskey produced at the Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. Its history dates back to the early 20th century, when Dublin wine and spirits merchant W.A. Gilbey began bottling whiskey sourced from the Jameson Distillery. Redbreast would eventually be relaunched by Irish Distillers in 1991 and has since become one of the most recognizable names in traditional Irish whiskey.
Redbreast uses a combination of malted and unmalted barley, triple-distilled in copper pot stills. The whiskey is then matured for a minimum of 12 years in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and Spanish sherry casks. Bottled at 80 proof (40% ABV), Redbreast 12 Year Old is a rich, full-bodied Irish whiskey with a smooth, silky mouthfeel and notes of orchard fruit, dried fruit, vanilla, and baking spice. It's an excellent introduction to the distinctive character of single pot still Irish whiskey.
9. Teeling Small Batch — Irish Blended Whiskey, Rum Cask Finished
Teeling Small Batch is a blended Irish whiskey produced by the Teeling Whiskey Company, founded by brothers Jack and Stephen Teeling in Dublin, Ireland, in 2012. The Teeling family's whiskey-making roots date back to 1782, when their ancestor Walter Teeling established a small distillery in Dublin's historic Liberties neighborhood. In 2015, the brothers opened the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, becoming the first new distillery to open in Dublin in over 125 years.
Teeling Small Batch combines grain and malt whiskeys first matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being combined in Central American rum casks for around 12 months. Bottled at 92 proof (46% ABV), Teeling Small Batch is triple-distilled and non-chill filtered, helping preserve its natural character and texture. The rum cask maturation lends the whiskey a distinctly fruity, sweet profile, with notes of vanilla, raisins, dried apricots, and warming spice. It is a richer, rum-finished expression that puts an innovative flair on traditional Irish whiskey.
10. Hibiki Japanese Harmony — Blended Japanese Whisky
Hibiki Japanese Harmony is a blended Japanese whisky produced by the House of Suntory, one of Japan's oldest and most celebrated whisky producers. The Hibiki brand was introduced in 1989 to commemorate Suntory's 90th anniversary, while the Japanese Harmony expression made its debut in 2015. Unlike traditional single malt whisky, Hibiki Japanese Harmony combines malt and grain whisky products sourced from three of Suntory's distilleries: Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita. The blend incorporates the three types of whisky matured in several types of oak, including American white oak, Spanish oak, and Japanese Mizunara oak.
Bottled at 86 proof (43% ABV), Hibiki Japanese Harmony is a delicate whisky, and it needs to be while bringing together such an extensive range of flavors. Like its namesake, it emphasizes balance rather than intensity. The pour offers floral aromas of rose and lychee, accompanied by hints of rosemary and sandalwood. The palate is smooth and subtly sweet, with notes of honey and candied orange peel. It has a long, albeit gentle finish, where the notes of Japanese Mizunara oak take center stage. This bottle is an exceptional example of Japan's distinctive approach to blending.
11. Yamazaki 12 Year Old — Single Malt Japanese Whisky
Yamazaki 12 Year Old is a single malt Japanese whisky produced at the Yamazaki Distillery, located just outside Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1923 by Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii, Yamazaki was Japan's first malt whisky distillery, paving the way for the development of the country's whisky industry and its distinctive blending techniques. Torii sought to create a distinctly Japanese whisky inspired by Scottish traditions, selecting the Yamazaki region for its soft water and humid climate.
Matured for at least 12 years in American white oak, Spanish oak, and Japanese Mizunara oak casks, Yamazaki 12 Year Old is bottled at 86 proof (43% ABV). The whisky offers a complex, fruit-forward profile, with aromas of peach and vanilla, while notes of coconut and cranberry are complemented by oak. Compared with the blended character of Hibiki Japanese Harmony, Yamazaki 12 offers a richer expression of Japanese single malt whisky.
12. Lagavulin 16 Year Old — Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Lagavulin 16 Year Old is an Islay single malt Scotch whisky produced at the Lagavulin Distillery on the Southern coast of Scotland's Isle of Islay. The distillery was officially established in 1816 by local farmer John Johnston and would eventually come under the direction of Peter Mackie in 1878, who helped establish Lagavulin's reputation as one of Islay's most recognizable whisky producers. Known for its intensely smoky character, Lagavulin is a classic example of the heavily peated single malts associated with Southern Islay.
Matured for a minimum of 16 years in oak casks, Lagavulin 16 Year Old is bottled at 86 proof (43% ABV). The whisky is bold and smoky, with pronounced aromas of peat smoke, seaweed, and a touch of sweetness. On the palate, its full-bodied character delivers layers of rich smoke, oak, and gentle salinity. "I really enjoy its distinct smoky, peaty taste," says Timo Torner, certified bartender and founder of Cocktail Society. "It's a bottle I'd recommend to anyone who prefers a bolder Scotch."
13. Oban 14 Year Old — Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Oban 14 Year Old is a Highland single malt Scotch whisky produced at the Oban Distillery in the coastal town of Oban, Scotland. Established in 1794 by brothers Hugh and John Stevenson, Oban is one of Scotland's oldest operating distilleries. It was thanks to the distillery that the town of Oban gradually developed into a bustling port around its whisky-making operation. Situated between the Scottish Highlands and the Hebridean islands, the distillery is known for producing whisky that combines the rich, fruity characteristics of Highland Scotch with the smoky, Maritime influences of Scotland's Western coast.
Aged for a minimum of 14 years and bottled at 86 proof (43% ABV), Oban 14 Year Old balances sweetness and gentle smokiness. The whisky offers aromas of dried fruit and subtle peat smoke, while the palate delivers notes of orange, pear, and dried figs. Its full-bodied texture is complemented by hints of oak and sea salt. Compared with the more intensely peated Lagavulin 16, Oban 14 offers a more restrained expression of coastal Scotch, combining the richness of the Highlands with subtle Maritime character.
14. The Macallan 12 Year Old Double Cask — Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
The Macallan 12 Year Old Double Cask is a Speyside single malt Scotch whisky produced at The Macallan Distillery in Northeastern Scotland. Founded in 1824 by Alexander Reid, a barley farmer and schoolteacher, the distillery is located on the historic Easter Elchies Estate along the River Spey. The Double Cask collection was introduced in 2016, combining the influences of American and European oak to create a more balanced expression of The Macallan's traditional style.
Matured for a minimum of 12 years in American and European oak casks seasoned with sherry in Jerez, Spain, The Macallan 12 Year Old Double Cask has a rich, full-bodied character. The whisky opens with aromas of vanilla, candied citrus, and gentle spice, while the palate delivers notes of creamy toffee, milk chocolate-covered raisins, and orange peel. It's smooth and creamy, with a medium-length finish and subtle sweetness. The combination of American oak sweetness and European oak spice makes this a great choice for those who enjoy the richer characteristics of sherry-influenced Scotch.
Methodology
For this list, I drew on my years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including hospitality, restaurant management, and public relations. I currently work as an assistant manager at a boutique wine and spirits shop, where I help clients choose bottles that suit their tastes and budgets.
I evaluated Costco's whiskey offerings based on quality, reputation, versatility, and overall value. I considered established whiskey brands, focusing on bottles that offer the best balance of quality and price. Keep in mind that Costco's whiskey selection and pricing can vary by location and state.