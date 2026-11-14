The 14 Best Whiskeys To Buy At Costco

Costco may be best known for its bulk groceries and affordable Kirkland Signature products, but its liquor department is something of a hidden gem. Many shoppers would be surprised by the liquid jewels hiding on its shelves. We certainly were, and hats off to Costco's spirits buyers. While any liquor store worth its salt carries a lineup of familiar bottles, Costco offers an impressive selection of bourbons, Scotches, Irish whiskeys, and Japanese expressions, including some that even seasoned collectors would happily add to their private stashes.

You don't have to just take our word for it. Sara Havens, director of whiskey at CaskX and a World Whiskies Awards judge, shares our enthusiasm. "Whenever I shop at Costco, I always swing by the liquor store area first, because you never know what you're going to find — and at great discounts!" she says. "I've been lucky enough to score some decent bottles there."

For this article, I drew on my years of experience in the food and beverage industry to explore 14 of the best whiskeys available at Costco that deserve a place on your home bar cart. Rather than focusing exclusively on price or prestige, our selections emphasize quality, character, and the nuances that distinguish one whiskey from another, including production methods, aging, flavor profiles, and distillery heritage.

Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned whiskey drinker, there's something here worth exploring. Be forewarned, however, that availability may vary by warehouse and state.