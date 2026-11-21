High-end steakhouses are often among the hottest spots in a local restaurant scene. That description typically refers to the eatery's reputation, but at one well-known chain, it applies to the dishware, too. That's Ruth's Chris Steak House, which presents its ribeye steaks and other cuts on a scorching ceramic plate that reaches roughly 500 degrees.

The extraordinarily hot plates are among the restaurant's signature elements and feature in the chain's marketing and website homepage. The steaks (including the 16-ounce standard ribeye or the 26-ounce bone-in cowboy ribeye) are seasoned, broiled, and then placed on an already-heated dish. The meat is then surrounded with butter, which begins to sizzle and provides a finishing touch as the meal makes its way to the table. The technique also ensures the food arrives piping hot, rather than cooling down in the time after leaving the broiler.

If Ruth's Chris plates are truly reaching the 500-degree mark, they're likely designed specially to endure these types of ultra-high temperatures. Typical ceramic plates can only withstand temperatures from 200 to around 400 degrees Fahrenheit without risk of damage. The ones at Ruth's Chris are heated in what the chain's website describes as a "proprietary 1800-degree broiler" designed by founder Ruth Fertel, who studied chemistry and physics in college.