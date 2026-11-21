The Steakhouse Chain That Serves Ribeye Steak On A 500-Degree Plate
High-end steakhouses are often among the hottest spots in a local restaurant scene. That description typically refers to the eatery's reputation, but at one well-known chain, it applies to the dishware, too. That's Ruth's Chris Steak House, which presents its ribeye steaks and other cuts on a scorching ceramic plate that reaches roughly 500 degrees.
The extraordinarily hot plates are among the restaurant's signature elements and feature in the chain's marketing and website homepage. The steaks (including the 16-ounce standard ribeye or the 26-ounce bone-in cowboy ribeye) are seasoned, broiled, and then placed on an already-heated dish. The meat is then surrounded with butter, which begins to sizzle and provides a finishing touch as the meal makes its way to the table. The technique also ensures the food arrives piping hot, rather than cooling down in the time after leaving the broiler.
If Ruth's Chris plates are truly reaching the 500-degree mark, they're likely designed specially to endure these types of ultra-high temperatures. Typical ceramic plates can only withstand temperatures from 200 to around 400 degrees Fahrenheit without risk of damage. The ones at Ruth's Chris are heated in what the chain's website describes as a "proprietary 1800-degree broiler" designed by founder Ruth Fertel, who studied chemistry and physics in college.
Delicious but potentially dangerous
Although there's no doubt the presentation is innovative, it's received some mixed reviews from fans for obvious reasons. A reviewer on Tripadvisor mentioned suffering oil burns on their arms and having their tongue scorched by cauliflower placed on the extremely hot steak plates. A different post on the platform recounted how a diner was "left in pain after getting burned." The person further explained, "I was in tears, didn't eat and left right away." On Reddit, a self-described Ruth's Chris waiter revealed that when they accidentally touched a plate, one of their fingers developed "a nasty blister immediately after, and [they] served with one hand the rest of the week." In that same thread, a past customer complained that the heat of the dinnerware overcooked their food.
However, meat lovers shouldn't let the plate issue scare them away from what we ranked as the third-best national steakhouse chain, behind only The Capital Grille and The Palm. Our reviewer specifically noted the cowboy ribeye (described as a choice that will "keep your taste buds riveted from the first moment it enters your mouth until the final bite"), as well as the restaurant's reputation for delivering solid seafood options.
There's a lot that goes into choosing the perfect steak at Ruth's Chris, from size to price to flavor to nutritional profiles. Whether you select the ribeye or one of the steakhouse's other high-quality cuts, there's no doubt that the sizzling, butter-covered, 500-degree plates will be one of the most memorable aspects.