The Affordable Vodka Brand Experts Recommend For Tito's Fans
With the overabundance of vodka options in the market, it can be especially challenging to find a high-quality product that's also budget-friendly. Very rarely can you snag a good bottle of vodka that costs less than $20. However, Reyka Vodka comes close for only a few bucks more. It is the essential vodka to try if you like Tito's Handmade Vodka, thanks to its easy-drinking taste and competitive price. Depending on the retailer, you can find a bottle of Austin, Texas-based Tito's for $21.99, while its Icelandic counterpart goes for $23.99. Sanwar Mal Khokhar, mixologist and beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas, told Mashed that he thinks fans of Tito's will love Reyka because both vodkas are drinkable and boast an approachable palate.
Chris Tunstall, former bartender and barware brand A Bar Above co-founder, described Reyka as having a "fresh, almost mineral quality because of the Icelandic water." To Tunstall's point, Reyka uses glacial spring water that flows through a 4,000-year-old lava field before it's distilled. The result is a "very clean and smooth" vodka with "enough personality and body to stand out in simple cocktails," Tunstall observed. Khokhar shares similar sentiments, noting Reyka's cleanness and minerality.
There are some differences worth keeping in mind. For instance, Tito's is crafted from yellow corn, while Reyka is made with wheat and barley. These base grain ingredients matter because they impact the overall palate. Tito's might strike fans as sweeter, creamier, and more subtly citrusy than Reyka.
How Reyka vodka compares to Tito's handmade vodka
Tito's and Reyka's contrasting flavor profiles also determine how best to enjoy drinking them — whether it's in a cocktail or neat. Industry experts included Tito's in our list of the best vodkas to drink straight. Since Tito's corn-based beverage is distilled six times before it's bottled, the result is a neutral pour with a hint of sweetness that's tastiest when chilled or shaken with ice. In comparison, Sanwar Mal Khokhar recommended Reyka for citrusy cocktails or a classic Moscow Mule. During his exchange with Mashed, Chris Tunstall said he thinks Reyka is "great for people who want something easy to drink without losing character."
Though Tito's was originally a micro-distillery, it has grown to a massive global scale and operates quite differently today from a small-batch distillery like Reyka. For example, the latter relies on a roughly five-hour distillation process that yields about 330 cases per batch. Meanwhile, Tito's sold 11 million 9-liter cases in 2021. In subsequent years, it surpassed that figure, selling at least 11.85 million cases in 2025. Additionally, its vodka is distilled in massive, multi-story column and pot stills in Austin, Texas, to meet international demand. Reyka uses two rare copper Carter-Head pot stills to help retain the vodka's purity and silky viscosity.