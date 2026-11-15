The Affordable Vodka Brand Experts Recommend For Tito's Fans

With the overabundance of vodka options in the market, it can be especially challenging to find a high-quality product that's also budget-friendly. Very rarely can you snag a good bottle of vodka that costs less than $20. However, Reyka Vodka comes close for only a few bucks more. It is the essential vodka to try if you like Tito's Handmade Vodka, thanks to its easy-drinking taste and competitive price. Depending on the retailer, you can find a bottle of Austin, Texas-based Tito's for $21.99, while its Icelandic counterpart goes for $23.99. Sanwar Mal Khokhar, mixologist and beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas, told Mashed that he thinks fans of Tito's will love Reyka because both vodkas are drinkable and boast an approachable palate.

Chris Tunstall, former bartender and barware brand A Bar Above co-founder, described Reyka as having a "fresh, almost mineral quality because of the Icelandic water." To Tunstall's point, Reyka uses glacial spring water that flows through a 4,000-year-old lava field before it's distilled. The result is a "very clean and smooth" vodka with "enough personality and body to stand out in simple cocktails," Tunstall observed. Khokhar shares similar sentiments, noting Reyka's cleanness and minerality.

There are some differences worth keeping in mind. For instance, Tito's is crafted from yellow corn, while Reyka is made with wheat and barley. These base grain ingredients matter because they impact the overall palate. Tito's might strike fans as sweeter, creamier, and more subtly citrusy than Reyka.