The Midwest Pizza Chain That's A Favorite In The Cornhusker State

Headquartered in the state capital, Lincoln, Nebraska, Valentino's may not be as well known nationally as its fellow Cornhusker State-based pizza chain, Godfather's, but it's beloved in its corner of the Midwest. It has been since founders Val and Zena Weiler converted their fruit market to a pizzeria in 1957. Zena's original family recipe made the risky business move worth it by quickly drawing crowds.

Members of the Messineo and Alesio families purchased Valentino's in 1971 with plans to expand the business beyond the single restaurant. Carry-out-only locations began to open in the early 1990s. Today, Valentino's not only operates To-Go, Express, and Grand Italian Buffet locations across Nebraska but also has restaurants in Kansas and South Dakota. The four Grand Italian Buffets (all within Nebraska) offer a wide variety of unique buffet tables such as a pizza bar, pasta bar, Italian bakery, Italian favorites, and more. It just might be one of the most underrated buffet restaurants in the U.S.