The Most Underrated Buffet Restaurant In Every State

There is nothing quite like the experience of diving into an all-you-can-eat helping of your favorite dishes at the supposed price of one regular meal. Some of the best AYCE restaurants in America are very well known names. Take Golden Corral, for instance – the franchise has weathered some near-fatal storms to remain a leader within the buffet restaurant scene.

We have included on this list, buffet restaurants that have not gained widespread recognition, but have a special pricing model, a unique approach to the menu, or a stunning location. Some of the other entries qualified because of a deeper connection to the local cuisine or larger culture of the cities and states where they are located. With all these factors at play, here's the most underrated buffet restaurant in every U.S. state.