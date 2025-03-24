The Most Underrated Buffet Restaurant In Every State
There is nothing quite like the experience of diving into an all-you-can-eat helping of your favorite dishes at the supposed price of one regular meal. Some of the best AYCE restaurants in America are very well known names. Take Golden Corral, for instance – the franchise has weathered some near-fatal storms to remain a leader within the buffet restaurant scene.
We have included on this list, buffet restaurants that have not gained widespread recognition, but have a special pricing model, a unique approach to the menu, or a stunning location. Some of the other entries qualified because of a deeper connection to the local cuisine or larger culture of the cities and states where they are located. With all these factors at play, here's the most underrated buffet restaurant in every U.S. state.
Alabama: Nelson's Barnyard Buffet
The Heart of Dixie is all about that unique taste of the South. Specialties like fried chicken and okra might quickly spring to mind. Well, such delicacies and many more connected to the country's Southern roots can be found at Nelson's Barnyard Buffet in Saraland, Alabama.
Barnyard Buffet started in 2005. With help from loyal employees and customers, the restaurant has survived eviction and hard times, including COVID-19.
251-679-1461
1020 Hwy 43 South, Saraland, AL 36571
Alaska: Alaska Salmon Bake
If you frequent the home state of Mount Denali and have never heard of the Alaskan Salmon Bake, we probably have a perfectly sensible explanation: The rustic outdoor buffet is traditionally an all-summer affair, usually held at Pioneer Park in Fairbanks.
The Salmon Bake is especially for you if you are an outdoor dining enthusiast. Extra points for seafood aficionados. Or should we say extra salmon points for lovers of wild-caught Alaskan seafood? This is what you will find on the menu, including halibut, cod, snow crab, and of course wild Alaskan salmon!
907-452-7274
2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Arizona: Eagles Buffet at Casino Arizona
There are quite a few reasons to try out the Eagles Buffet at Casino Arizona in Scottsdale. Of course if you are a gaming enthusiast, you likely don't need to be told about the merits of having a buffet inside a casino. But the appeal of Eagles Buffet goes past convenience. A unique feature of this location is that the buffet comes with a multitude of dessert options, making it a dream destination for those with a sweet tooth.
casinoarizona.com/dining/eagles-buffet/
480-850-7768
524 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Arkansas: Table at the Hickory Inn
The last part of Table at the Hickory Inn's name will resonate with many, but the first might be strange to some. That's because the restaurant was known as Fred's Hickory Inn since its inception in Bentonville in 1970 until it changed ownership in 2022.
There is little confusion, however, about the kind of food you will find at this buffet. The best of Arkansas-style barbecue appears to be all the rage. Ask for its smoked prime rib.
479-273-3303
1502 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet
Lovers of Mediterranean dining will be enthused with our pick for an out-of-the-radar buffet restaurant in California. Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet has been expanding into the West Coast, having already established a strong presence in Texas.
There are two locations of the franchise in the Golden State. The one on Towne Center Drive in Cerritos was the first to open, with a second launching in Anaheim in early 2024. On the menu you'll find specialties like hummus and shawarma.
dimassis.com/dimassis-mediterranean-buffet-lcations/cerritos-ca
562-403-0000
12727 Towne Center Dr, Cerritos, CA 90703
Colorado: Centennial Market Buffet at Ameristar Black Hawk
The Centennial Market Buffet in Colorado is another strong in-casino recommendation we're making for this list. The location offers a wide variety of seafood, meat, and other dishes. The buffet's weekend all-you-can-eat special costs $48.99 on Friday and Saturday evenings, and $35.99 for Sunday brunch. Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk closed down the buffet during the COVID pandemic in 2020, but brought it back in 2024.
ameristarblackhawk.com/dining/centennial-market-buffet
720-946-4080
111 Richman, Central City Pkwy level 1, Black Hawk, CO 80422
Connecticut: Pacific Buffet & Grill
What can you find on the menu at the Pacific Buffet & Grill in Hamden? An all-you-can-eat offering with diverse options, including USDA-graded New York Strip steaks, seafood, and classic homestyle dishes such as pot roast, and mac and cheese for lunch. The weekend brunch includes omelets, bacon, French toast, and a dessert buffet with homemade cakes, pies, and ice cream. The Pacific Buffet & Grill made headlines in 2024 after management struck a deal to upgrade its entrance and parking area to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.
203-269-6888
20 Ives Rd # 301C, Wallingford, CT 06492
Delaware: Columbus Inn
The Columbus Inn in Wilmington, Delaware seeks to strike a nice balance between the modern and the classic in what it offers on its buffet. The restaurant's official website describes its seasonal menu as consisting of "elegant American dishes with a contemporary twist."
Columbus Inn is said to have been where the who's who in the social circles of Delaware often hung out in the 1950s, according to Country Lines Magazine. The restaurant later shut down, before being revitalized by the Capano family in 2010.
302-571-1492
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: KoyWan Hibachi Buffet
We are not saying that quality is a problem at the KoyWan Hibachi Buffet in Altamonte Springs, but there is little doubt that the restaurant places more emphasis on quantity and affordability. According to the Orlando Weekly, a lunch buffet will set you back $7.95, with takeout priced at $4.25 per pound. Dinner is slightly more costly, but a bargain nonetheless at $10.95 and $5.25 per pound for takeout.
koywanhibachibuffet.netwaiter.com/altamonte-springs/about/#google_vignette
407-628-8866
945 FL-436 #1179, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Georgia: The Pirate's House in Savannah
The Pirate's House has been a fixture of Savannah since the 18th century, when it hosted all kinds of patrons including — you guessed it ... pirates! The restaurant is also said to have played a role in Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson's voyage to America which inspired him to write "Treasure Island."
The food at Pirate's House is as Southern as it comes. Fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes, and shrimp and grits are all offered.
912-233-5757
20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Pagoda Floating Restaurant
Pagoda Floating Restaurant in Honolulu has been a local favorite for more than 60 years, but might not be quite as commonplace with those who don't call Hawaii home. The restaurant features daily buffets, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Weekend buffets offer prime rib and snow crab, while some of its à la carte dishes include local favorites like Kalua Pig Hash and Hamburger Steak.
808-948-8354
1574 Kanunu St, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: China Grand Buffet
If there is one thing that the China Grand Buffet in Boise, Idaho appears to pride itself in is its variety. It doesn't matter who you are, its selection of more than 200 dishes is curated to ensure that there will almost certainly be something for you. Lunch and dinner buffets at the China Grand Buffet are priced at $12 and $15.75 for adults, and $6.50 and $8.50 for kids respectively.
208-321-9888
10498 Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Pearl's Place Restaurant
You might not find a more "Illinois" buffet anywhere in the Prairie State than Pearl's Place Restaurant on Michigan Avenue, Chicago. A staple of the city's Bronzeville neighborhood for decades, the restaurant is known for its heritage of serving "Southern soul food with a Creole touch."
It's not quite Louisiana, but Illinois has a rich Creole heritage of its own. At Pearl's Place, you can dine on golden fried chicken, barbecue ribs, and a variety of other Southern comfort foods.
773-285-1700
3901 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60653
Indiana: Back 40 Junction
The Back 40 Junction is so committed to being a genuine throwback that the restaurant has a fitting catchphrase: "The way it was is the way it is." There is even a special segment on its official website titled "The Olden Days."
Back 40 has been in operation since the 1950s. "But what are the headline items on its menu?" you ask. Dinner specials include prime rib, smoked beef brisket, fried chicken, fish, and shrimp.
260-724-3355
1011 N 13th St, Decatur, IN 46733
Iowa: Ox Yoke Inn
The Ox Yoke Inn in the village of Amana celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2025. In that entire time, the restaurant has been owned and run by the Leichsenring family. Current president and CEO Bill Leichsenring is the son of original founder William, who was born in 1908 inside a previous iteration of the eatery. Beyond its offerings of German-American family-style cuisine, the Ox Yoke released its first ever cookbook in 2024 (via Corridor Business Journal).
319-622-3441
4420 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203
Kansas: The Longhouse Buffet
Our choice for the most underrated AYCE restaurant in Kansas is The Longhouse Buffet, found at The Prairie Band Potawatomi Casino and Resort. The business is located in the PBPN Reservation in Franklin, home of the eponymous tribal nation.
The prices are not too shabby either, with the breakfast buffet going for $10.99 on weekdays. Lunch and dinner range between $15.99 and $24.99, except on Fridays when the dinner offering shoots through the roof at $41.99.
prairieband.com/dining/the-longhouse-buffet
785-966-7777
12305 150th Road Mayetta, KS 66509
Kentucky: Stephen Foster Restaurant
Stephen Foster is celebrated as an icon of Kentucky today, despite the fact that he actually hailed from Pittsburgh. The Stephen Foster Restaurant is certainly named after the legendary composer, often referred to as "father of American music."
Like the Pirate's House in Georgia, this is another place you can go to for your all-you-can-eat Southern comfort food needs. Fried chicken, meatloaf, Salisbury steak, country ham, and many more are among the Stephen Foster offerings.
502-348-5076
503 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004
Louisiana: Lagneaux's King of Seafood
If you have an affinity for marine delicacies and happen to find yourself in Lafayette, make sure to check out Lagneaux's King of Seafood over on Ridge Road. The restaurant specializes in Cajun cuisine.
The Pelican State is of course home to the former Acadian peoples, who settled there and birthed the Cajun culture after immigrating from France. As the name might suggest, you can expect to find dishes like fried catfish, crab, and shrimp on the menu.
337-984-1415
445 Ridge Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506
Maine: Oceanview Dining Hall at Southern Maine Community College
It's not every day that you decide to go satiate your hunger pangs at a community college dining hall. Well, if you ever visit South Portland in Maine, maybe you should consider doing exactly that.
The Oceanview Dining Hall at Southern Maine Community College is open to the general public as well. It offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets, which can be enjoyed alongside a view of Casco Bay.
smccme.sodexomyway.com/en-us/locations/oceanview-dining
207-741-5566
95 Campus Center Drive, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland: Penn Alps Restaurant & Craft Shop
We have not ranked the buffet restaurants on this list. Had we been doing that, though, we could see the Penn Alps Restaurant & Craft Shop in Grantsville ending up somewhere nearer the top. To begin with, the trip to the backwoods location is an experience itself. Penn Alps makes family-style Amish-inspired cuisine, including items like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Dutch smoked sausage, stuffed cabbage, and roast beef.
301-895-5985
125 Casselman Rd, Grantsville, MD 21536
Massachusetts: Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet
Nearly all customers who give the most glowing reviews about the Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet in Revere talk about how favorable the prices are. Indeed, the most expensive item on its menu is the adult dinner on weekends, at $12.99. The servings at Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet feature Chinese, Japanese, seafood, and American dishes, including sushi and hibachi options, as well as a variety of salads and desserts.
781-289-8888
31 Furlong Dr F, Revere, MA 02151
Michigan: Lillie Mae's Southern Buffet
Many restaurants on this list have been in operation for decades — some even centuries. Lillie Mae's Southern Buffet has achieved similar notoriety (at least in our eyes) as every single one of those old brands despite having opened a lot more recently.
Lillie Mae's — as it is seen today in Southfield — was started by former University of Michigan basketball players Deshawn Sims and Manny Harris in tribute to the former's great aunt. The restaurant offers traditional Southern dishes with a twist, such as a Braised Oxtails Grits Bowl.
248-233-6345
29221 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034
Minnesota: Baldamar Sunday Brunch Buffet
The Baldamar Sunday Brunch Buffet usually begins in earnest at 10 a.m. and runs all the way to 2 p.m. It comes with the option of a variety of dishes including shrimp cocktail, bagels with lox, biscuits and gravy, French toast, as well as a pasta bar with prime rib, and Caesar salad options. Baldamar also offers a Saturday Champagner Brunch with an unlimited menu for $100 plus tax and service charge.
651-796-0040
1642 County Road B2 W, Roseville, MN 55113
Mississippi: The Buffet at Beau Rivage
A rule of thumb in life is to never interrogate how the sausage is made. That rule certainly doesn't apply to The Buffet at Beau Rivage, where part of the dining experience is getting to witness the live cooking stations. These were introduced in a multimillion dollar revamp process of the buffet by the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in 2023. Prices for the buffet go as high as $32.99, but it does offer free dining to kids under the age of 5 on Thanksgiving.
beaurivage.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/the-buffet.html
228-386-7111
875 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530
Missouri: The Hill Italian Restaurant
At The Hill Italian Restaurant in Springfield, Missouri, less is literally more: A review of the joint on the News-Leader praised its approach of offering each meal in small portions, which meant the food is likely to be fresh.
Chef and owner Angel Kim said this in a 2018 interview with 417 magazine: "We make everything in smaller orders to keep it as fresh as possible. It's all made from scratch every day."
417-920-8850
600 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807
Montana: Silver Bow Pizza Parlor
Something that stands out about the Silver Bow Pizza Parlor in Butte, Montana is a strong sense of community. Take for instance, the time the management went out of their way to recognize two long-serving employees (via KXLF). The restaurant is also deeply embedded in various community initiatives.
But even if you go for the community, don't be surprised if you end up staying for the food. Its $12.95 lunch buffet includes a drink, pizza, and salad bar.
406-494-2750
3500 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
Nebraska: Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet
The long-standing history of Valentino's in Nebraska makes it a key fixture of the state's culinary scene. The restaurant was founded by Val and Zena Weiler in 1957 as a small pizzeria in Lincoln. In 1971, the Messineo and Alesio families took over, expanding it into a multi-location chain across the Midwest. The buffet at Valentino's includes a variety of pizzas, loaded salad bar, pasta, mashed potatoes, and chicken wings.
valentinos.com/grand-italian-buffet
402-873-5522
1710 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE 68410
Nevada: Garden Court Buffet at Main Street Station Casino
Our pick of the most underrated buffet in Nevada is a casino restaurant in Las Vegas. The Garden Court Buffet menu is an enticing collection of various international foods. You will find Mexican, Asian, and Hawaiian options, along with traditional favorites like prime rib and seafood. Prices at Garden Court range from $23.99 to $26.99 for brunch depending on the day, and $32.99 for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays.
mainstreet.boydgaming.com/dine/gardencourt
702-387-1896
200 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
New Hampshire: The Imperial Buffet
The Imperial Buffet in Claremont, New Hampshire does not have quite as varied a menu, but its selections for its lunch and dinner buffet include Chinese, Japanese, as well as American foods. The buffet is open for around 10 hours every day (except Mondays and Saturdays), giving you enough time to test out various options in its offering.
603-542-8833
154 Washington St, Claremont, NH 03743
New Jersey: Borgata Buffet
Okay, let's get it out of the way: the Borgata Buffet is not exactly a cheap one. Its weekday brunch is $24.99, while the same weekend offering goes for $31.99. The price for dinner is set at $42.99 throughout the week.
So what makes Borgata a buffet to try? Those who are able to pay the cost speak highly of the experience. One YouTube review of the location was bombarded with positive comments.
borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/borgata-buffet.html
609-317-1000
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: Buffet 66 Fresh Market
Here is another example of how a buffet restaurant can benefit from being nestled inside a casino. The Route 66 Casino Hotel underwent a massive revamp in 2024. The resident Buffet 66 Fresh Market also had upgrades.
The restaurant interior has a lavish finish to truly give you the feeling of a fine dining experience. The buffet is open from Thursday to Sunday.
505-352-7885
14500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
New York: The Buffet NY
There is something about simple nomenclature like calling your New York-based buffet restaurant The Buffet — New York that comes across as very bold. That same spirit is embodied in the vision of the restaurant in College Point. Patrons are encouraged to "try everything" on The Buffet's wide selection, including items like Peking duck buns, dim sum, sushi, seafood, and desserts like freshly made crêpes, and a chocolate fountain.
718-886-3722
20-07 127th St 4th floor, College Point, NY 11356
North Carolina: Ralph's Barbecue
Will Ferrell was once spotted in public wearing a Ralph's Barbecue hat. Such an apparent endorsement from one of the most recognizable faces in the world says something about the status of the restaurant.
Even so, Ralph's appears to have remained consistent with the authenticity that has endeared it so much with locals since its inception over six decades ago. Among other dishes, visit this spot to sample North Carolina barbecue at its finest.
252-536-2102
1400 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy, Weldon, NC 27890
North Dakota: The Dakotah Buffet
The Dakotah Buffet is the place to be if you are craving freshly caught shrimp or perhaps even some walleye from the nearby Devils Lake. The restaurant is usually open every day of the week, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You also get to enjoy a view of Devils Lake as an added bonus.
spiritlakecasino.com/dakotah-buffet
701-766-4747
7889 Highway 57, St. Michael, ND 58370
Ohio: Rob's Restaurant & Catering
The team at Rob's Restaurant & Catering is not afraid to strongly associate its brand with homestyle meals. This is one of the things that really stands out when you land on the location's website. The same is true of the fact that the family-owned business has been in operation for almost half a century. The buffet prices at Rob's Restaurant go from $13.49 for lunch to $14.49 for dinner.
937-833-3310
705 Arlington Rd, Brookville, OH 45309
Oklahoma: Nelson's Buffeteria
Nelson's Buffeteria in Tulsa is one of those treasured local joints. The restaurant has a subtle connection to Hollywood... via founder Nelson Rogers' granddaughter Jody. Having worked as the proprietor at Nelson's, Jody later found her way into the world of movies as a visual effects editor (via IMDb). Home-cooked food is the order of the day at Nelson's Buffeteria as well, with options like fried okra and chicken fried steak on offer.
918-236-4655
4401 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74145
Oregon: Hug Grill Buffet
In Oregon, you don't have to make a splash in order to get the chance to dine on quality seafood. The Hug Grill Buffet in Hillsboro does not exceed a total cost of $25 per person. Asian specials like sushi and dim sum are offered. The Hug Grill is usually open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays and up to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
971-888-8777
885 NE 25th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Pennsylvania: Steelworks Buffet & Grill
Steelworks Buffet & Grill is another beneficiary of a major overhaul of the umbrella casino where it is domiciled. In this case, the house upgraded was the Sands Casino Resort, now the Wind Creek Bethlehem. The Steelworks menu contains entree options like Grilled Shrimp Tacos and Asian Seared Salmon, with sides of mashed potatoes, and sautéed bok choy.
610-419-5555
77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Rhode Island: Royal Buffet
Strictly speaking, the Royal Buffet in Cranston is a restaurant meant to serve Chinese food. Check out appetizers like egg rolls and fried wontons, as well as house specialties like General Tso's Chicken, Roast Pork with Broccoli, or Roast Pork with Mushrooms. On Reddit, one satisfied patron described the sushi offered at the Royal Buffet as the "best for a buffet."
401-946-1986
272 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI 02920
South Carolina: Brookland Baptist Church Banquet
We covered one underrated restaurant that was housed in a school. Our choice for South Carolina is found in a church. Enter the Brookland Baptist Church Banquet and Conference Center. The restaurant has strong community links and hosts an annual MLK Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Brookland Baptist Church Banquet serves a lunch buffet featuring Southern favorites like fried chicken. The buffet is available Tuesday through Friday, and on Sundays, with prices starting at $15.95 for adults.
803-744-7956
1066 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169
South Dakota: Silverado Grand Buffet
The Silverado Grand Buffet in Deadwood, South Dakota is another restaurant on our list where you can find made-to-order live food stations. Saturday breakfast and Sunday lunch buffets will dent your pocket to the tune of $16.95 and $19.95 respectively. Lunch and dinner buffets featuring prime rib and crab legs are also on offer. The Silverado Grand Buffet is part of the Silverado-Franklin Historic Hotel & Gaming Complex, a landmark in Deadwood since 1903.
silveradofranklin.com/food-drink/silverado-grand-buffet.html
605-578-3670
709 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee: Song & Hearth at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa
The entry for Tennessee was not going to feel entirely right if we didn't choose a buffet restaurant that serves authentic Southern food. Song & Hearth: A Southern Eatery does exactly that, albeit with a bit of a modern twist.
The restaurant — located within Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge — has various themes on various days for its family buffet. These include Italian, Surf and Turf, and Prime Rib options.
dollywood.com/dreammore/dining/songandhearth
865-428-9696
2525 DreamMore Wy, Pigeon Forge, TN 37862
Texas: Mama Jack's Roadhouse Cafe
Mama Jack's Roadhouse Cafe in Kountze, Texas is another one of those places where you are bound to hear a murmur or two about the price being a little high. From where we stand, the restaurant's legacy in the Lone Star State — coupled with attractive options on the menu — make it worth the cost. Mama Jack's offers a seafood buffet on Fridays and Saturdays, priced at $35.95 per person, which includes a salad bar and dessert.
409-246-3450
215 S Pine St, Kountze, TX 77625
Utah: Lucky H Buffet
The Lucky H Buffet is located in the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. The location is known for specialty dinner buffets, particularly the Crab, Seafood, and Prime Rib Buffet on Fridays and Saturdays featuring fresh crab legs, oysters, and smoked salmon.
This buffet is priced at $59 per adult. It features a prime rib carving station and a dessert table with house-made pastries, and is curated by chef Santiago Ramos.
saltlake.littleamerica.com/dining/lucky-h-buffet
801-596-5704
500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: The Dining Room at the Trapp Family Lodge
The Trapp Family Lodge has a standing invitation on its website for you to begin your days with a "Vermont-style" buffet breakfast. The menu at its Dining Room includes a range of breakfast staples, meat and seafood options, fresh fruits and yogurts, as well as baked goods. The Dining Room at the Trapp Family Lodge in the town of Stowe is a perfect "destination buffet," with live piano music and large windows to offer stunning views of the Vermont mountains.
vontrappresort.com/the-dining-room
800-826-7000 ext. 5733
700 Trapp Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
Virginia: Great American Buffet
The Great American Buffet is found in two locations in Virginia: Manassas and Fredericksburg. The former has been open since 1993, while the latter only launched in 2017.
Its Southern-inspired cuisine includes dishes like fried chicken and catfish. The prices are pocket-friendly, with most offerings not surpassing $10 per person. The buffet also comes with vegetarian options on the menu.
703-369-6791
8365 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109
Washington: Golden Spoon Buffet
There is a beautifully noble reason behind the inception of Golden Spoon Buffet in Federal Way, Washington. Co-owner Jae So spoke about why they launched the restaurant in April 2022, taking over a space previously occupied by the now-defunct Old Country Buffet. "I decided to bring a buffet back for the community, create jobs for the community and create a space [where] they could come and bring their families," So told The Federal Way Mirror.
206-460-5926
1816 S 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98003
West Virginia: The Buffet at Wheeling Island Casino
The story of The Buffet at Wheeling Island Casino is yet another restaurant significantly enhanced by its parent establishment. Following a revamp and consequent grand reopening in 2024, the location introduced fun ideas, such as the new "create your own pasta bar" food station.
The buffet is open daily, with prices starting at $29.99. In December 2024, it hosted a "Man v. Food" challenge featuring TV host Casey Webb.
wheelingisland.com/dining/the-buffet
304-232-5050
1 South Stone Street Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Ponderosa Steakhouse
The rise and fall of Ponderosa Steakhouse is well documented. At the height of its success in the late 1980s, the franchise had close to 1,000 locations across the nation. Nearly all of those have since shut down, but one Ponderosa Steakhouse in Wisconsin Dells has survived. The buffet at Ponderosa offers a variety of salads, soups, and hot dishes.
608-253-3705
940 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Lake Delton, WI 53940
Wyoming: Hathaway's Restaurant
Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne describes its resident Hathaway's Restaurant's selection as "authentic Western dishes in a dining room that feels like home." It offers a selection of breakfast, brunch, and dinner options, featuring classics like cinnamon French toast and more innovative choices, including the Mushroom Swiss Elk Burger. The location of Little America in Cheyenne gives visitors an opportunity to enjoy a road trip when driving up for an afternoon or evening buffet.
cheyenne.littleamerica.com/hathaways-restaurant-menu
307-775-8404
2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82009