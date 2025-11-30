17 Restaurant Chains You'll Almost Exclusively Find In The Midwest
The Midwest – Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota — has birthed some popular restaurant chains over the years including Wendy's (Ohio), White Castle (Kansas), and Culver's (Wisconsin) to name a few. Not only is this area fertile ground for the restaurant industry because of its diverse makeup, but the cost of doing business in the area makes it equally attractive.
Plus, Americans frequently pass through the area, especially because the highway system is conducive to travel and an "on-the-go lifestyle" — crucial components to restaurant chain success. Yet, some Midwest-born restaurants have kept to their roots and stayed firmly planted in the Heartland. As a result, they've amassed a loyal following in their communities, and have become a "must-try" for people outside of the region who are passing through. Here are 17 popular restaurant chains you'll find almost exclusively in the Midwest.
1. Runza
Founded in 1949 by Sally Everett and her brother, Runza is a sandwich shop specializing in "runzas." These sandwiches — which were inspired by a German staple sometimes known as a pirog, pirozhok, or bierok—feature yeasty, hollowed-out breads filled with seasoned ground meat, cabbage, and grilled onions. Of course, there are a number of different options for runzas including a popular Philly cheesesteak version, a Swiss mushroom option, a Southwest version, and several others. You can even get a box of a dozen frozen runzas shipped to your home.
The company, which is predominantly located in Nebraska, has over 90 locations spread throughout the Midwest area including neighboring states Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, and Colorado. In addition to its infamous runzas, the chain also offers burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chili, salads, house-baked cinnamon rolls, shakes, ice cream, and a side of "frings" (a combo bag of fries and onion rings). While locals frequent this restaurant, it is especially popular on Tuesdays in January when the runza prices are determined by the temperature at 6 a.m. that day.
2. Citybird
Those who love a good chicken tender with a made-from-scratch sauce often flock to Citybird — a Cincinnati, Ohio-based restaurant that specializes in high-quality, all-natural chicken tenders. In fact, this chain prides itself on its use of cage free, free roaming chickens that don't contain antibiotics. Once ready to use, the chefs house brine the chicken, dredge it, and drop it into custom-built fryers. It's all served with your choice of scratch-made sauces that are created fresh every day. It also offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, slaw, and salads.
While the restaurant is primarily in Cincinnati, Ohio, it also has locations in Indiana and Illinois and it has a pretty loyal following. One reader on Reddit claims they offer the best chicken tenders in the greater Cincinnati area, largely due to the unique seasoning blend. People also rave about the crispy fries coated in parmesan and fresh parsley. And, if you opt for the chicken tender sandwich, reviewers recommend getting it "Citybird" style with slaw and the lemon thyme ranch and spicy sriracha mayo.
3. Valentino's
In 1957, when Val and Zena Weiler opened their little pizza and pasta shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, they likely never imagined it would grow into a regional chain with more than 30 locations. But today, they are a favorite in the Cornhusker State, and have even expanded into South Dakota with options for further expansions through franchising.
Known for secret family recipes and the mozzarella made specifically for the restaurant, this establishment's first location was so popular that people would stand in line for hours just to try the pizzas and pastas. Since then, it has maintained that popularity and has been voted Lincoln's best pizza for the last 26 years. And, its notoriety does not end there. It's also known, and loved, beyond the humble borders of Nebraska and has reportedly shipped the pizzas all over the world, including Washington D.C., Arizona, Alaska, and even Japan.
4. Don & Millie's
Nothing says Midwest quite like Don and Millie's, a quick-service restaurant with a diner-vibe primarily located throughout Nebraska. Known for its burgers, fries, and potato soup, Reddit readers in Omaha are enamored with this quirky little place. Patrons particularly love the chain's self-serve ranch with one Reddit poster saying it "should be a thing everywhere." It even has gluten-free options if someone in your party has celiac or is gluten sensitive.
The ambiance is another major draw for this small chain restaurant located primarily in Nebraska. For instance, upbeat rock tunes are piped into the restaurant creating a sense of years gone by throughout. Combine this with the food options like the footlong chili dog and the cheese frenchee (deep-fried grilled cheese) and you will think you have stepped back in time.
5. Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor
Founded in 1972 by Lawrence Joseph "Happy Joe" Whitty, this restaurant definitely lives up to its name — particularly for younger patrons. In fact, this family-friendly chain offers more than just great pizza, ice cream, and "joegurt," it also has arcades and fun zones in many of the establishments. You can find Happy Joe's primarily in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota. But it also has a restaurant in Florida and a few planned for Arizona. Even Egypt has a few Happy Joe's locations — though the majority of its restaurants are solidly in the Midwest.
Known for a variety of pizza options including a Cinnamon Stixx Dessert Pizza, Happy Joe's also claims to have served the first taco pizza—an idea that originated with one of its franchisees. In October 2025 the company announced plans to introduce a food truck that will be available at community events and can be booked for birthday parties.
6. Swenson's
When you visit one of Swenson's many Ohio locations, you will feel like you have stepped back in time. This iconic restaurant is a classic drive-in style restaurant. You simply pull in, park, and turn your headlights on and a "curb server" will come out to take your order where you can choose from a variety of burgers, fried sides, milkshakes, and floats.
Founded in 1934 by Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson, this historic restaurant is known for the Galley Boy, a double cheeseburger on a toasted bun and garnished with a green olive on a toothpick. People also rave about the potato teezers, which are potatoes mixed with cheese and jalapeño and fried. Plus, it serves fried mushrooms, fried zucchini, and fried cheesecake. And, if burgers are not your thing, it also offers fried bologna sandwiches, sloppy joes, egg salad sandwiches, and pulled pork.
7. Cousins Subs
If you're a fan of cheesesteak, you'll want to check out Cousins Subs when you're in the Midwest. Located primarily in Wisconsin and Indiana, this chain was founded in 1972 by two cousins — Bill Specht and Jim Sheppard — who wanted to bring East Coast subs to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Today, they operate more than 100 sub shops where they serve made-to-order grilled subs on fresh baked bread with Wisconsin cheese.
Overall, the menu is an interesting blend of East Coast style subs mixed with some Wisconsin staples like Wisconsin Mac and Cheese and Wisconsin Cheese Curds. You'll even find floats, shakes, soups, and a sub in a bowl. And while the subs definitely get a lot of love, many Reddit posters also rave about the cheese curds. In fact, one Reddit user says "the cheese curds are some of the best I ever had" while another user claims the mayo is the "secret sauce" on the sandwiches.
8. Erbert and Gerbert's
Affectionately called "Erbs and Gerbs," this soup and sandwich restaurant is known for its great tasting food — and unique sandwich names. These notable names like Narmer, Nebula, and Girf were inspired by the characters in the bedtime stories a grandfather used to tell his 10 grandchildren. But what really takes this chain to the next level is its approach to sandwich making. In order to fit more meat, cheese, and toppings inside, it removes the "guts" of the sandwich (scooping out the bread on the inside of the bun). It then serves these "guts" on top of the sandwich, which guests say is best dipped into one of the soups.
Started in 1988, this mostly Midwest restaurant is found in Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and today Texas. And, it has a lot of interesting sandwich combinations to consider. Some guests enjoy the Quatro, which is chicken breast, cranberry, and wasabi while vegetarians might gravitate toward the Jacob Bluefinger. There also is the Neuron, which includes BBQ beef brisket, the macaroni and cheese and several options for cheesesteaks.
9. Lion's Choice
Founded in 1967 by Marv Gibbs and Arthur Morey as Red Lion Beef (which was eventually changed to Lion's Choice), the goal of the restaurant was to make the best roast beef sandwiches around. Not only is the roast beef roasted in-house for at least three hours and sliced paper thin, but it also can be cooked to whatever doneness is preferred for the market. For instance, Mike Kupstas, the former CEO, said in St. Louis people enjoy the meat medium rate while in Kansas City they seem to prefer it at a medium doneness.
People who frequent the restaurant are also particularly fond of the sauce bar, which includes a variety of sauces including the brand's notorious horseradish sauce. You'll also find barbecue sauces, honey mustard, a chipotle ranch sauce, pickles, jalapeños, onions, and more. And, if you have a hankering for something sweet at the end of your meal, it still sells the 50-cent mini cones, which include its frozen custard in small cones. Lion's Choice even has gluten free options for those in your party who have allergies or sensitivities.
10. Maid-Rite
If you've spent any amount of time in the Midwest, you know that "loose meat" sandwiches were a thing long before they were featured on the sitcom, "Rosanne." In fact, some claim that this sandwich style was originally created in 1924 in Sioux City — though others give credit of the loose meat sandwich to an Iowa butcher shop in 1926. Meanwhile, those who are fans of Maid-Rite, which was founded in 1926, would say this long-standing restaurant chain with locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio have since perfected it — or made it right.
Maid-Rite's loose meat sandwich is made with Midwestern ground beef and served on a steamed bun with your choice of toppings. You can also get it with cheese — including blue cheese. Known as the Blue-Rite, this sandwich is just the right mix of seasonings and funk. And the restaurant's sides are just what you would expect in a Midwestern chain restaurant — fresh made chips, chili, smoked baked beans, cheese curds, chili cheese fries, coleslaw, and more.
11. Topper's Pizza
Founded in 1991 by Scott Gittrich, the company has grown to more than 70 locations throughout the Midwest since the "pizza guy" opened his first restaurant. You will find them in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan. It also has two locations in North Carolina and two in South Carolina and have become one of the top pizza chains in the country.
Toppers is known for having a unique menu with interesting pizza selections. In fact, 74% of its orders include at least one of the unique pizza creations. Here are some examples that you may find on the menu depending on your location: The Mac 'N Cheese, The Pickle, The Cheeseburger, and the Loaded Tot-zzz. You'll even find vegan options on the menu as well as a cauliflower crust option. And, at one time, it even offered a walking taco pizza.
12. Schoop's
Everyone loves a good smashed burger, which is smashed on a grill. This creates a thin patty with the tell-tale crispy edges that is then piled high with cheese and toppings. But long before these burgers became a trend in the food industry, people in the Midwest were enjoying them at Schoop's. Founded in 1948 by Allen Schoop, this restaurant chain essentially helped pioneer what Americans lovingly refer to as the smashburger without even knowing it. And while the restaurants are primarily found in Illinois and Indiana, you will find a few outliers in Florida and Nevada.
In the beginning, Schoop's sold its delicious burgers for an affordable 15 cents, leading to a healthy line of customers. And, its popularity only grew from there. Schoop's has consistently been honored with a variety of "bests," including Best Hamburger and Best in the Region. And while each restaurant's menu is a little different — some of which even serve breakfast — you can definitely count on finding its iconic smashed burger on the menu.
13. Joe's Pizza & Pasta
More than 50 years ago, the Trupiano family opened the original location of this famed pizza and pasta restaurant in Olney, Illinois. Since that time, it has spread rapidly throughout the state and can be found in more than 20 cities throughout the Prairie State. Known for its tasty pizzas in each of the communities where the chain operates, Joe's Pizza & Pasta offers a variety of styles including a hand-tossed thin crust pizza, classic deep dish pizzas, a thick crust, and even some gluten-free options.
But, you are not limited to pizza when you visit this ever-popular restaurant. You'll also find a wide range of other Italian classics. For instance, it offers a broad range of pastas including everything from lasagna, stuffed shells, and pasta pomodoro, to ravioli, tortellini, and more. And if pizza and pasta aren't what you're craving, it also offers sandwiches like a fried chicken breast, turkey and Swiss, Italian sausage, and Italian beef — an Illinois classic.
14. Leo's Coney Island
Founded by the Stassinopoulos brothers, Leo and Pete, in 1972, this restaurant is most known for its homemade recipes including tits classic Greek salad dressing and their authentic chili (which tops their coney dogs). In the beginning, they offered a limited menu that included Coney dogs, fries, burgers, and Greek Salads. But today, you can find a bounty of options on the menu. And, you can even order Leo's classic Greek salad dressing online.
And while the restaurant is limited to Michigan, Leo's Coney Island boast an impressive 72 restaurants throughout the state. So, if you're traveling through the area, you are bound to see one or two along the way. Plus, fans of the place say its are worth the trip. Not only do the hot dogs have that coveted snap you expect, but the Coney Specials are pretty affordable. There also are loads of options including everything from the classic Coney Island and the Chili Special to a Chicago Hot Dog and even a plant-based dog for the vegetarians in your group.
15. Boss' Pizza and Chicken
Known for its super late night delivery, Boss Pizza and Chicken can also be found in South Dakota, Iowa, and North Dakota. While it specializes in pizza and broasted chicken, which has earned it a variety of accolades including "Best Local Pizza" and "Best Local Chicken," locals love the brand because it will deliver — long after everyone else has closed (3 a.m. weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends).
This late night bite also offers some fun events and challenges. For instance, it has "The Boss Hog Challenge." During this challenge, you and a teammate have one hour to consume a 28-inch pizza with three toppings, two of which must be meat. If you accomplish the task, you will be rewarded with the pizza at no cost and $200 in gift certificates. Just make sure you let the restaurant know two hours in advance so employees can prepare the pizza for you and your teammate. If you are unable to complete the challenge, you will have to pay about $80 for the pizza.
16. Buona Beef
Anyone familiar with Chicago recognizes that the city is known for its Italian beef sandwiches, which first appeared on the scene in the early 1900s. At that time, Italian-American immigrants would slow roast beef in a spicy broth until it was tender, slice it thin, and layer it onto soft Italian rolls. Soon, this delicious creation was showing up in meat carts and restaurants around the city. It also was the inspiration for the iconic Chicago-based chain, Buona Beef.
Founded in 1981, this restaurant prides itself on making original Italian beef sandwiches with a seasoning blend that has been in the family for years. And when Buoan Beef says "original" the brand means it. The company's Italian beef sandwiches are prepared the same way that the first beef stands prepared it and there are no shortcuts taken. Today, its located throughout Illinois, where it serves a variety of Italian beef sandwiches, gravy bread, Italian sausage sandwiches, meatball subs, chicken parmesan sandwiches, and more. The chain also has locations in Indiana, Wisconsin, and even one in Tennessee.
17. Chick N Max
If you have never tried almond wood smoked chicken, you're missing out. This mellow wood provides a gentle, smoked flavor that doesn't overpower the chicken like hickory or mesquite and it is the centerpiece of Chick N Max, a small chicken chain you'll wish you knew about sooner.
The idea for the restaurant was born in the CEO Max Sheets' Wichita backyard where he experimented with smoking chicken with different woods before opening the restaurant in 2018. Today it has locations in Kansas and South Dakota.
Since then, chicken lovers can find a plethora of options on the menu. From crispy chicken tender sandwiches, smoked pulled chicken salads, and almond smoked half chickens, there are a lot of chicken dishes to choose from. At the top of list are the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, Classic Smoked Chicken sandwich, and the Chicken and Waffles sandwich. The side dishes also give off true Midwest vibes. Aside from the traditional fries and onion rings, guests can choose from turnip greens, smoked white beans, and the deviled egg potato salad.