One Of The Best Small Appliances On Costco's Website Offers A Useful Cooking Upgrade
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Costco members know it is a great spot to stock up on food products in bulk. From ready-made meals that taste better than homemade to large-scale bottles of your favorite cocktails, the warehouse chain is a foodie's paradise, whether you shop in person or online. But Costco also sells appliances both big and small, and one particular countertop option has a feature you may be overlooking when cooking. In addition to small appliances from brands like Cuisinart, Ninja, Bosch, and Smeg, Costco sells KitchenAid products. One in particular (not the popular stand mixer) is highly rated and has a standout broiler — the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave with Inverter Technology.
One of the neat things about the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave is that it has two broil modes. The first is a standard broil using 1,350 watts of power to cook food from the top for searing, grilling, etc. The second is a special Combi Broil feature that combines broiling and microwaving for quick and accurate cooking. Both are settings on the keypad on the right side of the microwave for easy access.
What's so great about broiling with the KitchenAid countertop microwave?
Why should you use one of the broiling settings on the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave to cook your next meal? It can be tricky to cook with a broiler because high temperatures can dry out food quickly, so keeping an eye on the timer is crucial. But that high heat also creates crispy crusts for things like steak and fish, and is great for browning cheese, bread, and toppings. What's great about the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave is that, in addition to the broiling options, there are sensors that automatically adjust the cooking time so food comes out heated all the way through.
Other features of the microwave include a large inside capacity that fits wide, tall, and awkwardly shaped dishes. A steam clean function helps to clean, and the turntable is dishwasher safe. It's worth noting that the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave is only available on Costco's website. This can be a good thing, though, since it is delivered right to your door and saves space in your cart during your next warehouse trip. It's also less than $200. Reviews on Costco's site praise the appliance, with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of five, so it truly is one of the best small appliances you can get from Costco.