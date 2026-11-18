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Costco members know it is a great spot to stock up on food products in bulk. From ready-made meals that taste better than homemade to large-scale bottles of your favorite cocktails, the warehouse chain is a foodie's paradise, whether you shop in person or online. But Costco also sells appliances both big and small, and one particular countertop option has a feature you may be overlooking when cooking. In addition to small appliances from brands like Cuisinart, Ninja, Bosch, and Smeg, Costco sells KitchenAid products. One in particular (not the popular stand mixer) is highly rated and has a standout broiler — the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave with Inverter Technology.

One of the neat things about the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave is that it has two broil modes. The first is a standard broil using 1,350 watts of power to cook food from the top for searing, grilling, etc. The second is a special Combi Broil feature that combines broiling and microwaving for quick and accurate cooking. Both are settings on the keypad on the right side of the microwave for easy access.