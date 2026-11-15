Does Pan Thickness Matter When Cooking On An Induction Stovetop?

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It feels like everything matters when it comes to induction stovetops. Unlike electric or gas stoves, induction is notorious for its specialty requirements — from the types of cookware you can't use down to the amount of electricity needed to power it. The reason is in the heating process. Forget the electric coil or an open flame; an induction stovetop uses electromagnetism to make the cookware the heat source. This leads to potential challenges for some of your existing kitchen equipment. Induction-compatible cookware must be magnetic, ultra-flat pans are needed for optimum heat diffusion, and of course, there's an ideal pan thickness.

Pan thickness matters on induction stovetops. The good news is this only works one way: the thicker the pan, the better. A too-thin pan may overheat, spread heat unevenly, or warp over time, while a thicker pan evenly (and slowly) distributes heat and is less prone to warping. As long as the pan is at least 3 to 5 millimeters thick (as a guide, two stacked quarters are 3.5 millimeters thick) and contains ferromagnetic material (like enameled steel or cast iron), it's a good match for your induction stovetop.

To measure pan thickness, you could use a precision tool (like a caliper) or measure manually with a ruler. In lieu of a caliper or ruler, there are a few buzzwords to look for when determining a pan's thickness. Here's everything you need to know.