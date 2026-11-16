Fierce competition among popular fast food establishments means lots of new menu launches. Take KFC, the long-standing chicken chain that's experienced many ups and downs (and was accused of having the worst chain restaurant fried chicken by yours truly). The restaurant released a handful of new items in 2026, and regrettably, diners shared negative perspectives about a few. With this list, we're focusing on KFC's version of poutine, a cheesy dip, fried cheese curds, and two new sauces. While none of these were outright panned by KFC fans, they did receive consistent criticism.

Lest you think I have some personal beef (or in this case chicken?) with KFC that I'm trying to work through, it should be noted that consumers have recognized a storm brewing for some time. A Reddit post asking, "Is KFC getting worse over the years?" featured patrons complaining that the once mighty chicken chain has suffered a steep decline since the first franchise opened in 1952. Commenters remarked unfavorably on the flavor of the chicken ("A salty mess," complained one person) and the perceived value of the meals ("Quantity for the price is ridiculous," noted another). As for why KFC doesn't taste like it used to, changes to the restaurant's frying oil and recipes are commonly cited reasons.