4 Worst New KFC Items Of 2026 (So Far)
Fierce competition among popular fast food establishments means lots of new menu launches. Take KFC, the long-standing chicken chain that's experienced many ups and downs (and was accused of having the worst chain restaurant fried chicken by yours truly). The restaurant released a handful of new items in 2026, and regrettably, diners shared negative perspectives about a few. With this list, we're focusing on KFC's version of poutine, a cheesy dip, fried cheese curds, and two new sauces. While none of these were outright panned by KFC fans, they did receive consistent criticism.
Lest you think I have some personal beef (or in this case chicken?) with KFC that I'm trying to work through, it should be noted that consumers have recognized a storm brewing for some time. A Reddit post asking, "Is KFC getting worse over the years?" featured patrons complaining that the once mighty chicken chain has suffered a steep decline since the first franchise opened in 1952. Commenters remarked unfavorably on the flavor of the chicken ("A salty mess," complained one person) and the perceived value of the meals ("Quantity for the price is ridiculous," noted another). As for why KFC doesn't taste like it used to, changes to the restaurant's frying oil and recipes are commonly cited reasons.
Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl
Chef and actor Matty Matheson (best known for "The Bear") collaborated with KFC to create Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl, a spin on poutine, the Canadian comfort food classic. The iteration didn't get a glowing reception online, largely because customers deemed it skimpy. One Facebook poster described it as "pitiful," with about three "drips of gravy," five nuggets at most, and even fewer cheese curds. On Reddit, a diner found fault with its execution: "The bowl is underwhelming. The gravy is on the bottom, so the fries are all soggy."
Queso Dip
KFC added queso dip to its menu seemingly out of nowhere. The condiment came paired with the chain's potato wedges, one of several sides fast food chains ruined. Of the new queso, one Reddit user claimed, "It's the southwest cheese gravy rebranded," referring to a seasonal item included in a KFC gravy flight. In another Reddit post, a commenter noted, "Dang, it's $8.99 at my local KFC for this duo. That's crazy."
Wisconsin-Style Cheese Curds
Wisconsin-Style Cheese Curds at KFC? Not so fast, cheese lovers. According to a Reddit user, the chain's fried curds taste "like the mozzarella sticks you can get [in] the freezer aisle and cook in a convection oven, nothing like Wisconsin cheese curds." As for value, a review on Tripadvisor put it like this: "The curds came in a tiny nugget box with only SIX curds in it! Six curds for $3.49, and they weren't big curds!" The website, the reviewer points out, shows 12.
New Sauce Lineup (Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeño Ranch)
On paper, Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeño Ranch dipping sauces sound perfectly delectable, particularly when paired with fried chicken. In reality, both condiments left some KFC customers dissatisfied. "Felt cheated," posted one Reddit user, sharing a truly dismal image of their Honey Chili Crisp-topped fries. (One commenter replied, "Nasty" to the picture). A YouTube reviewer taste-tested the new sauces, reporting, "They're not a home run. ... These sauces really did fall flat."