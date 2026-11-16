The Sauce That Gives Culver's Fish Sandwiches 10x The Flavor Instead Of Tartar

Culver's is best known for its dairy offerings, from butter-coated burger buns to warm, gooey Wisconsin cheese curds and of course its thick, frozen custard. But look beyond the usual go-tos and there's plenty of sleeper hits on this Midwest-born fast food chain's menu. One is the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. But don't just stick with the regular option of tartar sauce, sub it out for honey mustard to amp up the flavor even more.

The meaty fish sandwich at Culver's is made up of hand-filleted cod, which has been freshly battered and fried, sat atop a layer of lettuce and Wisconsin cheddar, all sandwiched between a lightly buttered hoagie roll. Tartar sauce is the default dressing and it's a Culver's family recipe. Made up of creamy mayonnaise and tangy gherkins and capers, it's a traditional, sharp and fresh accompaniment to balance the heaviness of battered fish.

But for an extra $0.40 to $.50 (depending on your local Culver's pricing) that already decent sandwich can get a sweet-spicy upgrade in the form of a honey mustard sachet. Simply ask for the sandwich to come without tartar sauce. Then slather on some additionally purchased honey mustard dip at home or back at the table for a surprising tangy-salty boost.