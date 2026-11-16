The Sauce That Gives Culver's Fish Sandwiches 10x The Flavor Instead Of Tartar
Culver's is best known for its dairy offerings, from butter-coated burger buns to warm, gooey Wisconsin cheese curds and of course its thick, frozen custard. But look beyond the usual go-tos and there's plenty of sleeper hits on this Midwest-born fast food chain's menu. One is the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. But don't just stick with the regular option of tartar sauce, sub it out for honey mustard to amp up the flavor even more.
The meaty fish sandwich at Culver's is made up of hand-filleted cod, which has been freshly battered and fried, sat atop a layer of lettuce and Wisconsin cheddar, all sandwiched between a lightly buttered hoagie roll. Tartar sauce is the default dressing and it's a Culver's family recipe. Made up of creamy mayonnaise and tangy gherkins and capers, it's a traditional, sharp and fresh accompaniment to balance the heaviness of battered fish.
But for an extra $0.40 to $.50 (depending on your local Culver's pricing) that already decent sandwich can get a sweet-spicy upgrade in the form of a honey mustard sachet. Simply ask for the sandwich to come without tartar sauce. Then slather on some additionally purchased honey mustard dip at home or back at the table for a surprising tangy-salty boost.
Why does honey mustard work so well with fish?
While it's a very different flavor than the classic tartar, honey mustard cuts through any fattiness from deep frying in a similar way. The zing of mustard serves the same piquant role of brined, pickley vegetables in a tartar. There's also the same basic interplay between that sharp element (gherkins and capers in the case of tartar, mustard in the case of a honey mustard sauce) and something a little sweet (the mayonnaise and honey, respectively).
Where honey mustard starts to get the edge on tartar in this instance is texture. Stickier than a comparatively loose tartar sauce — which one Facebook commenter says creates a sloppy mess — it has a better chance of adhering to the sandwich and fish. Tatar sauce also has the issue of overpowering delicate cod with a vinegary taste. Mustard, on the other hand, disguises any excessive fishiness but can be dialed up for punchiness or balanced out with more honey for subtle sweetness.
Want to give it a try? Whipping up a batch of honey mustard to make a Culver's fish sandwich dupe at home is easy. Simply add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic powder, salt and paprika to a bowl. There's a secret ingredient to give honey mustard sauce an umami kick, and that's Worcestershire sauce, so add a glug of that, too. Stir everything until smooth and serve, or pop into an airtight container in the fridge until the next fish sandwich craving.