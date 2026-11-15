11 Discontinued '60s Candies That Belong Back In Stores

Did you know there was a candy bar called Chicken Dinner? Those who grew up in the '60s may well remember this early example of a viral marketing campaign, but sadly, the candy itself has long been absent from grocery store shelves. And Chicken Dinner is far from the only creative candy that those born after the '60s will never get to experience.

The '60s offered some unique candy concepts, including fizzy tablets that turned water into sugary beverages to multi-flavor concoctions. Some, like Power House Bars, are pretty similar to candies you'll still find on shelves today. But some of the most delicious and most creative candy from the era has been discontinued, never to be seen again.

Those who grew up eating Seven Up Bars or Fizzies no doubt have strong feelings about whether they deserve a place among today's Snickers and Milky Way. But even those of us who've never had the pleasure of eating these 11 iconic '60s candies would love to see them back on shelves. From creative names to unique flavor combos, the '60s had a few concepts that simply shouldn't remain lost to time.