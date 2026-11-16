Burger King has quite an international footprint, with outposts in over 100 countries across the world. As such, there are many jealousy-inducing Burger King menu items you can only find outside the United States. Luckily, some of these global Burger King treats can be recreated Stateside with a few simple ordering tweaks. Case in point: Whopper-Style Fries. This German Burger King staple consists of french fries loaded with Whopper-Style sauce, pickles, fried onions, and ketchup.

Making your own Whopper-Style Fries in America can be a little tricky, but here's how you can do it: Ask for a few packs of mayo and ketchup and a side of pickles with your fries (you'll have to do this in person, as it's not currently possible to request a side of pickles through Burger King's online ordering system). The hardest part is the crispy onions since they're not an ingredient in any permanent Burger King menu items. However, crispy onions are sometimes featured in limited-time menu items, so you may be able to snag them if you ask nicely and get lucky (fingers crossed!).

You could also bring the crispy allium flavor by opting for Burger King's half fries, half onion rings side — it's not exactly the same as the German version, but it's definitely tasty. Once you've got your fries and toppings, mix up the mayo and ketchup and pile everything on the fries for a delightfully messy Deutsch-inspired fry experience.