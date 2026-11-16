Order Burger King Fries Whopper-Style For A German-Inspired Upgrade
Burger King has quite an international footprint, with outposts in over 100 countries across the world. As such, there are many jealousy-inducing Burger King menu items you can only find outside the United States. Luckily, some of these global Burger King treats can be recreated Stateside with a few simple ordering tweaks. Case in point: Whopper-Style Fries. This German Burger King staple consists of french fries loaded with Whopper-Style sauce, pickles, fried onions, and ketchup.
Making your own Whopper-Style Fries in America can be a little tricky, but here's how you can do it: Ask for a few packs of mayo and ketchup and a side of pickles with your fries (you'll have to do this in person, as it's not currently possible to request a side of pickles through Burger King's online ordering system). The hardest part is the crispy onions since they're not an ingredient in any permanent Burger King menu items. However, crispy onions are sometimes featured in limited-time menu items, so you may be able to snag them if you ask nicely and get lucky (fingers crossed!).
You could also bring the crispy allium flavor by opting for Burger King's half fries, half onion rings side — it's not exactly the same as the German version, but it's definitely tasty. Once you've got your fries and toppings, mix up the mayo and ketchup and pile everything on the fries for a delightfully messy Deutsch-inspired fry experience.
When were Whopper-style fries introduced in Germany?
Burger King Germany released Whopper-Style Fries in 2026 as part of the chain's 50th anniversary celebration in the European country. Burger King opened its first restaurant in West Berlin in 1976, and half a century later, it's one of Germany's top fast food chains, with over 700 locations across the country. Naturally, the franchise celebrated the milestone birthday by combining Burger King's most popular menu item, the Whopper, with what is arguably the most iconic fast food dish of all time, french fries.
Interestingly, this isn't Burger King's first foray into loaded french fries in Germany. Burger King Germany's permanent menu includes Cheesy BBQ Fries topped with BBQ sauce and melty cheese. German customers can also enjoy Chili Cheese-Style Fries crowned with spicy chili cheese sauce and fresh jalapeños.
In addition to its fabulous french fry repertoire, Burger King Germany stands out for its sprawling vegan and plant-based menu. It's one of the fast food chains with the largest selection of plant-based items in Germany, and Burger King tried out its first-ever totally meat-free location in Berlin. Fittingly, Whopper-Style Fries are vegetarian, although they do contain milk and eggs. Whether you're celebrating Burger King's Deutsch history or simply craving a fun way to have it your way, Whopper-Style Fries are worth an order.