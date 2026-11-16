Finding your go-to olive oil can be a daunting task, especially when you're trying to figure out if store-brand olive oils can really beat the big names. There's a wide variety of options on the market, but home cooks also want to find the best value in this notoriously expensive kitchen staple. The brand Aldi shoppers point to is the store's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Customers keep returning to this product for its value, taste, origin, and packaging. Many praise its peppery, grassy taste with notes of fruity green apple and wild artichoke. Its dark glass bottle also features a harvest date, which some say is why they trust it.

One shopper wrote on Reddit, "We tried many brands until Aldi's Sicilian. None better! We will not change unless quality changes. Dark bottle, harvest date and the best taste of all we tasted." Another user wrote, "That's my favorite oil! I use it for bread, salads, pizza and any other drizzle application. It makes an excellent olive oil cake too."