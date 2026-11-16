Aldi Shoppers Say This Olive Oil Is Their Go-To Pick
Finding your go-to olive oil can be a daunting task, especially when you're trying to figure out if store-brand olive oils can really beat the big names. There's a wide variety of options on the market, but home cooks also want to find the best value in this notoriously expensive kitchen staple. The brand Aldi shoppers point to is the store's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Customers keep returning to this product for its value, taste, origin, and packaging. Many praise its peppery, grassy taste with notes of fruity green apple and wild artichoke. Its dark glass bottle also features a harvest date, which some say is why they trust it.
One shopper wrote on Reddit, "We tried many brands until Aldi's Sicilian. None better! We will not change unless quality changes. Dark bottle, harvest date and the best taste of all we tasted." Another user wrote, "That's my favorite oil! I use it for bread, salads, pizza and any other drizzle application. It makes an excellent olive oil cake too."
Aldi sells this Sicilian PDO oil for under $15
Aldi's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil costs $12.35 for a 16.9-fluid-ounce bottle, or $0.73 per ounce. In June 2024, Consumer Reports tested 26 different extra virgin olive oils (EVOOs) and called this affordable option a smart buy. The organization described it as mild, fruity, floral, and nutty. If not for its price, taste, and value, its status as a single-origin Val di Mazara PDO oil definitely seals the deal.
Val di Mazara is a region in western Sicily around Palermo and Agrigento. PDO stands for Protected Designation of Origin, an EU stamp that says this oil isn't just Italian-style or made with Italian olives — it must actually come from that place and follow the region's rules. In this case, that means the olives are grown in Val di Mazara, and at least 90% of them are three local types: Biancolilla, Nocellara del Belice, and Cerasuola. The oil is also pressed and bottled in the Val di Mazara area. Regulations dictate that this region's EVOO must be bottled in glass or tin and in containers no larger than 5 liters, so Aldi's 16.9-fluid-ounce glass bottle fits the bill.
What to use this EVOO for and why shoppers stock up when they see it
This Specially Selected olive oil is best for finishing a dish with that extra drizzle. It's not a high-heat frying oil, but it does work well for breads, salads, and even some desserts, as fans have described online. It has a soft, grassy flavor that pairs well with chicken dishes and pesto, and we named it one of the best olive oils you can buy at Aldi. While it is well-liked, not everyone loves it. One Reddit user wrote, "It pales in comparison in flavor to California Olive Ranch or even the lower tier Pompeian." This Aldi bottle didn't appear on our list of the best and worst olive oil brands, according to reviews, though both labels the Redditor named received "worst" nods.
In the past, shoppers have also noted limited availability, with Reddit users reporting it out of stock in states like North Carolina and Florida, as well as in U.S. cities like Chicago, Charlotte, and Pittsburgh. One user, however, wrote that they had no trouble finding it in New York. Availability and pricing may vary by location, so check your local Aldi for current stock.