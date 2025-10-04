These Are The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In Every US State

By Harrison Pierce
A cheesy grilled cheese sandwich in a restaurant Jason Grant/Shutterstock

Grilled cheese might not sound very complicated. At its core, it's just two pieces of bread and a slice of cheese that's grilled until it's crispy, golden, and melted. A grilled cheese might remind you of your childhood, and it might still be your go-to comfort food when you need a quick pick-me-up. More often than not, grilled cheese is served with tomato soup. Grilled cheese has a long and ancient history, but it became popular in the 1920s when sliced white bread and American cheese became readily available to the public. It's an easy-to-make, affordable, and filling option for adults and children alike. Many countries now have their own versions, such as France's croque monsieur, India's paneer sandwich, and Spain's bocadillo de queso.

Today, grilled cheese sandwiches have evolved into something gourmet and modern. You can incorporate just about any type of cheese that melts, add in protein like bacon, and include fruits, vegetables, and condiments until you make something unique. Chefs have also chimed in on their favorite combinations for the perfect grilled cheese if you want to make something truly inspired. In this list, you'll find the best grilled cheese sandwiches available to purchase throughout the U.S., according to frequent customers. We scoured the internet to compile reviews from Google, Yelp, local blogs, Reddit, and awards to find the best of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every U.S. state. Please see the methodology slide at the end of the article for more information.

Alabama: Paramount

Person separating grilled cheese with their hands paramountbham / Instagram

If you are in Alabama, you should try Paramount's grilled cheese. It's made with cheddar, goat cheese, mozzarella, and savory tomato jam on sourdough bread. Add on sides like fries, onion rings, sweet potato chips, tomato soup, or mixed greens to round out your meal. In addition to the phenomenal grilled cheese, Paramount offers tons of different arcade games on-site, including pinball, for guests to enjoy with friends and family.

paramountbirmingham.com

Multiple locations

Alaska: Spenard Roadhouse

Grilled cheese with avocado on a plate next to a coffee mug Spenard Roadhouse / Facebook

Spenard Roadhouse in Anchorage has a large and unique menu, featuring appetizers like a bacon of the month or garlic Parmesan popcorn. Spenard Roadhouse also serves some of the best grilled cheese in Alaska, which is made with sharp cheddar and havarti on sourdough from nearby French Oven Bakery. If you are feeling adventurous, you can add grilled apple and bacon or turkey. The restaurant uses as many locally grown and homemade ingredients as possible. 

spenardroadhouse.com

(907) 770-7623

1049 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503

Arizona: Beckett's Table

grilled cheese on a plate beckettstable / Instagram

Open since 2010, Beckett's Table in Phoenix is a diner that utilizes fresh, locally grown products. It's an award-winning restaurant, and according to reviewers, when you try the grilled cheese, you'll realize why. Beckett's Original Grilled Cheese is made with pancetta, four cheeses, and comes with a roasted red pepper tomato soup for dipping. Be sure to try the award-winning fig and pecan pie for dessert.

beckettstable.com

(602) 954-1700

3717 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Arkansas: Hammontree's Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese on a plate hammongram / Instagram

At Hammontree's Grilled Cheese, you have 17 different grilled cheese options to choose from. Reviewers say the Gouda Bacon sweet potato fries is one of the best things on the menu, so get those to start. If you have to choose just one grilled cheese, go with the Ozark Monte Cristo, which features pit smoked ham, baby Swiss, and havarti cheeses on jalapeño cornbread. Frequent guests say it's the best grilled cheese in the entire country.

htgrilledcheese.com

(479) 521-1669

326 N West Ave #8, Fayetteville, AR 72701

California: Hog Island Oyster Co.

A stack of grilled cheese in pieces Hog Island Oyster Co. / Facebook

Hog Island Oyster Co. has been open for over 40 years. The restaurant specializes in oyster-related products, but cheese lovers also recommend it for its unique twist on the simple classic. The Hog Island Grilled Cheese Sandwich is made with Nicasio Valley Foggy Morning, Vella Dry Jack, and cave-aged Gruyère cheeses with pickled veggies on an ACME green onion focaccia. One customer on Reddit recommends dipping it in a bowl of chowder, and notes that "it's almost a religious experience."

hogislandoysters.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: Hudson Hill

Grilled cheese with jam and Dijon mustard on a plate hudsonhilldenver / Instagram

Hudson Hill offers it all — specialty coffee, cocktails, baked goods, pastries, and grilled cheese, of course. Grilled cheese always tastes better at a restaurant, and this is no exception. This grilled cheese is made with Blue Shropshire and Parmesan, served with a side of cherry jam and Dijon mustard. The owner recommends pairing it with a glass of Pinot Noir.

hudsonhilldenver.com

619 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

Connecticut: Caseus Provisions

Eight halves of grilled cheese alongside pickles, on a tray Crispy Melty by Caseus / Facebook

If you're a grilled cheese lover, Caseus Provisions in Wallingford will have you covered with nine different grilled cheese offerings. Reviewers say you can't go wrong, but note that the French Onion grilled cheese dipped in the tomato soup is exceptional. It has thyme and sherry caramelized onions and Gruyère and Swiss cheeses, which blend perfectly with its famous cheese truck tomato soup.

crispymelty.com

(203) 951-9758

619 Center St, Wallingford, CT 06492

Delaware: Home Grown Café

Close-up of grilled cheese Home Grown Café / Facebook

The Homegrown Café in Newark has been serving some delicious food to the Newark community for decades. The restaurant itself and chef have won a variety of awards over the years, and they have each been well deserved. The Homegrown Grilled Cheese is as good as it sounds — made with cheddar Jack, provolone, havarti, feta, sliced tomato, and basil oil on sourdough bread. 

homegrowncafe.com

(302) 266-6993

126 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711

Florida: Ms. Cheezious

Mac and cheese grilled cheese, split in half Ms. Cheezious / Facebook

Ms. Cheezious has one of the most creative and extensive grilled cheese menus on this list. Reviewers highly recommend you try the Mackin Melt, which is made with gooey Gouda mac and cheese with house cured bacon on sourdough. There's simply nothing better than mac and cheese inside of a grilled cheese. Other popular options include a Buffalo chicken melt and short rib melt.

mscheezious.com

(305) 989-4019

7956 NE 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33138

Georgia: Folk Art Restaurant

Six grilled cheese sandwiches split in half, on an aluminum tray Folk Art Hapeville / Facebook

At the Folk Art Restaurant in Atlanta, you can find various grilled cheese options, including delicious Kicked Up Grilled Cheese, which comes with pimento cheese, bacon, fried green tomatoes, and chipotle mayo. However, fans love the five-cheese grilled cheese, which features buttery white toast with cheddar, provolone, Gruyère, Swiss, and brie. It comes with tomato soup or a side of your choice, such as fries, potato salad, or hash browns.

folkartrestaurant.com

Multiple locations

Hawaii: Aloha Melt

Grilled cheese in boxes alohameltwaikiki / Instagram

Aloha Melt in Honolulu specializes in grilled cheese that incorporates Hawaiian-infused flavors. The favorite is The Aloha which comes with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, and American cheese with caramelized onions, bacon, sriracha aioli sauce, and pickled jalapeños on sourdough bread. You can order it with creamy tomato basil soup or on its own for the perfect post-beach snack.

alohamelt.com

(808) 600-8887

355 Royal Hawaiian Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Idaho: Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese with a side of fries meltzextreme / Instagram

Meltz Extreme Grilled in Idaho specializes in cheese products, so it's safe to assume everything is delicious. If you want a unique grilled cheese, try the Smazsh'terpiece grilled cheese, with a smashed Waygu and Angus lace burger, sharp white cheddar and American cheeses, and loaded with buttermilk fried onions, caramelized onions, and dill pickles for an ultimate crunch. It's made even more special with the DEVIL'D Sauce.

meltzextreme.com

(208) 664-1717

1735 W Kathleen Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Illinois: Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese

Extra cheesy grilled cheese Gayle V / Facebook

Open in Chicago since 2010, you can find Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese. With a name like that, you can already guess what's in store at this establishment. The Sebastian grilled cheese has you covered with melted Butterkäse cheese and real lobster tucked into crispy Bennison's sourdough. It's only available on Fridays and Saturdays, but it's worth the wait. If you go on a different day of the week, there are more than a dozen other options to choose from that are equally delicious.

gaylesbestever.com

(312) 219-2359

108 N State St Level B1, Chicago, IL 60602

Indiana: Milktooth

Two plates of grilled cheese topped with one fried egg each milktoothindy / Instagram

Milktooth in Indiana is a breakfast joint that opened its doors in 2014. It offers a menu featuring oysters, loaded grits, ceviche, and more. Milktooth's unique grilled cheese is going to make you want more. It comes with Circle City Sweets cranberry walnut bread, fontina, tulip tree trillium, and truffle honey, topped with a duck egg. It is served with a tomato gazpacho. Add Italian prosciutto for a little extra protein.

milktoothindy.com

(317) 986-5131

534 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Iowa: Hot Off The Presses

Grilled cheese and soup Hot Off The Presses / Facebook

Hot Off The Presses in West Des Moines offers panini sandwiches, cold wraps, and salads. However, it also has a grilled cheese menu with eight different options,  including the Seoul Food with kimchi and bacon. However, if you really want the best grilled cheese in Iowa, you need to try the Fancy Grilled Cheese, with provolone, Swiss, havarti, and white cheddar cheeses on sourdough bread. Simplicity is key with this delicious option.

hotoffthepressesdsm.com

(515) 491-7293

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Kansas: The Wheel Barrel

Mac n cheese Grilled cheese split in half and a bowl of soup The Wheel Barrel / Facebook

Located in the Noto Arts District of Topeka, The Wheel Barrel elevates grilled cheese to gourmet heights. Founded in 2015, it has a classic grilled cheese that comes with two cheeses of your choice on country white bread. Its signature grilled cheeses are numerous, but one favorite is the Hangover, which features cheddar, Gouda, bacon, two eggs over medium, and sriracha aioli in sweet brioche. It's the perfect cure after a long night out. 

thewheelbarrel.com

(785) 408-1278

925 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608

Kentucky: Tom & Chee

Grilled cheese split in half with meat Tom & Chee / Facebook

Tom & Chee Sandwich & Salad shop in Newport, Kentucky, offers amazing grilled cheese. Its melts come in flavors such as mac and cheese, West of Philly, bacon, pepperoni, and chicken bacon ranch. However, this spot recommends building your own, allowing you to choose your favorite bread, cheeses, meats, vegetables, and extras to give it your own unique twist. You can pair it with regular or creamy tomato soup with garlic and basil.

tomandchee.com

Multiple locations

Louisiana: Killer Poboys

Killer Poboys grilled cheese sandwich Killer Poboys / Facebook

Killer Poboys in New Orleans features some seriously unique sandwiches. According to the restaurant, it offers "internationally inspired, chef-crafted, New Orleans-style sandwiches." In other words, delicious. The Whiskey Grilled Cheese comes with aged cheddar, misted with Irish whiskey, on griddled whole-grain bread.Although it's not a grilled cheese, the Glazed Pork Belly Poboy also deserves a special mention. There are so many ways to elevate a po'boy, and making it into a grilled cheese is one of the best.

killerpoboys.com

(504) 439-7445

219 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70112

Maine: Cousins Maine Lobster

Grilled cheese split in half oozing cheese cousinsmainelobster / Instagram

You can find Cousins Maine Lobster in food trucks and restaurants serving fresh lobster all over the country. If you are buying lunch for the whole family, get the tray with 18 mini lobster grilled cheese sandwiches with a 32-ounce side of lobster bisque. There's no way to go to Maine without eating Maine lobster, so you get the best of both worlds with this phenomenal pairing. Although finding Maine red lobster is getting increasingly difficult, you won't have any trouble when you visit Cousins.

cousinsmainelobster.com

Multiple locations

Maryland: Full On Craft Eats & Drinks

Grilled cheese split in half on a table, one half stacked on top of the other fulloncraft / Instagram

Full On Craft Eats and Drinks in Maryland is one of the best sandwich shops in the country, according to frequent guests.The restaurant's Crab Cake Grilled Cheese comes with an authentic Maryland-style crab cake, cheddar, pepper Jack, tomato, and remoulade sauce on sliced brioche. There are plenty of additional sandwiches to choose from, but the grilled cheese is one of the best you'll ever try.

fulloncraft.com

Multiple locations

Massachusetts: Roxy's Grilled Cheese & Burgers

Bacon Grilled cheese Roxy/Facebook

Roxy's in Massachusetts started as a grilled cheese food truck, and due to its success, has expanded to multiple locations. Made with homemade, locally sourced ingredients, reviewers recommend the Hot Honey bacon grilled cheese, which consists of applewood smoked bacon and Mike's hot honey on sourdough bread. You can order it alongside truffle fries or roasted tomato soup for the complete experience. Get the sandwich wherever the food truck is located or book it to cater your event.

roxysgrilledcheese.com

Multiple locations

Michigan: HopCat

a tray with grilled cheese, a bowl of soup and onion rings. HopCat (Kalamazoo, MI)/Facebook

Hopcat is a craft beer bar with multiple locations in Michigan. The owners differentiate Hopcat from the big chains by giving each location a unique identity. Reviewers recommend the Madtown Grilled Cheese, which is made with dill havarti, smoked Gouda, and Muenster cheese on sourdough, accompanied by apple slices, garlic aioli, and honey. It is served with a cup of tomato basil soup and Cosmic fries.

hopcat.com

Multiple locations

Minnesota: Highland Grill

Grilled cheese and fries on a plate Highland Grill/Facebook

Open since 1993, you can get a great grilled cheese at Highland Grill in St Paul. The Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese consists of aged Wisconsin cheddar and a house-made tomato chutney on grilled, Parmesan-crusted sourdough. If that's not enough, you can pair it with tomato basil or chicken tortilla soup. Simple flavors make the biggest impact.

highlandgrill.com

(651) 690-1173

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116

Mississippi: Two Brothers Smoked Meats

Pork Grilled cheese with fries Two Brothers/Facebook

Open since 2014, Two Brothers Smoked Meats in Starkville has some of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in all of Mississippi. Reviewers highly recommend the pork grilled cheese, which is made with tender pulled pork, diced jalapeños, pickled cabbage, Gouda, and cheddar, all on Texas toast. You can choose sides such as bacon mac, fries, and more. 

eattwobros.com

(662) 617-8095

621 University Dr, Starkville, MS 39759

Missouri: The Westside Local

Grilled cheese, fries and sauce The Westside Local/Facebook

The Westside Local in Kansas City keeps things regional, seasonal, and fresh.When you visit, try the homemade jalapeño pepper grilled cheese, which is made with white cheddar, Emmental, and brie on fresh sourdough, and served with tomato soup. There's also an outdoor beer garden you can enjoy in the summer months.

thewestsidelocal.com

(816) 997-9089

1663 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Montana: Mavens Market

A plate with grilled cheese, tomato soup, pickles and chips Mavens Market/Facebook

Mavens Market in Bozeman is a cafe that specializes in meats and cheeses — there are over 100 types to choose from. Reviewers claim that you'll find the most "blissful" grilled cheese in town. The Montana Gold Grilled Cheese is made with locally sourced sourdough and Mavens cheese blend, all served with cornichons for a tangy contrast.

mavensmarket.com

(406) 624-6790

720 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Don & Millie's

Cheese frenchee ad donandmillies/Instagram

In the Midwest, you can find a deep-fried grilled cheese known as a Cheese Frenchee. If you're eager to try the best one in Nebraska, visit Don & Millie's. Open since 1989, this employee-owned establishment makes its Cheese Frenchee on sourdough bread, deep-frying it until crispy and golden. If you want a grilled cheese sandwich that oozes cheese and leaves you wanting more, this is the place.

donandmillies.com

Multiple locations

Nevada: Truffles N Bacon Cafe

Grilled cheese on a plate Truffles N Bacon Cafe/Facebook

In 2014, two women decided to follow their dreams to open Truffles N Bacon Cafe. Among other delicious products, the menu includes excellent grilled cheese sandwiches. The Not Yo Mama's grilled cheese is made with cheddar, brisket, bacon jam, grilled tomato, sauteed kale, and chipotle ranch, accompanied by a side of greens and balsamic dressing.

trufflesnbacon.com

(702) 503-1102

8872 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123

New Hampshire: Cheese Louise

Hand holding a grilled cheese, with a food truck on the background Cheese Louise/Facebook

Since 2018, Cheese Louise has evolved from a food truck to multiple restaurants that offer great grilled cheeses. Reviewers claim you must try the Vermonter, made with cheddar, Muenster, and crispy sourdough. You can pair it with a tomato Parmesan soup, fries, or a Caesar salad. You can also find monthly grilled cheese specials worth trying. The restaurant supports the surrounding communities and sources its ingredients locally.

eatcheeselouise.com

Multiple locations

New Jersey: Sandwichitos

grilled cheese sandwich on grill sandwichitos/instagram

Chef Markin Delacruz was inspired by his multicultural upbringing when he created Sandwichitos. His goal was to taste a delicious fusion in every bite. You can try sandwiches inspired by Spanish, Italian, or American heritage, but reviewers claim there's nothing like the 4 Cheese Grilled Cheese, made with fried Latin cheese, American, Swiss, and mozzarella on sourdough bread.

sandwichitos.shop

(201) 272-2035

9025 Old River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047

New Mexico: 12th Street Tavern

Grilled cheese and fries 12th Street Tavern/Facebook

According to reviewers, you can find the best grilled sandwich in Albuquerque at the 12th Street Tavern. The "Soon To Be Famous" is a twist on a classic grilled cheese, made with provolone, cheddar, bleu cheese, caramelized onion, grilled tomato, and garlic aioli, all served on house-made green chile bread. You can add pulled pork or bacon for a fee.

12thstreettavern.com

(505) 451-2835

2500 12th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107

New York: Fat Fowl

Opened grilled cheese with meat and chips on the side Fat Fowl/Facebook

Fat Fowl in Brooklyn has been praised by several major publications for its unique and delicious food. Here, you can find comfort staples with a Caribbean flair, including excellent grilled cheese. The Oxtail Grilled Cheese is a meaty option made on sourdough bread. You can have it with sides like waffle fries or plantains.

thefatfowl.com

(929) 475-0310

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201

North Carolina: Papi Queso

hands holding gooey grilled cheese split in half Papi Queso Grilled Cheese Co./Facebook

Papi Queso is a grilled cheese diner located at Optimist Hall in Charlotte. All grilled cheeses are made with European-style butter and mayo on pain de mie. Reviewers recommend the Bacon Jalapeño Grilled Cheese, made with a blend of white cheddar and mozzarella, Preservation Society pepper jelly, slab bacon, shaved red onion, and fresh jalapeños.

papiquesoclt.com

(704) 999-1764

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

North Dakota: Nova Eatery & Supper Club

grilled cheese cut in half oozing with cheese and blackberry jam Nova Eatery & Supper Club/Facebook

If you're looking for a twist on a classic grilled cheese, Nova Eatery and Supper Club in Fargo has you covered. The fancy grilled cheese of the day, made with gourmet combos like blackberry red wine jam and a French double cream brie on herb bread, is delicious according to customers. You can pair it with onion soup or any soup of the day.

novaeateryfargo.com

(701) 532-4303

402 N Broadway Dr, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio: Rowley Inn

grilled cheese split in the half on a plate The Rowley Inn/Facebook

Rowley Inn is a dive bar that has been open since 1906. Here, you can find the best grilled cheese in the state, according to customers. The Grilled Cheesiest is made with grilled sourdough, sharp cheddar, Muenster, smoked Gouda, dill cream cheese, and Rowley Sauce. You can add extras like bacon and egg and pair it with a soup of the day to complete your meal.

therowleyinn.com

(216) 795-5345

1104 Rowley Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109

Oklahoma: The Mule

a table with grilled cheese, salad with dip, and a drink on a glass that reads "mule" davidcburton/Instagram

The Mule in Oklahoma City offers the best grilled cheese in the state, according to reviewers. You can order the "Big Ass Grilled Cheese", made with sourdough and a "Big Ass Blend" of cheddar and smoked gouda. You can also add bleu cheese and bacon, or make it a combo with a cup of house tomato soup.

okc.themuleokc.com

(405) 471-6853

1800 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Oregon: Cheese Bliss

grilled cheese sandwich on wooden board Cheese Bliss/Facebook

Cheese Bliss is a grilled cheese food truck parked at a brewery in Eugene. When you go, order the Havana grilled cheese, which is made with pepper jack, Swiss cheese, brown mustard, pickles, grilled ham, pulled pork, grilled pineapple, and fresh jalapeños on sourdough. You can also build your own grilled cheese and pair your sandwich with tomato soup or beer cheese soup — the perfect combo to go with a pint.

cheese-bliss.restaurants-world.com

(541) 246-5220

110 Madison St, Eugene, OR 97402

Pennsylvania: South Philadelphia Tap Room

grilled cheese split in half, one half stack on top of the other South Philadelphia Tap Room/Facebook

Aside from the great beer, the menu at South Philadelphia Taproom features one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in town. You must try the three-cheese grilled cheese, made with Cooper Sharp, Muenster, and Parmesan cheese, on a soft sourdough bread. You can pair it with a cup of tomato soup, fries, or add some bacon.

southphiladelphiataproom.com

(215) 271-7787

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Rhode Island: Scratch Kitchen & Catering

grilled cheese and hash browns scratchnewport/Instagram

Open since 2015, Scratch Kitchen & Catering offers a Gourmet Grilled Cheese, served on either whole wheat, multigrain, sourdough, or marble rye bread. The Deluxe Traditional is a great choice; it's made with applewood smoked bacon, thinly sliced Roma tomatoes, and sharp cheddar cheese, accompanied by a sweet and savory bacon-tomato jam and house-made signature soups that change daily. No matter what you try, you'll leave full and happy.

scratchnewport.com

(401) 849-4782

88 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

South Carolina: The Grubhouse at 3's Greenville

hand holding a croissant lobster grilled cheese on top of a bowl of soup 3s.golf/Instagram

The Grubhouse is a Grill located inside 3's Greenville golf course, and you'll find the best grilled cheese in the state. Customers say the lobster grilled cheese is "seafood comfort food at its finest," made with melty cheese and decadent lobster. It's served on a croissant brushed with plenty of butter, along with a side of tomato soup.

3s.golf

(864) 233-6336

61 Villa Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

South Dakota: Latchstring Restaurant

stack of grilled cheese Latchstring Restaurant/Facebook

Latchstring Restaurant in Lead has been making excellent food since 1909. Located near the Spearfish Canyon Lodge, you can enjoy a tasty grilled cheese with a great atmosphere. The Falls Grilled Cheese is made with toasted garlic sourdough filled with American, cheddar, Swiss, and pepper jack cheeses. You can pair it with a cup of soup or fries.

spfcanyon.com/latchstring-restaurant

(605) 584-3435

10619 Roughlock Falls Rd, Lead, SD 57754

Tennessee: Pepperfire Hot Chicken

hand holding deep-fried grilled cheese Pepperfire/Facebook

Established in 2010, Pepperfire offers up some unique and creative flavors in East Nashville. Reviewers claim this restaurant has taken grilled cheese to a whole new level by deep-frying it, similar to the recipe popular in Nebraska. The Peppercheese is a deep-fried, pepper jack grilled cheese sandwich made with melted cheese on crispy white bread, accompanied by pickles and a side of your choice.

pepperfirehotchicken.com

(615) 915-4441

5104 Centennial Blvd Ste C, Nashville, TN 37209

Texas: Soup Peddler

Grilled cheese, croutons, tomato soup and the soup peddler juice on a table The Soup Peddler/Facebook

The Soup Peddler in Austin began as a bicycle delivery business before evolving into a restaurant in 2010. Considered an Austin staple, the menu includes several grilled cheeses on local artisan sourdough with Tillamook cheeses. You can order one with turkey, cilantro pesto, spinach, and pepper jack, or a classic option, among others. While you're here, don't forget to try the soup that started it all. 

souppeddler.com

Multiple Locations

Utah: Melty Way

hand grabbing grilled cheese meltyway/Instagram

According to reviewers, if you're looking for a great grilled cheese, Melty Way in Utah is a must-visit. Starting as a local vendor and evolving into a franchise, Melty Way offers innovative twists on classic sandwiches. You can find the Four Cheese Classic grilled cheese, made with a blend of sharp provolone, fontina, havarti, and sharp cheddar. Order it as a combo with a side of soup, fries, or tots.

lovemelty.com

Multiple locations

Vermont: The Meltdown Grilled Cheese and Tap Room

stacked grilled cheese The Meltdown/Facebook

Open since 2020, The Meltdown in Barre offers yummy grilled cheese sandwiches. They have several options, from a build-your-own to one with Buffalo chicken. Customers recommend the Margherita Grilled Cheese, made with mozzarella, grape tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze, served on country white bread with garlic mayo dip. You can also get tomato soup as a side.

facebook.com/themeltdownbarre

(802) 622-8277

83 Washington St, Barre, VT 05641

Virginia: Gourmeltz

hand holding grilled cheese gourmeltz/Instagram

Founded in 2016, Gourmeltz is a Music Bar & Drafthouse that celebrates '90s culture by serving plenty of nostalgic comfort food. Located in the heart of Fredericksburg, it serves the best grilled cheese you'll try. Customers highly recommend the Classic Grilled Cheese, served on crispy sourdough bread with your choice of any two cheeses, including American, provolone, pimento, pepper jack, Gouda, and more.

gourmeltz.com

(540) 300-7001

10013 Patriot Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Washington: Latona Pub

grilled cheese and tomagto soup on a plate Latona Pub/Facebook

Latona Pub in Seattle has been open since 1987. It's been named one of the best brewpubs in the city by a local magazine. The grilled cheese on the menu is fantastic, according to reviewers. This sandwich is made with toasted Como bread, melted mozzarella and a Tillamook cheddar blend, and broccoli pesto. It's served with a tomato bisque to seal the deal.

latonapub.com

(206) 525-2238

6423 Latona Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115

West Virginia: Smoke on the Water BBQ

grilled cheese and fries Smoke on the Water/Facebook

Established in 2011, Smoke on the Water BBQ in Elkins serves tasty grilled cheese sandwiches in the mountains. Customers recommend the Smoked Meatloaf Grilled Cheese, made with smoked meatloaf topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, provolone, and pepper jack cheese on grilled Texas toast, along with a side of beans or macaroni salad.

smokewaterbbq.com

(833) 998-8713

1455 Allegheny Hwy, Elkins, WV 26241

Wisconsin: Cousin Eddie's at the Grateful Shed

grilled cheese split in half Grateful Shed/Facebook

According to reviewers, Cousin Eddies serves an elevated grilled cheese. Located at the Grateful Shed in Dells, the customer favorite is The Caddy, made with Swiss, cheddar, & Muenster cheese on freshly buttered Texas toast that's golden and crispy on the outside. You can get it with a side of fries, onion rings, and extra cheese of your choice.

order.toasttab.com/online/cousin-eddies-1470-wisconsin-dells-parkway

(608) 432-3556

1470 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Wyoming: Café Genevieve

A plate with a mug with soup and grilled cheese Cafe Genevieve/Facebook

Located in downtown Jackson, Café Genevieve serves comfort food. Its accolades include being described as "Fit for Foodies," a "Neighborhood Gem," and having the "Best Service." Here, you can find a homemade and tasty grilled cheese made with wheat bread, basil, and Vermont white cheddar, paired with a tomato soup.

genevievejh.com

(307) 732-1910

135 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001

Methodology

Grilled cheese sandwiches on a grill Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

As much as we wish we could, we don't have the capacity to visit every grilled cheese sandwich shop in the entire U.S. to develop this list. Instead, we rely on help from community reviews through Yelp, Google, and Reddit, as well as local blogs and fellow best-of guides. We also consider award-winning establishments and try to feature as many family-owned restaurants. Additionally, we give special consideration to spots that source ingredients locally and prepare their grilled cheeses in-house. Of the thousands of restaurants that offer grilled cheese sandwiches in the country, these 50 spots represent the best of the best.

