These Are The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In Every US State

Grilled cheese might not sound very complicated. At its core, it's just two pieces of bread and a slice of cheese that's grilled until it's crispy, golden, and melted. A grilled cheese might remind you of your childhood, and it might still be your go-to comfort food when you need a quick pick-me-up. More often than not, grilled cheese is served with tomato soup. Grilled cheese has a long and ancient history, but it became popular in the 1920s when sliced white bread and American cheese became readily available to the public. It's an easy-to-make, affordable, and filling option for adults and children alike. Many countries now have their own versions, such as France's croque monsieur, India's paneer sandwich, and Spain's bocadillo de queso.

Today, grilled cheese sandwiches have evolved into something gourmet and modern. You can incorporate just about any type of cheese that melts, add in protein like bacon, and include fruits, vegetables, and condiments until you make something unique. Chefs have also chimed in on their favorite combinations for the perfect grilled cheese if you want to make something truly inspired. In this list, you'll find the best grilled cheese sandwiches available to purchase throughout the U.S., according to frequent customers. We scoured the internet to compile reviews from Google, Yelp, local blogs, Reddit, and awards to find the best of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every U.S. state. Please see the methodology slide at the end of the article for more information.